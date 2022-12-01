Have you ever wanted to spend the night in a bookstore, especially one that's as famous and beautiful as Daikanyama Tsutaya? Well, you now have the chance to turn your dream into reality at the premier bookstore that's part of the larger Daikanyama T-Site complex. Through the Daikanyama Tsutaya Late Night Inspiration Trip campaign, the store is inviting one group of two people to an overnight stay from Friday December 23 to Saturday December 24.

