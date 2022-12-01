ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
WPXI Pittsburgh

F.N.B. expanding ATM network

By Patty Tascarella, Pittsburgh Business Times
WPXI Pittsburgh
WPXI Pittsburgh
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1obQKY_0jTyjNEB00

F.N.B. Corp. is increased its ATM network by almost one-third.

The Pittsburgh-based bank on Wednesday said it is adding about 300 new ATM locations in North Carolina and South Carolina, expanding its physical delivery channel in its newer regions. F.N.B. said it partnered with NCR and Payment Alliance International in the deployment of branded ATMs as part of its overall strategy.

F.N.B. (NYSE:FNB) also plans to further increase its ATM network in its MidAtlantic Region in the coming months, building on recent strategic growth initiatives in Virginia and Washington, D.C.

Pittsburgh Business Times.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2d4CnS_0jTyjNEB00

©2022 Cox Media Group

Comments / 0

Related
Ted Rivers

3 Reasons Why Pittsburgh is the Best City in the US

When it comes to American cities, there are plenty of great options to choose from. The obvious choices are places like Miami, Los Angeles, and Las Vegas. New York City isn't even that far away, but the obvious choices aren't always the best. Cities like Portland, Memphis, and Tulsa are great alternatives to the biggest tourist destinations. But if you're looking for the best of the best, then there's really only one contender—and that's Pittsburgh.
wccsradio.com

SHEETZ TO ADD WESTERN PA LOCATIONS

A Western Pennsylvanian convenience store chain has announced that they will expand their presence in their home market. Reports say that Sheetz plans to expand in Western Pennsylvania by opening 30 more stores in the region. Locations have not yet been announced, but Sheetz Real Estate Director Brian Dinges said that he feels many areas can still benefit from the 24/7 convenience options that the stores would provide. The move comes as Sheetz’ main competitor, Wawa, has announced plans to expand its footprint in the state by opening up to 40 stores in Central Pennsylvania over the next three to five years. The two have been natural rivals, offering the same services at their stores.
butlerradio.com

New Owner of Penn Theater Reaches Agreement with Local Foundation

The new owner of the Penn Theater has reached an agreement with the organization that loaned money to purchase the property. The Pittsburgh History and Landmarks Foundation recently announced that developer and Butler native Bryan Frenchak agreed to a preservation easement on the 1937 facility. A preservation easement is a...
WPXI Pittsburgh

Claimants file involuntary Chapter 7 against Nello Construction

Nello Construction Co., a firm that has been in business for more than 60 years and has ranked among the region’s largest contractors, is going to bankruptcy court over nearly $2 million in claims made by three different companies, according to a recent court filing. According to the filing...
Jake Wells

Proposal would send Pennsylvania families hundreds each month

counting moneyPhoto byPhoto by Alexander Grey (Creative Commons)onUnsplash. If you're feeling the financial pinch of inflation right now, you'll want to read on. There is a new proposal called the Family Security Act 2.0. Under this program American families would receive between $250-350 per month for each child. In this proposal, children ages five years old and under would receive $350 each month and the money would be sent to the parents. For parents with a child between the ages of six to seventeen years old, the parents would receive $250 each month. It's important to state that this bill is just in the proposal stage right now and it's not law at this time.
WPXI Pittsburgh

Pittsburgh-area McDonald’s owner-operator fined nearly $60,000 for child labor law violations

A local owner-operator of 13 McDonald’s locations paid a civil penalty of more than $57,000 after federal regulators say they violated child labor laws involving 101 minors. The U.S. Department of Labor’s Wage and Hour Division said Bridgeville-based Santonastasso Enterprises, owned by John and Kathleen Santonastasso, allowed 14-and-15-year-old employees to work outside permissible hours.
WPXI Pittsburgh

UPDATE on ‘Free Money’ Trap that left PA homeowners with 40-year Liens

PITTSBURGH — Several more Pittsburgh area homeowners have come forward accusing a Florida real estate company of taking advantage of them during desperate times. As 11 Investigates reported exclusively, more than 1200 Pennsylvanians ended up with 40-year liens on their property, after accepting just a few hundred dollars from MV Realty.
WPXI Pittsburgh

Florida sues realty company and reality-star founder for ‘swindling’ homeowners across U.S.

The promise of quick cash has landed thousands of unsuspecting homeowners across the country with 40-year liens attached to their homes or lawsuits demanding thousands of dollars, in what Florida’s attorney general now calls a deceptive scheme to swindle customers out of their home equity. Attorney General Ashley Moody filed a lawsuit Tuesday against MV Realty, a Florida-based company that was the subject of a national collaborative investigation by eight local television news stations in November.
explore venango

Local Woman Tricked into Buying $15K Worth of Bitcoin

CRANBERRY TWP., Pa. (EYT) – A local woman was reportedly tricked into buying $15,000.00 worth of Bitcoin. According to a release submitted by Franklin-based State Police on Friday, December 2, the incident occurred at a residence in Cranberry Township, Venango County, around 12:05 a.m. on November 17. Troopers made...
WPXI Pittsburgh

Wanda Wilson resigns from Oakland Planning & Development Corporation

Wanda Wilson has stepped down as executive director of Oakland Planning & Development Corp. after a 13-year run leading the organization. Her last day on the job was yesterday, November 30, she said in a brief phone conversation. “I’m ready to do something that’a little more flexible,” she said, noting...
WPXI Pittsburgh

1 in 10 residents owed unclaimed property, says Pennsylvania treasurer

Do you think there may be unclaimed property or money that is rightfully yours?. Finding out could be just a few clicks away. The website, MissingMoney.com, is being endorsed by Pennsylvania Treasurer Stacy Garrity as an easy way for people to search unclaimed property databases for 46 states, Washington D.C., and Puerto Rico to see if any money is waiting to be claimed.
WPXI Pittsburgh

Vehicle rolls onto its roof on I-279, 2 people hospitalized

NORTHVIEW HEIGHTS, Pa. — A vehicle ended up on its roof during an accident on I-279. Allegheny County dispatchers say emergency crews were sent to the I-279 Northbound near Hazlett Street in Northview Heights at around 6:57 p.m. Investigators say two people were taken to a hospital. A second...
CBS Pittsburgh

Mall at Robinson sold for $46 million

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) -- The Mall at Robinson has been sold.In a press release on JLL Capital Markets website, the Kohan Retail Investment Group of Great Neck, N.Y. bought the mall for $46 million.Kohan owns dozens of shopping malls across the country, including Clearview Mall in Butler, Indiana Mall in Indiana, Pa., and Washington Crown Center in Washington, Pa. 
WPXI Pittsburgh

WPXI Pittsburgh

Pittsburgh, PA
111K+
Followers
142K+
Post
34M+
Views
ABOUT

WPXI-TV News Pittsburgh is your source for breaking news, investigative stories, weather and sports coverage in Pittsburgh.

 https://www.wpxi.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy