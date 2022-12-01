ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Still Unsolved

Video Surfaces Of Women Allegedly Being Beaten To Death While Her Friends Watch

Shanquella Robinson(MALAIKA JABALI/Essence) The case of Shanquella Robinson has taken the nation by storm. It has gotten to the point where the FBI and Mexican prosecutors have both opened their own separate investigations. Although their investigations are separate, the goal remains the same. They are looking to solve the very mysterious death of a woman who went on vacation for the last time.
HipHopDX.com

Young Dolph: Suspect Accused Of Ordering Rapper's Murder Charged

Memphis, TN - Young Dolph’s murder investigation has resulted in charges against a fourth suspect in connection with the rapper’s death. According to FOX13 Memphis, Hernandez Govan, 43, was indicted on charges of first-degree murder, attempted first-degree murder and conspiracy to commit first-degree murder by a grand jury on Thursday (November 10).
musictimes.com

Takeoff's Suspected 'Murderer' Arrested: Who Is Lil Cam, Why Did He Shoot the Rapper?

It has been several weeks since the death of Migos rapper Takeoff, and there is a loud cry from his family to find and jail the person responsible for his untimely demise. In recent reports, Houston police arrested a rapper who goes by the name of Lil Cam for felony charges of unlawful carry of a weapon last Nov. 22.
hotnewhiphop.com

U Of Idaho Murders: Victim’s Dad Says “Means Of Death Don’t Match” In Brutal Slayings

Kaylee Goncalves’ father, Steven, opened up about his tragic loss during a recent interview. Several weeks have gone by since four horrendous murders took place at the University of Idaho in November. Unfortunately, the victim’s families (and countless others touched by the emotional case all over the world) remain without answers as we move into December.
hotnewhiphop.com

Suspect In Takeoff’s Murder Will Appear In Court Monday

The suspect in the murder of Takeoff is set to appear in court on Monday. Patrick Clark, who is a suspect in the murder of Takeoff, will appear in court on Monday. Houston police arrested Clark, last week. Clark has requested a court-appointed lawyer. For his job, he listed himself...
hotnewhiphop.com

Lady Gaga’s Dog-Napping Shooter Gets 21 Years In Prison: Report

James Howard Jackson is accused of shooting Gaga’s dogwalker in the chest at close range before choking him and stealing the pups. February 2023 marks two years since Ryan Fischer was shot while walking Lady Gaga’s dogs. The French bulldogs have acquired fame as the pups of the megastar, and Fischer was hired to be Gaga’s dogwalker. While in Los Angeles one fateful evening, Fischer was violently attacked by several assailants who stole the animals and shot him as he attempted to save the dogs. According to Rolling Stone, James Howard Jackson, 20, was the gunman who pleaded no contest to attempted murder with great bodily injury. He also reportedly admitted to a prior strike.

