Wake Up Wyoming
Rocky Mountain Power Monitors Potential Terror Threats
Rocky Mountain Power, which supplies electric power to much of Wyoming, has been closely watching the recent apparent criminal attack on electric power substations in North Carolina, according to a statement the company issued Monday. The Salt Lake City-based Rocky Mountain Power, a subsidiary of the Portland, Oregon-based Pacific Corp.,...
Demystifying Hospice Care in Central Wyoming
Susan Burke is the Community Liaison at Central Wyoming Hospice and Transitions. K2Radio News sat down with Burke to talk about hospice care and transitions on the Report to Wyoming podcast last month. You can listen to the full interview here. When her mother passed away unexpectedly in 2004, shortly...
See A Truck Driver’s Interesting Rant On Trucks In Wyoming
We all know how important truck drivers are to our way of living. Without truckers, getting your packages from Amazon or your groceries from the grocery store would be extremely difficult. They're on the road 24/7, they drive in tough weather situations and bad road conditions and have to get...
Remarkable Facts About Nonstop Wind in Casper, Wyoming
It is windy nearly all the time. The wind is just part of life in Wyoming. We hold tight to the car door when opening it. It throws snow from rooftops in a cyclone of snow. Regardless of the season, the wind is there. We took a look at the facts, and it blew us away. The numbers tell a windy story about Casper.
Wyoming in Top 10 for Decrease in Unemployment Claims
According to a report by WalletHub, new unemployment claims in Wyoming were 46% lower than in the previous week and 20.7% lower than in the same week last year, the fourth biggest decrease in the U.S. Based on data from the Wyoming Department of Workforce Services, there were 1,762 new...
Does Wyoming Allow People To Sleep In Their Car?
Driving in Wyoming can be rough. You wake up early to hit the road and you can be driving for a long period of time. After listening to the hum of the road for a while, your eyes start to get heavy and you're in trouble. You need to get some rest before you can continue your drive.
Game and Fish Concerned about Lake Trout Pup Population
Wyoming Game and Fish fishery managers are concerned about the number of lake trout pups in Flaming Gorge Reservoir, per a recent news release. "Anglers can help fisheries managers by targeting small lake trout in their fishing activities," said the release. With the help of the Utah Department, the Wyoming...
Keeping Awesome Arrowheads In Wyoming Is A Big No No
When I was a kid, we used to walk freshly plowed fields to find Native American treasures like arrowheads, pottery or some sort of object from the past. It was an educational experience every time. It's hard to know exactly what you found sometimes, but when you found something it...
Montana Judge Restores State Wolf Hunting Regulations
HELENA, Mont. (AP) — A state judge has lifted a temporary restraining order that limited wolf hunting in Montana, saying there is nothing to suggest rules now in place will make wolf populations unsustainable in the short term. Lewis and Clark County District Judge Christopher Abbott also rejected concerns...
The True Story Of How Wyoming Lied To Become A State
It began with The Louisiana Purchase. At first, it was all just western territory. Territories got governors and other elected officials. But they were still only territories, not states. Slowly those territories began to divide up into states. But to apply for statehood they had to have at least 60,000...
VIDEO: Wyoming, Behold the Trailer for ‘Cocaine Bear’
In Wyoming, we're no strangers to bears, nor are we strangers to bear attacks. In fact, we've written a few stories recently about those bear attacks, including one story of college students literally fighting a bear to save their friend. The students walked away from that fight, but some people...
Could This Be Wyoming’s New Favorite Christmas Song?
Ahh the Christmas season is here. Christmas lights, trees and other decorations are up. Fireplaces are lit and the sound of Christmas music is heard in the background at homes all over. Except at my house. I've never been a big fan of decorating and lost my feel for many...
Wyoming Hiker Captures Stunning Video Of Grizzly And Wolves
The thought of coming into contact with a grizzly bear or wolf is frightening, would you agree? Getting to see them in the wild (at a safe distance, of course) is a wish that many people make when visiting certain places around Wyoming. Just like anything in life, the more...
Wyoming Game & Fish Investigating Deaths of 77 Diseased Ducks
The Wyoming Game & Fish Department announced that they investigated a situation that resulted in the deaths of many waterfowl. That's according to a press release from Game & Fish, who wrote that on Tuesday, personnel with the Ocean Lake Wildlife Habitat Management Area discovered 77 dead mallard ducks, as well as one afflicted Canada goose who had to be euthanized.
Arizona Certifies 2022 Election Despite GOP Complaints
PHOENIX (AP) — Arizona’s top officials certified the midterm election results Monday, formalizing victories for Democrats over Republicans who falsely claimed the 2020 election was rigged. The certification opens a five-day window for formal election challenges. Republican Kari Lake, who lost the race for governor to Democrat Katie...
You Won’t Find These Unofficial WY Driving Rules On Any Test
There are the "Official Rules" for driving in Wyoming. Then, there are the "Unofficial Rules." Even the cops in Wyoming know that these unofficial rules are in play, but like everybody else, they don't talk about it. If you are a teenage taking the official WYDOT test to get your...
Wyoming Files Second Federal Lawsuit About Oil & Gas Lease Pause
The State of Wyoming has filed a second lawsuit this week against the U.S. Department of Interior about its Bureau of Land Managment's decision to pause oil and gas lease sales from April through September 2021. The state filed a petition on Monday in Wyoming U.S. District Court and refiled...
Gas Prices Fall Over 10 Cents in Past Week in Wyoming and Nationally
Average gasoline prices in Wyoming have fallen 13.8 cents in the last week, averaging $3.37 a gallon Monday, according to GasBuddy surveys. Prices in Wyoming are 27.4 cents lower than a month ago and 4.4 cents higher than a year ago, with the cheapest station in Wyoming being priced at $2.59 a gallon Sunday while the most expensive was $4.21 a gallon.
Up To A Foot Of Snow Possible In SE Wyoming Mountains
The Cheyenne Office of the National Weather Service has issued Winter Storm Warnings and Winter Weather Advisories for the Sierra Madre and Snow Range Mountains of Southeast Wyoming. The agency posted this statement on its website:. ''Snow returns to the Snowy and Sierra Madre Ranges and lower elevations of Carbon...
Wyoming Legislative 2023 Committee Assignments, Leadership Named
The leadership and committee assignments for the next two sessions of the Wyoming Legislature have been announced in a news release from the Legislative Service Office. The legislature is scheduled to convene in a forty-business day General Sessionon Jan. 10. The general session is open to all topics, as opposed...
