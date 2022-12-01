ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Colorado Springs woman pleads guilty in teen’s fentanyl death

By Ashley Eberhardt
 4 days ago

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. ( KXRM ) — A 27-year-old Colorado Springs woman has pleaded guilty in the case of a Mitchell High School student who died after ingesting a pill containing fentanyl in a bathroom of the high school.

At a hearing on Wednesday, Alexis Nicole Wilkins pleaded guilty to the distribution of fentanyl resulting in death, which could carry a potential sentence of 20 years to life in prison.

Student ODs on fentanyl at school, dies at hospita

According to the plea agreement, a teen overdosed during class on Dec. 3, 2021, at Mitchell High School. Despite life-saving measures, the teen later died at the hospital. The El Paso County coroner determined the cause of death was “fentanyl intoxication.”

Investigators spoke with two teen witnesses who were with the victim in the bathroom that morning and learned from one of them that she and the victim had taken what they believed to be Percocet – an opioid pain medication containing oxycodone and acetaminophen.

According to the original arrest affidavit in the case, one of the witnesses said the victim began foaming at the mouth and became unresponsive after taking the pill.

The United States Attorney’s Office for the District of Colorado said investigators were able to track where the teens got the pills through Facebook messages with Wilkins, including a conversation that appears to be the arrangement for the sale of a pill at the Citadel Mall the night before the victim’s death.

Teen hospitalized after being struck by hit-and-run driver near Fairview High

One of the teen witnesses said she was introduced to Wilkins by a Denver gang member in February of 2021 and said she had been buying Percocet from Wilkins.

One witness in the case noted that the pill they purchased on Dec. 2, 2021, looked different from the Percocet they had received previously from Wilkins and said the pill was a lighter blue color.

The U.S. Attorney’s Office said other Facebook messages indicated that Wilkins knew the pills she was selling were not made by a pharmaceutical company.

On March 15, 2022, the FBI and the Colorado Springs Police Department executed a federal search warrant on Wilkins’ home on West Portal Drive. Officers located and seized over 100 blue pills marked with “M” and “30” which contained fentanyl.

Investigators believe some of the pills were packaged for distribution.

Wilkins will be sentenced on March 14, 2023. Her prison sentence will be accompanied by a fine of up to $1 million and no less than three years of supervised release.

