Doncaster welcome back trio from injury for home clash with Walsall

By NewsChain Sport
 4 days ago
Doncaster welcome back three players for their Sky Bet League Two clash with Walsall on Friday.

Tommy Rowe, Joseph Olowu and Reo Griffiths have all missed large chunks of the season through injury but have trained well since Rovers’ last match a fortnight ago.

Luke Molyneux will not be ready after picking up a knee injury at Colchester last time out but should return before the end of the month.

Aidan Barlow, though, will not be fit until 2023 after coming on for Molyneux and then being forced off himself, while Ollie Younger (hamstring) also remains sidelined.

Walsall boss Michael Flynn was planning to rest several players ahead of the match against his former side.

He admitted the FA Cup win over Carlisle last weekend was a contest they could have done without and cited Emmanuel Monthe as a player who struggled with cramp.

Striker Conor Wilkinson was an unused substitute having been out of action since April following knee surgery and could be involved again.

Fit-again midfielder Jack Earing is pushing for a return to the starting line-up following three substitute appearances, while captain Joss Labadie (knee) and Joe Riley (foot) are long-term absentees.

