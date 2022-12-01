Read full article on original website
How to make illuminated Christmas trees with string
I am kind of obsessed with tea lights and making things that light up with them. This Christmas tree is perfect! Pop on over to the blog Homemade Gifts Made Easy for step by step tutorial on how to make string Christmas trees that light up with tea lights. I want to make a whole forest of these.
Quilted Christmas Traditions Sewing Pattern
When you download this Christmas quilting book , you’ll get 30+ Christmas quilt patterns! Allow your imagination to run wild when making last-minute gifts with these patterns, and with so many pattern options, you’re sure to have a good time this holiday season! Download it now!. Projects include:
Plastic Canvas – Hersheys Kiss Cover For The Christmas Tree
This plastic canvas kiss holder template is so simple to make that even youngsters can do it! When I was a youngster, I learned how to make these free plastic canvas kiss designs, and I chose to teach my kids how to make these Hershey Kiss. holding decorations. You may...
Christmas Elves Card with Digital Stamps and Stenciling
How cute are these little elves!? These little guys and gals are digital stamps from Hero Arts that Kelly used to create her adorable card. Like her I love digital stamps, they can be so versatile like on this card, she used a masking technique by printing them on masking paper to cover the printed images so she could use a tree stencil to create her card background.
Scrappy Christmas Tree mini quilt
Quick Christmas decor projects are perfect for a creative weekend. Whip up a Christmas Tree mini quilt in a weekend and use it to decorate a wall, a table or to sew a cushion cover. Even better, this project uses scraps so you can get started immediately – no need to shop for fabric.
Create a Simple Christmas Tree Border
This festive holiday layout has 5 photos, room for journaling and a nice big border across the center. This border is easy to create yourself with different pattern papers. Cut a wide strip of paper for the background and then cut your holiday pattern papers into triangles to layer and over lap across the border, add a sentiment and a few gold stars and it’s ready to add to your page.
How to Make a Mini Plastic Canvas Heart Bag Clip
Here’s an adorable plastic canvas project that is perfect for Valentine’s Day. This unique mini heart bag clip design is from Strings Away! and it would make a terrific little favor for a party. The easy-to-follow tutorial has a list of supplies needed as well as a stitch...
FREE Jointed Santa Mouse SVG Cut File
This adorable little mouse has joints put together with small brads so his arms and legs are moveable, so cute! This SVG Cut file is FREE to download from Dreaming Tree to cut with your electronic die cutting machine and add to your Christmas scrapbook layouts, greeting cards and paper crafting projects this Holiday season.
Fleece Mittens Free Sewing Pattern
When the weather turns cold, you can never have too many pairs of mittens! Especially with kids in the house. Heather Handmade has a free sewing pattern you can use to make fleece mittens. This is a great project for using up scraps of fleece left over from other projects! The free pattern comes in a full range of sizes for toddlers, children, teens, and adults. Go to Heather Handmade to get it.
Cross-Stitch Ornaments Video Tutorial
Lori’s holiday sampler is crammed with everyone’s favorite Christmas symbols – gingerbread men, candy canes, gingerbread houses, stockings, ornaments, and Santa Claus. Cross stitches provide inspiration from Lori’s Vintage Christmas Book. The pattern features full-color instructions, diagrams, and list of supplies, including DMC and Aurifloss colours....
15 Melt and Pour Goat’s Milk Soap
Goat milk soap base is rich in Vitamin E, which makes it the perfect natural ingredient for soft and flawless skin. Goats’ milk soap is excellent for dry skin due to the quality of the fat in the milk. So what is melt and pour soap? melt and pour...
Free Cat Nap Nest Crochet Pattern
We don’t have a cat, but as a serial cat napper myself, I feel like I need one of these Crochet Cat beds big enough for myself. I mean who doesn’t want to snuggle up in a nest for a nap? Have you seen those therapy pods. that...
