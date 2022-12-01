F.N.B. expanding ATM network

F.N.B. Corp. is increased its ATM network by almost one-third.

The Pittsburgh-based bank on Wednesday said it is adding about 300 new ATM locations in North Carolina and South Carolina, expanding its physical delivery channel in its newer regions. F.N.B. said it partnered with NCR and Payment Alliance International in the deployment of branded ATMs as part of its overall strategy.

F.N.B. (NYSE:FNB) also plans to further increase its ATM network in its MidAtlantic Region in the coming months, building on recent strategic growth initiatives in Virginia and Washington, D.C.

Pittsburgh Business Times.

©2022 Cox Media Group