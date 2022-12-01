ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

News Channel Nebraska

Columbus tops Norfolk to win UNIFIED Bowling State Title

LINCOLN - The lights weren't too bright for Columbus, even with it being the Discoverer's first time on the big stage. Columbus High won the 2022 Class A UNIFIED Bowling State Championship on Monday evening, defeating Norfolk three games to two. It was the program's first ever trip to the state tournament.
News Channel Nebraska

Comedy scene continues to grow in Norfolk

NORFOLK, Neb.--A northeast Nebraska comedy scene has taken off recently. The District Event Center located in downtown Norfolk is currently on a roll when it comes to booking well-known comedians to come and perform. Among the big names who have performed at venue are SNL alums David Koechner and Chris...
News Channel Nebraska

Wayne man sentenced to prison for March incident in rural Stanton County

STANTON, Neb. – A 38-year-old northeast Nebraska man is heading to prison on charges out of Stanton County. Jeffrey Olsufka, of Wayne, was sentenced in Stanton County District Court Monday morning. Olsufka was handed down a one-year prison sentence for third-offense DWI, and an additional year for possession of...
News Channel Nebraska

Arizona man arrested in Norfolk for false reporting.

NORFOLK, Neb. -- An Arizona man was arrested after giving a false name to Norfolk Police. The Norfolk Police Division said they were called to a business in the 1300 block of Monroe Ave. around 8 p.m. Friday for a report of a male subject that was in the store causing a disturbance and refusing to leave.
News Channel Nebraska

Two Norfolk men arrested following party

NORFOLK, Neb. -- Two men in their 20s were arrested after police were called to a reported loud party in northeast Nebraska. The Norfolk Police Division said that around 3 a.m. on Sunday, they were dispatched to a noise complaint in the 1100 block of South Ninth St. Officers said...
News Channel Nebraska

Columbus-Platte County dispatch center looking to help foster children this Christmas

COLUMBUS, Neb. – Children in east central Nebraska are getting a bit of a boost this holiday season from a local dispatch unit. The Columbus-Platte County Joint Communications Center is sponsoring local foster children this year, encouraging local citizens to donate Christmas gifts. People can help by choosing a...
News Channel Nebraska

Reported break in attempt lands Norfolk man in jail

NORFOLK, Neb. -- The Norfolk Police Division arrested a man that reportedly tried to break into a woman's home. NPD said officers were sent to a home in the 900 block of S 14th St. around 9:30 a.m. on Dec. 3. Officers said the victim reported that a 35-year-old Norfolk...
News Channel Nebraska

One pet killed, no humans seriously injured in Columbus fire

COLUMBUS, Neb. -- A pet was killed in a Columbus fire Monday morning, though no humans were seriously injured, according to authorities. At approximately 3:00 a.m., Columbus Fire was alerted to a structure fire in the 3400 block of 20th Street. Upon arrival, crews found heavy fire from multiple windows...
News Channel Nebraska

Probation officers reportedly find drugs in Norfolk man's home

NORFOLK, Neb. -- A man from Norfolk has been taken into custody after his probation officers reportedly found drugs in his apartment. The Norfolk Police Division said officers were sent to a residence in the 500 block of South First St. on Dec. 2 around 8:30 a.m. to help probation officers.

