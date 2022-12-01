EggBar to Open at AKA West Palm Beach Next Summer

As AKA West Palm Beach opens, the new hotel is still preparing to welcome two restaurant concepts, which are set to open next year: The Blind Monk Wine Bar and EggBar .

According to coverage published last month at CityBiz.co , EggBar’s lease had just been finalized, at the time of publication, with Native Realty , which oversees retail and restaurant leasing at the hotel, with the expectation that the restaurant will open in summer 2023.

Behind EggBar is local entrepreneur and business coach Roy Assad , who has also worked with restaurant concepts like Alchemy Juice Co. & Market , and Leila Restaurant . What Now reached out to Assad on Thursday. Assad was not immediately available for comment.

“In just a few months, our team has activated the ground floor of downtown West Palm Beach’s newest hotel development with two food-and-beverage operators that guests, area residents, professionals and visitors will love,” Native Realty CEO Jaime Sturgis said in the CityBiz.co coverage. “EggBar is an exciting new concept that joins The Blind Monk, an established local favorite. Our team continues to focus on placemaking Palm Beach County neighborhoods with top-tier tenants, while also actively securing prominent investment sales assignments throughout the county.”

The lease is for an 1,800 square-foot space on the ground floor of AKA West Palm Beach. Details regarding the menu remain scarce for the moment, but EggBar is expected to “elevate the egg” with a full breakfast, lunch, and dinner menu, plus an expansive wine list.

Photo: Official

Photo: Official

Keep up with What Now Miami’s restaurant, retail, and real estate scoop by subscribing to our newsletter , liking us on Facebook , and following us on Twitter . Opening a restaurant? Browse our Preferred Partners .