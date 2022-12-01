Read full article on original website
Video Shows Drone Strike on Russian Base That Crippled 2 Nuclear Bombers
A large flash of light can be seen in the footage, which reportedly shows a blast at a Russian airfield.
Russian State TV Pundit Says Either 'We Win or There Will Be WWIII'
Margarita Simonyan, head of RT, did not rule out weapons being dropped on Washington D.C. or London.
Putin Faces Fight To Keep Russians on Side as Support for War Plummets—U.K.
The U.K.'s Ministry of Defense said recent polling suggests public support for what Putin has called a "special military operation" is "falling significantly."
Elite Russian Units Take Up to 40 Percent Casualties in Ukraine: Official
A European defense official told Newsweek that top Russian airborne, military intelligence, and army units have taken "severe" casualties since February.
Russia's Economy is Being Slowly Asphyxiated
Vladimir Putin's invasion has sparked tough sanctions which are expected to contribute to the continued contraction of the Russian economy in 2023.
Russian Commander 'Executed' Following Mass Desertions of His Unit: Report
Viktor Sevalnev, a 43-year-old ex-convict, was recruited by the Wagner Group, a Russian mercenary outfit, for President Vladimir Putin's war in Ukraine.
Meet Putin's biggest threat
The CNN Film "Navalny" follows Russian opposition leader, Alexey Navalny, through his political rise, attempted assassination and search to uncover the truth. You can watch now on HBO Max.
Why the U.S. Is Wrong About Ukraine's Chances This Winter
Ukraine's allies should support the country's forces to launch counteroffensive operations this winter, or Kyiv risks losing momentum.
Hypebae
North Korea Has Reportedly Executed 3 High Schoolers for Distributing K-Dramas
North Korea has reportedly executed three teenagers for distributing and watching K-dramas from South Korea. As reported by outlets like Chosun Ilbo, three high school students were caught watching and importing TV shows from their neighboring country in early October. The act of consuming audiovisual content from South Korea is considered a crime as stated in a new law passed in December 2020. While underage individuals were not executed for disobeying the law previously, it seems the punishment is now applicable even to teenagers.
Russia's Costly Bakhmut Offensive Has Limited Tactical Value: U.K.
Moscow's forces have made the offensive in the Donetsk region a priority since August, the British Ministry of Defence said.
Russia's Deadliest Drones Not Designed for Winter Cold, Ukraine Claims
Russia is boasting of other drones not supplied by Iran that are being used successfully by ground forces in parts of Ukraine.
Iranian Protesters Sentenced To Death Could Be Executed Soon, Reports
An expert told Newsweek it's possible that Iranian authorities will carry out death sentences and then claim that those executed were agents of foreign powers.
Rail Worker Slams Biden Deal 'Forced' on Unions, Knocks President's Tweet
Ross Grooters, union co-chair of Railroad Workers United, said the new deal doesn't adequately address issues at the root of the industry's troubles.
Russia's Aircraft Losses More Than Double Ukraine's: Report
As of Friday, one source reported that Russia had lost nearly 300 aircraft since it invaded Ukraine, while the Ukrainian military had lost 129 aerial vehicles.
Ukraine Air Defenses and Winter Weather Limiting Russian Attacks, U.K. Says
"The Russian air force will likely continue a low rate of ground attack operations through the poor winter weather," Britain's defense ministry assessed.
Putin Just Began His 'Inevitable' Barrage of Mass Missile Strikes
The full extent of the damage caused by Russia's wave of strikes on Monday was not immediately known.
Iran Abolishes Its Morality Police After Months of Mass Protests: Report
"Morality police have nothing to do with the judiciary" and have been abolished, Attorney General Mohammad Jafar Montazeri was quoted as saying.
Ukraine War Updates: Poll Shows Declining Russian Support for War, Report
Russia on Monday launched a new round of missile strikes on Ukraine.
Explosions Reported at Two Russian Air Bases, Damaging Bomber Planes
Ukraine hasn't yet claimed responsibility for the attacks, which resulted in two long-range Tupolev Tu-95 bombers being damaged.
Xi Jinping Ramps Up China's Surveillance, Harassment Deep in America
Amid COVID protests, the totalitarian state is trying to choke dissent on U.S. soil through surveillance, intimidation and even violence, a Newsweek investigation reveals
