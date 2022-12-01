Later tonight, the Tar Heels will face off against the Clemson Tigers for the ACC Championship in Charlotte, North Carolina. Should the Heels win, it would be their sixth ACC Championship, with the last one coming in 1980. It would also be Carolina’s ninth 10-win season, which Mack Brown accounting for four of them. Amazingly this will only be the second time that the Heels and the Tigers have faced off for the title, with the last game between the two in such fashion happening in 2015, which...we don’t have to talk about that, right?

2 DAYS AGO