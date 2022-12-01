When the weather turns cold, you can never have too many pairs of mittens! Especially with kids in the house. Heather Handmade has a free sewing pattern you can use to make fleece mittens. This is a great project for using up scraps of fleece left over from other projects! The free pattern comes in a full range of sizes for toddlers, children, teens, and adults. Go to Heather Handmade to get it.

2 DAYS AGO