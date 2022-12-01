Read full article on original website
Recycled Crafts
Plastic Canvas – Hersheys Kiss Cover For The Christmas Tree
This plastic canvas kiss holder template is so simple to make that even youngsters can do it! When I was a youngster, I learned how to make these free plastic canvas kiss designs, and I chose to teach my kids how to make these Hershey Kiss. holding decorations. You may...
Recycled Crafts
How to Make a Mini Plastic Canvas Heart Bag Clip
Here’s an adorable plastic canvas project that is perfect for Valentine’s Day. This unique mini heart bag clip design is from Strings Away! and it would make a terrific little favor for a party. The easy-to-follow tutorial has a list of supplies needed as well as a stitch...
Recycled Crafts
Create a Simple Christmas Tree Border
This festive holiday layout has 5 photos, room for journaling and a nice big border across the center. This border is easy to create yourself with different pattern papers. Cut a wide strip of paper for the background and then cut your holiday pattern papers into triangles to layer and over lap across the border, add a sentiment and a few gold stars and it’s ready to add to your page.
Before and After: A Small Entryway Is Transformed with 1 Can of Paint and Other Easy Upgrades
The kitchen may be the heart of the home, but the entryway is what sets the tone for anyone who steps into your space. With this in mind, you might look at that area with a different lens, thinking of it less as a pass-through and more as a way to show off your design style right off the bat. Of course, above all, you should make your entryway functional so that it can handle shoes, jackets, keys, mail, and whatever else you tend to drop there.
Apartment Therapy
Before and After: A Daring $1,075 Bathroom Redo Ditches the Lime Green and Brings the Drama
We independently select these products—if you buy from one of our links, we may earn a commission. All prices were accurate at the time of publishing. Even if your home doesn’t have vintage character, it’s possible to add some. Replace chrome knobs and pulls for antique brass ones, add a bit of moulding, hang a gold-framed mirror, light a candle that makes you nostalgic, add a typewriter or record player or something else analog, put up a peel-and-stick printed wallpaper — the possibilities abound!
Woman horrified when she learns the free television she picked up from the side of the road is filled with earwigs
*This is a work of nonfiction based on actual events I experienced firsthand; used with permission. I drove past the old television set on the way to work. There was a simple cardboard sign on the television upon which someone had written my favorite word in block letters: FREE.
Interior designers share 10 of the worst trends they saw this year
The pros hated color-block curtains, bouclé fabric, all-white interiors, and excessive amounts of plants that were popular in many homes this year.
Don’t throw away old shower curtains – the ways you can reuse them, from a mattress protector to a picnic blanket
WHEN you replace your shower curtain, home experts have a vital message to remember: don't toss the used liner in the trash. There are plenty of ways you can save money by recycling the plastic sheet with some genius home hacks, the pros said. If you have a decorative shower...
thespruce.com
How to Decorate Bathroom Shelves Like a Pro
Whether your bathroom solely belongs to you or is a space that you share with other members of your household, you know by now that keeping bathrooms nice and orderly is extremely important. After all, the bathroom serves as key storage for toilet paper, makeup products, shower supplies, and so much more.
DIY Projects Saved This Mid-Century Modern House From Bad ’90s Updates
We independently select these products—if you buy from one of our links, we may earn a commission. All prices were accurate at the time of publishing. Name: Dylan Odbert, wife Jess Odbert, kiddo Waylon, and pup. Location: San Clemente, California. Type of Home: 1957 house. Size: 1,450 square feet.
Recycled Crafts
Patchwork Zipper Pouch Sewing Tutorial
Sew your fabric scraps into an adorable quilted patchwork zipper pouch! Amy Latta Creations has a tutorial showing how to make this cute project. The patchwork is sized perfectly to use precut squares from a mini charm pack, or you can cut your own squares from your scrap stash. [photo...
Before and After: A $125 Bathroom Redo Features the Boldest Paint Color We’ve Seen This Year
One great thing about buying a recently renovated home? You can (usually!) count on not needing to make any practical fixes. But that doesn’t mean you’ll necessarily love all the updates that were chosen before you moved in. That’s what DIY enthusiast Anne Desrosiers found when it came...
Recycled Crafts
FREE Jointed Santa Mouse SVG Cut File
This adorable little mouse has joints put together with small brads so his arms and legs are moveable, so cute! This SVG Cut file is FREE to download from Dreaming Tree to cut with your electronic die cutting machine and add to your Christmas scrapbook layouts, greeting cards and paper crafting projects this Holiday season.
Recycled Crafts
Fleece Mittens Free Sewing Pattern
When the weather turns cold, you can never have too many pairs of mittens! Especially with kids in the house. Heather Handmade has a free sewing pattern you can use to make fleece mittens. This is a great project for using up scraps of fleece left over from other projects! The free pattern comes in a full range of sizes for toddlers, children, teens, and adults. Go to Heather Handmade to get it.
veranda.com
This Gem-Studded Floral Mirror Lends a Lighthearted Spirit to Interiors
“There’s a long tradition of looking glasses, first because they were so useful and now because most everyone likes looking at themselves,” says interior designer Thomas Jayne of New York-based Jayne Design Studio. “Having mirrors in an interior always adds dynamic reflection and interest to a room in a way few other materials can.”
architecturaldigest.com
8 Wallpaper Textures That Dial Up the Drama in Any Space
Emma Chamberlain’s drool-worthy LA home broke the internet for many reasons, but wallpaper textures in particular stood out from the groovy interiors thanks to the brilliant dimensions—cork-lined walls and ceilings plus some banana-tree bark wallcoverings in the powder room. The concept of imbuing your walls not just with color, but also touchable finishes, is one that’s gaining traction for punching up your space with a certain wow factor.
Recycled Crafts
How to make illuminated Christmas trees with string
I am kind of obsessed with tea lights and making things that light up with them. This Christmas tree is perfect! Pop on over to the blog Homemade Gifts Made Easy for step by step tutorial on how to make string Christmas trees that light up with tea lights. I want to make a whole forest of these.
Recycled Crafts
12 Days of Christmas Scrapbook Folios Box
Wow! This amazing project from Cal is simply stunning! She used products from Graphic 45 to create a box covered in pretty pattern papers with metal feet, the box lid has an acetate window that lights up to showcase the beautiful floral bouquet and sentiment. Inside the box are 12 folios that have decorated covers with flap and pockets inside each one, they also have gold chains with charms on the spines. She’s sharing a process video and loads of photos of her project on the Graphic 45 blog.
thewildest.com
Scandi Design Meets German Engineering — For Pets!
MiaCara co-founder Sebastian Zweig wasn’t always a pet guy, but his wife, Barbara, and their two sons wanted a dog. Cara the Labrador came into their lives and everything changed. Within two years, Zweig left his job at Swiss fine furniture manufacturer de Sede, and he and his wife launched MiaCara — a luxury design and lifestyle brand for dogs and cats and the aesthetically-minded humans who care for them.
