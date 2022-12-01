Read full article on original website
tarheelblog.com
UNC Basketball vs. Virginia Tech: Player of the Game - Pete Nance
Carolina’s grim slide continues, reaching four losses in a row after last night’s 80-72 loss at Virginia Tech. The Tar Heels will no doubt find solace as they finally return home long enough to sleep in their own beds and hold practice on consecutive days, but that luxury was not afforded to them for their ACC season-opener.
tarheelblog.com
UNC Football vs. Clemson: Winners, Losers, & Honorable Mentions
It is amazing to think that three weeks ago the sky was the limit for UNC football. Carolina had clinched the Coastal Division, their star quarterback Drake Maye was building some real Hesiman buzz, and there was even talk that they had some dark horse CFP chances. Then Georgia Tech,...
tarheelblog.com
UNC Football: The Tar Heels will face Oregon in the Holiday Bowl
Despite the rough ending to the season, the 9-4 Tar Heels still easily qualified for a bowl game, and on Sunday they found out they’ll be packing up and going to California to play in the Holiday Bowl. In it, the Tar Heels will face the Oregon Ducks. The game will be played December 28th at 8 PM and be broadcast nationally on Fox.
No. 18 North Carolina stumbles into ACC opener at Va. Tech
No. 18 North Carolina looks to snap a three-game losing streak when it opens Atlantic Coast Conference action against Virginia
tarheelblog.com
UNC Football: Jacolby Criswell will enter the transfer portal
While delayed by a week, the offseason changes began in earnest for the Tar Heels on Sunday morning, as super sophomore quarterback Jacolby Criswell announced that he will enter the transfer portal. Criswell tweeted out his announcement, thanking Tar Heel fans for supporting him throughout his three years on campus:
tarheelblog.com
North Carolina vs. Clemson: Game time, TV schedule, streaming and more
Later tonight, the Tar Heels will face off against the Clemson Tigers for the ACC Championship in Charlotte, North Carolina. Should the Heels win, it would be their sixth ACC Championship, with the last one coming in 1980. It would also be Carolina’s ninth 10-win season, which Mack Brown accounting for four of them. Amazingly this will only be the second time that the Heels and the Tigers have faced off for the title, with the last game between the two in such fashion happening in 2015, which...we don’t have to talk about that, right?
Rose-Hulman cancels women’s basketball season
TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV) – Rose-Hulman announced the cancellation of the remaining women’s basketball season on Saturday evening. The move was made in part to protect the health and safety of student-athletes due to low roster numbers. “After consultation with our athletic training staff and medical personnel, we are making the unfortunate decision to cancel the […]
North Carolina high school football state championship schedule, locations
Raleigh, N.C. — The N.C. High School Athletic Association football state championships are scheduled for Dec. 9-10 in Raleigh and Chapel Hill. Two games will be played at Kenan Stadium on the campus of the University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill, while two additional games will be played at Carter-Finley Stadium on the campus of N.C. State University in Raleigh.
WISH-TV
4-year-old faces life-threatening injures after southern Indiana crash
NEW PEKIN, Ind. (WISH) — A 4-year-old was hospitalized in Louisville, Kentucky, with life-threatening injuries after a Wednesday morning crash on the hillcrest of a rural Washington County road, Indiana State Police said Wednesday night. State police did not identify the child or its gender in a news release.
‘I just shot him’: 911 call details weekend shooting at North Carolina mall
The suspect said he did not want to shoot the victim but "he started assaulting me and my wife."
Massive fire breaks out at North Carolina townhome complex
The fire is located at an apartment complex off Benson Drive in Raleigh.
North Carolina man ‘very grateful’ for $1.8 million lottery win with ticket bought on Thanksgiving
“I thought, ‘oh my gosh!’ and then I called my wife over to look," Matthew Huber said. "It’s phenomenal -- the best Thanksgiving.”
North Carolina man charged with rape in Maryland more than 40 years later
A North Carolina man was charged for rape and sexual assault in Maryland in two cases that took place more than 40 years ago.
Low fuel light leads North Carolina woman to $1 million lottery prize
A North Carolina woman said she has her truck's low fuel light to thank for the $1 million jackpot she won from a scratch-off lottery ticket.
elonnewsnetwork.com
Former Elon University admissions staff member dies unexpectedly
Meredith Smith, former Elon University admissions staff member, died unexpectedly on Nov. 27 at 35 years old. Smith started her work in admissions as an undergraduate student and worked with the university for over 18 years. Smith attended Elon for her undergraduate degree, graduating in 2008. She also pursued a...
wbiw.com
Obituary: Kimberly “Kim” Marie Nickless
Kimberly Marie “Kim” Nickless, 53, of Bedford, passed away on Thursday, December 1, 2022,. at Core Nursing and Rehabilitation. Born on March 4, 1969, in Danville, Indiana, she was the daughter of Ronald and Betty (Guthrie) Artman. She married Bruce “Monty” Nickless on December 7, 1991, and he survives.
Governor Cooper increases reward for information on murder of Apex man
Randy Miller, 65, was stabbed to death on Aug. 29 in the first murder in the town in nearly a decade, officials said.
Multiple Piedmont Triad schools victim of false threat calls, various districts across North Carolina impacted
BURLINGTON, N.C. (WGHP) — Burlington Police Department is responding to an Alamance County high school. A representative with the Burlington Police Department says there was nothing active. Alamance Burlington School System tweeted that an “incident in the neighborhood” near Williams was the reason for the lockdown. Alamance Burlington School System tweeted “Burlington Police have determined […]
3 charged with murder in Raleigh stabbing case
Three people have been arrested for murder in a stabbing case where a 69-year-old was killed, according to Raleigh police.
wamwamfm.com
Daviess County Arrest Report (12/2)
Anson Wagler, 27, of Loogootee, was arrested on charges of child molesting and child molesting under the age of 14. Bond was set at $100,000, and bond was posted. Cody Simmons, 29, of Washington, was arrested on a count of Writ of Attachment. No bond was set.
