ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Comments / 0

Related
The Hill

Senate GOP pans Trump call to terminate constitution

Former President Trump’s weekend call to terminate parts of the U.S. Constitution in order to overturn the 2020 election results was met with derision and opposition by Senate Republicans on Monday.  “I think it’s ridiculous talk,” Sen. Shelley Moore Capito (R-W.Va.), a newly-minted member of GOP leadership. “To besmirch our dedication to the Constitution is…
The Hill

Energy & Environment — Progressives push back on permitting in defense bill

A reported effort to get Sen. Joe Manchin’s (D-W.Va.) permitting reform deal into a defense spending bill is generating left-wing pushback. Plus: North Carolina experiences power outages after an alleged attack, and a price cap on Russian oil takes effect. This is Overnight Energy & Environment, your source for the latest news focused on energy,…

Comments / 0

Community Policy