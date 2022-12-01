ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Don’t Miss Out: Chipotle Is Dropping Mystery Boxes and $500 Gift Cards Today

By Taylor Galla
 4 days ago
Our editors independently select the products we recommend. We may earn a commission on items bought through our links.

On December 1st at 9am PT Chipotle is dropping limited-edition Chipotle Goods Mystery Boxes, available for a limited time, while supplies last, on their merchandise website . The boxes will come in two sizes — the Small Burrito Box for $30 with three to five items inside (a $60 value) as well as the Large Burrito Box for $50 with four to eight items inside (a $100 value).

Fans who purchase their box within the first 48 hours will also have a chance to win a $500 Chipotle gift card as well as exclusive surprise merch Chipotle has hidden in select boxes. Their meme-inspired Cilantro Soap, released in December of 2021 that sold out mere hours after release, is one example of the merch eager customers may receive.

Shop Chipotle Goods Mystery Boxes
Chipotle Mystery Boxes: The Details

Chris Brandt, Chipotle’s Chief Marketing Officer, noted in the press release “We created Chipotle Goods Mystery Boxes with our superfans in mind. You can now gift, or keep, exclusive Goods for the holiday with a chance at the ultimate surprise of receiving a limited-edition $500 Chipotle gift card in your box if you order in the first 48 hours.”

There are no clothing items featured in the gift boxes and no clothing items included. Each mystery box will be wrapped in Chipotle’s iconic foil adorned with a burrito label found on digital orders.

100% of the profits from the mystery boxes, and all purchases made from Chipotle Goods, go towards supporting organizations making apparel and farming practices more sustainable.

Mark your calendars and log onto www.chipotlegoods.com on December 1st and 9am PT for a chance to purchase your box. You can see the official rules for the Chipotle Goods Mystery Box sweepstakes here .

