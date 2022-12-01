Read full article on original website
wrestlingheadlines.com
Arn Anderson Recalls Not Speaking To Tully Blanchard For 10 Years After 1989 WWE Departure
Arn Anderson mentioned The Brainbusters departing the WWF in 1989 on the most recent “ARN” podcast. In 1989, Anderson and his tag team partner Tully Blanchard gave WWE their notice that they would be returning to WCW. When WCW learned Blanchard had tested positive for drugs, they decided...
wrestlingheadlines.com
Kurt Angle Reveals Brock Lesnar Was Interested In Joining TNA Wrestling In 2007
Kurt Angle made an interesting reveal during the latest episode of his Kurt Angle Show. The WWE Hall Of Famer claimed Brock Lesnar asked him about joining TNA Wrestling in 2007. However, the promotion didn’t want to pay for what Lesnar was asking for. “Brock called me and he’s...
tjrwrestling.net
Wrestling Veteran Gives New Details On AEW All Out Backstage Fight
Konnan has revealed what he knows about the AEW All Out backstage fight. The AEW All Out backstage fight happened three months ago and it’s still something that is regularly talked about because of the chaos that ensued. Moments after winning the AEW World Title at All Out on September 4th, CM Punk went on a press conference rant trashing Colt Cabana, “Hangman” Adam Page and AEW’s EVPs The Elite – Kenny Omega and The Young Bucks (Matt & Nick Jackson).
wrestlingheadlines.com
Eric Bischoff Tried To Talk A Former Impact Star Out Of Being In Pro Wrestling
In 2010, Garett Bischof followed in his father’s footsteps by starting a career in wrestling as a referee for Impact Wrestling. He did it under a fake identity so nobody would know he was the son of former WCW President Eric Bischoff, who was then employed by Impact as a backstage worker.
Chris Jericho Says He Was Offered $350K By WCW When Stevie Ray Was Making $750K
Chris Jericho looks back on leaving WCW and recalls how he was making half of what Stevie Ray was taking home. Long before Jericho was a living legend, he was a rising star who was still trying to make it big with WCW. During his time with the company, he held the WCW Cruiserweight Championship four times, and he also won the WCW World Television Championship. Jericho's talent was apparent, but the company always put the spotlight on stars like Goldberg and Hulk Hogan instead. Among other factors, this dynamic led to Jericho's decision to leave the company and sign with WWE.
411mania.com
Vickie Guerrero Wishes That AEW Women’s Division Had Some More TV Time
Vickie Guerrero believes in the AEW women’s roster; she just wishes they had more time on television. Guerrero was a guest on a recent episode of Pro Wrestling Illustrated’s FaceTurn and spoke with Candace Cordelia about the division, expressing that the company has the talent and just needs the time to develop on screen.
ewrestlingnews.com
AEW Star Reacts To Comments About William Regal’s Advice Not Being Appreciated In The Promotion
William Regal is expected to make his return to WWE following a short run with AEW. As noted, Regal is finalizing a WWE deal with the expectation that he will officially start with the company after the New Year in a backstage role. Regal was written off storylines last week...
wrestlingheadlines.com
Chris Jericho Looks Back On Days With WCW, Recalls Wanting To Leave For WWE
On the latest edition of his Talk Is Jericho podcast Chris Jericho spoke about his time back with WCW, and how the promotion was not paying him at the same rate as other talents, a move that eventually prompted The Ocho to want to work for WWE. Highlights from the episode can be found below.
wrestlinginc.com
WWE Superstar Pays Tribute To Brodie Lee At WWE Live Event
WWE Superstar Seth Rollins paid tribute to the late Brodie Lee (Jon Huber, FKA Luke Harper in WWE) on December 3 at a WWE Live Event in Rochester, New York. Wrestling Inc.'s Ella Jay shared a video of Rollins' tribute via Twitter. The video is available watch at this link here. Rochester is the hometown of Lee.
wrestlinginc.com
Major Update On Tegan Nox's Return To Pro Wrestling
Tegan Nox is officially back in WWE. Nox made her surprise return during the December 2 episode of "SmackDown," saving Liv Morgan from an attack by Damage CTRL. There had been reports that WWE was interested in bringing her back. Things started to pick up more steam when Michael Cole mentioned her name during the Survivor Series WarGames event, which many fans noticed. Now, Nox is back and ready to pick up where she left off.
Yardbarker
Dustin Rhodes says 2023 will be his last year wrestling
Making his professional wrestling debut in 1988, Rhodes spent his early career in World Championship Wrestling as “The Natural” Dustin Rhodes. He joined WWE in 1995, portraying the character of Goldust for several years before rejoining WCW in 1999. He returned to the WWE in 2002 as Goldust and wrestled there sporadically through 2019. He also made appearances for Impact Wrestling.
October 24, 2005 Observer Newsletter: WWE changes course with Jim Ross angle, Ultimate Warrior origins
WWE changes course with Jim Ross angle, a clarification of how Ultimate Warrior entered pro wrestling, and more.
Yardbarker
Brock Lesnar tried to sign with TNA in 2007
On the latest "Kurt Angle Show," there was an interesting story shared about Brock Lesnar's interest in TNA in 2007. At that point, Lesnar had been gone from WWE since 2004 and he had done some matches in New Japan Pro Wrestling and the feeling was by then that he would never work in WWE again because of bad blood over his 2004 departure.
wrestletalk.com
AEW Star Recalls Heartwarming ‘WrestleMania Moment’ With Kevin Owens
Current AEW star Tony Nese his ‘WrestleMania moment’ that us at home never got to see. Nese wrestled Buddy Murphy for the Cruiserweight Championship on the WrestleMania 35 pre-show back in 2019. Nese captured the championship from Murphy in his hometown, but he had some issues with how...
wrestletalk.com
Former NJPW Star Officially Signs With AEW
AEW has announced that former NJPW star Juice Robinson has now officially signed with the company. During the December 2 edition of Rampage, Robinson cut a promo, issuing a challenge to ROH TV Champion Samoa Joe for the upcoming ROH Final Battle pay-per-view. It was later noted on commentary that...
wrestlinginc.com
Kurt Angle Recalls Brock Lesnar Calling Him About Joining TNA
In 2006, Kurt Angle left WWE and signed with TNA. At the time, TNA — now known as Impact Wrestling — was making significant talent acquisitions in the hopes of realistically competing with WWE; TNA had previously brought in longtime WWE performers The Dudley Boyz and Christian Cage to boost their roster. In TNA, Angle became a six-time TNA World Heavyweight Champion during his near-ten-year stay with the promotion. Interestingly though, a certain "Beast" reached out to Angle during his TNA tenure about potentially joining him in the company.
Ken Shamrock: The Attitude Era Was Born With Bret Hart vs. Stone Cold At WrestleMania 13
The UFC Hall of Famer Ken Shamrock joined the WWE in 1997 and was immediately put into the spotlight, as the no-non sense Special Guest Referee for the WrestleMania 13 Submission Match between Bret Hart and Stone Cold Steve Austin. Speaking with Lars Frederiksen of Rancid and Dennis Farrell of...
411mania.com
Dan Severn Recalls Signing With WWE, Vince McMahon Agreeing To Him As a Part-Time Wrestler
Dan Severn had a run in WWE in the late 1990s, and he recently looked back at that time in a new interview. Severn spoke with Wrestling Inc for a new interview promoting his match tonight at Cincinnati Ohio Wrestling’s Holiday Havoc, and you can check out the highlights below:
wrestlinginc.com
Dolph Ziggler's Brother Found His Wrestling Footing In AEW
Dolph Ziggler has been with WWE for over 15 years and has found success in championships, pay-per-view main events, and adulation from the crowd at points during his career. Ziggler has been a sole survivor twice, won the Money in the Bank, the World Heavyweight Championship twice, and the Intercontinental Championship six times.
wrestlinginc.com
Huge Update On William Regal's Future Role In WWE
William Regal is no longer All Elite, as his time working for Tony Khan came to an end this past Wednesday on "AEW Dynamite" when he was attacked from behind by MJF, who punched him in the back of the head with Regal's brass knuckle dusters. However, it has not taken the Englishman long to land on his feet, as PWInsider has reported that he is now finalizing a deal that will see him return to WWE.
