Read full article on original website
Related
Latest On Antonio Brown's Status Following Arrest Warrant
An arrest warrant was issued for former All-Pro wide receiver Antonio Brown by Tampa Police.
Video Surfaces Of Women Allegedly Being Beaten To Death While Her Friends Watch
Shanquella Robinson(MALAIKA JABALI/Essence) The case of Shanquella Robinson has taken the nation by storm. It has gotten to the point where the FBI and Mexican prosecutors have both opened their own separate investigations. Although their investigations are separate, the goal remains the same. They are looking to solve the very mysterious death of a woman who went on vacation for the last time.
Former ‘Empire’ Actor Bryshere Gray Arrested For Allegedly Violating Probation
Bryshere Gray's life post Empire continues to be a pure struggle. The post Former ‘Empire’ Actor Bryshere Gray Arrested For Allegedly Violating Probation appeared first on The Latest Hip-Hop News, Music and Media | Hip-Hop Wired.
Rapper Blueface Arrested in Las Vegas for Attempted Murder—Girlfriend Chrisean Rock Plans to Stick Beside Him
A Billboard chart-topping rapper has been arrested for attempted murder. According to People, Johnathan Jamall Porter, a rapper who goes by the moniker, Blueface, was arrested and charged with attempted murder in Las Vegas on Tuesday. He was apprehended while he was with his girlfriend, Chrisean Rock, while they were on Hughes Center Drive.
HipHopDX.com
Young Dolph: Suspect Accused Of Ordering Rapper's Murder Charged
Memphis, TN - Young Dolph’s murder investigation has resulted in charges against a fourth suspect in connection with the rapper’s death. According to FOX13 Memphis, Hernandez Govan, 43, was indicted on charges of first-degree murder, attempted first-degree murder and conspiracy to commit first-degree murder by a grand jury on Thursday (November 10).
Straaaaaait Betrayal: Childhood Friend Who Robbed Safaree Of $183K Worth Of Jewelry Sentenced To 18 Years
The last man involved in the robbery of Safaree Samuels is heading behind bars. In 2018, three men conspired to hold up the rapper at gunpoint outside his Fort Lee luxury apartment complex. According to NorthJersey.com, a judge sentenced Safaree’s childhood friend Shawn Harewood to 18 years in state prison for the armed robbery. With friends like […]
‘Nothing short of shocking.’ Miami woman gets 5 years for wild DUI crash, carjacking, chase
The facts of the case were bizarre and largely undisputed: Alexis Facey, a single mother, attended a friend’s birthday party at Tootsie’s strip club in Miami Gardens. After a free shot of liquor and many drinks, she climbed into her car and drove off.
The Truth Will Be Told: Shanquella Robinson’s Unnamed Alleged Killer Sought By Mexican Gov’t For Extradition, Father Speaks Out
Shanquella Robinson's alleged killer is being sought by prosecutors in Mexico for extradition to answer charges for her murder.
musictimes.com
Takeoff's Suspected 'Murderer' Arrested: Who Is Lil Cam, Why Did He Shoot the Rapper?
It has been several weeks since the death of Migos rapper Takeoff, and there is a loud cry from his family to find and jail the person responsible for his untimely demise. In recent reports, Houston police arrested a rapper who goes by the name of Lil Cam for felony charges of unlawful carry of a weapon last Nov. 22.
hotnewhiphop.com
U Of Idaho Murders: Victim’s Dad Says “Means Of Death Don’t Match” In Brutal Slayings
Kaylee Goncalves’ father, Steven, opened up about his tragic loss during a recent interview. Several weeks have gone by since four horrendous murders took place at the University of Idaho in November. Unfortunately, the victim’s families (and countless others touched by the emotional case all over the world) remain without answers as we move into December.
hotnewhiphop.com
Suspect In Takeoff’s Murder Will Appear In Court Monday
The suspect in the murder of Takeoff is set to appear in court on Monday. Patrick Clark, who is a suspect in the murder of Takeoff, will appear in court on Monday. Houston police arrested Clark, last week. Clark has requested a court-appointed lawyer. For his job, he listed himself...
hotnewhiphop.com
Lady Gaga’s Dog-Napping Shooter Gets 21 Years In Prison: Report
James Howard Jackson is accused of shooting Gaga’s dogwalker in the chest at close range before choking him and stealing the pups. February 2023 marks two years since Ryan Fischer was shot while walking Lady Gaga’s dogs. The French bulldogs have acquired fame as the pups of the megastar, and Fischer was hired to be Gaga’s dogwalker. While in Los Angeles one fateful evening, Fischer was violently attacked by several assailants who stole the animals and shot him as he attempted to save the dogs. According to Rolling Stone, James Howard Jackson, 20, was the gunman who pleaded no contest to attempted murder with great bodily injury. He also reportedly admitted to a prior strike.
Comments / 0