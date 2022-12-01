James Howard Jackson is accused of shooting Gaga’s dogwalker in the chest at close range before choking him and stealing the pups. February 2023 marks two years since Ryan Fischer was shot while walking Lady Gaga’s dogs. The French bulldogs have acquired fame as the pups of the megastar, and Fischer was hired to be Gaga’s dogwalker. While in Los Angeles one fateful evening, Fischer was violently attacked by several assailants who stole the animals and shot him as he attempted to save the dogs. According to Rolling Stone, James Howard Jackson, 20, was the gunman who pleaded no contest to attempted murder with great bodily injury. He also reportedly admitted to a prior strike.

