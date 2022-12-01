Read full article on original website
News Channel Nebraska
Wausa rallies from slow start for season-opening win
PLAINVIEW - Wausa overcame a frigid start from the field to rally and beat Plainview in their season opener on Friday, 63-55. The Vikings struggled offensively early, shooting just 4-for-21 from the field in the first quarter, and just 8-of-33 for the first half. But Wausa settled in in the...
News Channel Nebraska
Columbus tops Norfolk to win UNIFIED Bowling State Title
LINCOLN - The lights weren't too bright for Columbus, even with it being the Discoverer's first time on the big stage. Columbus High won the 2022 Class A UNIFIED Bowling State Championship on Monday evening, defeating Norfolk three games to two. It was the program's first ever trip to the state tournament.
News Channel Nebraska
Comedy scene continues to grow in Norfolk
NORFOLK, Neb.--A northeast Nebraska comedy scene has taken off recently. The District Event Center located in downtown Norfolk is currently on a roll when it comes to booking well-known comedians to come and perform. Among the big names who have performed at venue are SNL alums David Koechner and Chris...
News Channel Nebraska
'We appreciate them': Briggs and Barrett Project hold annual event to thank community for support
NORFOLK, Neb. -- A northeast Nebraska nonprofit held a special event on Monday. The Briggs and Barrett Project held their annual "Spirit of Giving" event at the Midtown Event Center. The event lets the nonprofit thank their supporters in the community and give back to them. Family members that have...
News Channel Nebraska
Arizona man arrested in Norfolk for false reporting.
NORFOLK, Neb. -- An Arizona man was arrested after giving a false name to Norfolk Police. The Norfolk Police Division said they were called to a business in the 1300 block of Monroe Ave. around 8 p.m. Friday for a report of a male subject that was in the store causing a disturbance and refusing to leave.
News Channel Nebraska
Two Norfolk men arrested following party
NORFOLK, Neb. -- Two men in their 20s were arrested after police were called to a reported loud party in northeast Nebraska. The Norfolk Police Division said that around 3 a.m. on Sunday, they were dispatched to a noise complaint in the 1100 block of South Ninth St. Officers said...
News Channel Nebraska
Wayne man sentenced to prison for March incident in rural Stanton County
STANTON, Neb. – A 38-year-old northeast Nebraska man is heading to prison on charges out of Stanton County. Jeffrey Olsufka, of Wayne, was sentenced in Stanton County District Court Monday morning. Olsufka was handed down a one-year prison sentence for third-offense DWI, and an additional year for possession of...
News Channel Nebraska
Columbus-Platte County dispatch center looking to help foster children this Christmas
COLUMBUS, Neb. – Children in east central Nebraska are getting a bit of a boost this holiday season from a local dispatch unit. The Columbus-Platte County Joint Communications Center is sponsoring local foster children this year, encouraging local citizens to donate Christmas gifts. People can help by choosing a...
News Channel Nebraska
One pet killed, no humans seriously injured in Columbus fire
COLUMBUS, Neb. -- A pet was killed in a Columbus fire Monday morning, though no humans were seriously injured, according to authorities. At approximately 3:00 a.m., Columbus Fire was alerted to a structure fire in the 3400 block of 20th Street. Upon arrival, crews found heavy fire from multiple windows...
News Channel Nebraska
Reported break in attempt lands Norfolk man in jail
NORFOLK, Neb. -- The Norfolk Police Division arrested a man that reportedly tried to break into a woman's home. NPD said officers were sent to a home in the 900 block of S 14th St. around 9:30 a.m. on Dec. 3. Officers said the victim reported that a 35-year-old Norfolk...
News Channel Nebraska
Probation officers reportedly find drugs in Norfolk man's home
NORFOLK, Neb. -- A man from Norfolk has been taken into custody after his probation officers reportedly found drugs in his apartment. The Norfolk Police Division said officers were sent to a residence in the 500 block of South First St. on Dec. 2 around 8:30 a.m. to help probation officers.
