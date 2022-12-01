ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
The Daily Sun

Harry and Meghan doc footage puts royal rift at forefront

By AP
The Daily Sun
The Daily Sun
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0808mw_0jTyjWvU00

LOS ANGELES — Footage of an upcoming documentary about Harry and Meghan released Thursday shows the couple is once again prepared to tackle their rift with the royal family head on and in their own words.

Netflix's release of roughly a minute of footage of “Harry &amp; Meghan” comes as their relatives — the Prince and Princess of Wales — embark on a U.S. trip meant to promote the future king's Earthshot prize. The trip to Boston, which is William and Kate's first one since the death of Queen Elizabeth II, had already been clouded by tensions with Harry and Meghan, who quit their royal duties in 2020 and moved to California.

The footage includes photos and brief interview snippets of Harry and Meghan.

“No one sees what's happening behind closed doors,” the Duke of Sussex says as a photo of Meghan crying while holding a cellphone is shown. There's the sound of glass breaking and an image of William and Kate appears.

“When the stakes are this high, doesn't it make more sense to hear the story from us,” Meghan says as the trailer ends.

The trailer also includes images of the couple in happier times, with numerous happy shots of them together.

Netflix is billing the six-part series as “an unprecedented and in-depth” look at “one of the most-discussed couples in history.” It is directed by Liz Garbus, the Emmy winning producer of the Netflix documentary, “What Happened, Miss Simone?”

In 2020, Prince Harry and his wife signed a multiyear deal to produce nature series, documentaries and children’s programming for the streaming service.

The couple has already addressed their problems with the royal family in a bombshell 2021 interview with Oprah Winfrey.

Comments / 0

Related
GOBankingRates

How Rich Is Meghan Markle?

Meghan Markle, Duchess of Sussex is speaking up about her relationship with Queen Elizabeth II and the female influences in her life for a new interview with Variety this month, as part of being named...
Popculture

Singer and Wife Divorcing After 14-Year Marriage

Singer Gary Chaw and his wife, fashion blogger Wu Shu-ling, announced their divorce on Instagram late last month. The former couple was married for 14 years and are also parents to two children: a 14-year-old son and a 12-year-old daughter. Their announcement came weeks after Chaw's recent comments about their relationship led to speculation they were separating.
In Style

The Royal Staff Has a Low-key Rude Nickname for Prince Harry and Meghan Markle

It's no secret that the Duke and Duchess of Sussex, Prince Harry and Meghan Markle, have some unresolved beef with the royal family. Whether you heard it from the tabloids, Markle's podcast Archetypes, or that bombshell Oprah Winfrey interview, we've gotten the Sussexes' side of the story. But now, an undisclosed nickname reportedly given to the husband-and-wife duo by the royal staff is coming to light — and it's actually kind of rude.
The Independent

Prince Harry speaks of ‘pain and suffering’ women marrying into the Royal family face in new Netflix trailer

Prince Harry is heard speaking of the “pain and suffering” that women marrying into the royal family face in a new, full trailer for an upcoming documentary series on Netflix.The series, Harry & Meghan, is due to be released in two volumes on December 8 and 15 and will reveal what goes on “behind closed doors”.In it, Prince Harry said that “nobody knows the full truth”, and that he didn’t want “history to repeat itself”, over images of Princess Diana.The newest trailer comes days after the first glimpse into the documentary.Sign up for newsletters. Read More Harry and Meghan’s docuseries set to premiere in early DecemberKeke Palmer addresses pregnancy rumours during Saturday Night Live monologueBill Burr comparing Kanye West to Hitler resurfaces after rapper’s shocking comments
The Independent

Prince Harry claims there was ‘leaking but also planting of stories’ involving Meghan Markle

Prince Harry has claimed that there was a “leaking but also planting of stories” about Meghan Markle, in a new trailer for their Netflix documentary,In the trailer released on Monday (5 December), the Duke of Sussex said there is a history of “pain and suffering of women marrying into this institution”, appearing to reference the media and public frenzy surrounding his late mother, Princess Diana, as well as Kate Middleton, Princess of Wales, and his own wife, the Duchess of Sussex.The highly-anticipated documentary, titled Harry and Meghan, is set to be released in two parts on Thursday 8 December...
Page Six

Prince Harry, Meghan Markle docuseries will allege palace ‘bullying’

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle will claim they were bullied by palace officials in their new Netfix show, sources told Page Six. The dramatic trailer for the docu-series, ‘Harry & Meghan’ dropped Thursday – right in the middle of the Prince and Princess of Wales’ US visit. In one moment from the promo, Markle, 41, is seen weeping, with her head in her hands. “Harry and Meghan will discuss how they they felt their best interests were not being represented by the palace, and they’ll talk about being victims of the palace media machine,” one source said. A Hollywood insider confirmed: “Harry and Meghan will...
Us Weekly

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle: A Timeline of Their Relationship

A royal affair! Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s relationship has been on the world’s radar ever since news broke in 2016 that they were dating. The pair were introduced through mutual friends that July. One year after their first encounter, the Suits alum addressed the pair’s courtship for the first time. “We’re a couple. We’re in […]
The Independent

William and Kate ‘unwavering’ in duty despite ‘distractions’ from Harry and Meghan

The Prince and Princess of Wales remained “unwavering” in their commitment to make their three-day US trip a success despite a number of “distractions”, a spokesperson has said. Prince William and Kate Middleton’s visit to Boston last week for the Earthshot Prize awards ceremony was marked by a racism scandal involving the royal family and the Duke and Duchess of Sussex’s unveiling of the trailer for their Netflix documentary.A spokesperson for the Waleses, however, has insisted that the royal couple “did what we set out to do” in Boston. It comes after William’s godmother, Lady Susan Hussey, resigned from...
iheart.com

Prince Harry & Meghan Are Trying To 'Disrupt' Prince William's US Trip

Earlier this week, the trailer for the highly-anticipated Prince Harry and Meghan Markle Netflix docuseries was finally released. According to sources, the release date was picked for a specific reason. A palace insider told Page Six, that the release of the dramatic teaser trailer for Harry & Meghan is believed...
New York Post

Harry and Meghan’s Netflix series to be critical of royals, British public: report

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s much-anticipated Netflix series, which will be released Thursday, is expected to be highly critical of the Royal Family and even the British public, reports said. Before the couple’s bombshell interview with Oprah Winfrey last year, The Duke of Sussex told a friend to expect the interview to be “quite shocking,” adding that “those Brits need to learn a lesson,” a senior source revealed to The Sun on Saturday.  In the interview, Harry and Markle accused the Royal family of racism and said they ignored Markle’s depression, which had pushed her to the brink of suicide while pregnant. The...
RadarOnline

Prince Harry & Meghan Markle's Lose ANOTHER Team Member As Head Of Audio Steps Down From Duchess Of Sussex's Podcast

Another high-level staffer is bidding adieu to her time with Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's Archewell brand, RadarOnline.com has learned, marking the second person to leave in recent days.Rebecca Sananès, who served as head of audio while overseeing Markle's Spotify podcast Archetypes with Meghan, will be making her departure after more than a year at the company, according to well-placed sources.She officially joined Archewell in August 2021 — just weeks after being hired — having worked for Vox Media and New York Magazine's Pivot podcast. Sananès is looking forward to launching her own project, Page Six reported on Monday. Other...
The Daily Sun

The Daily Sun

Punta Gorda, FL
2K+
Followers
4K+
Post
371K+
Views
ABOUT

Published daily in Charlotte, DeSoto, and Sarasota counties.

 https://yoursun.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy