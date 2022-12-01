ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Coroner: 2 children among 5 found dead in Chicago-area home

By The Associated Press
 4 days ago

BUFFALO GROVE, Ill. (AP) – Two children were among five people found dead at a suburban Chicago home following what police called a likely “domestic-related incident,” a coroner said Thursday.

The two children were found along with three adults Wednesday inside the home in the Lake County village of Buffalo Grove, coroner Jennifer Banek said Thursday morning.

Authorities have not disclosed the ages or genders of the deceased or information about how they died. Banek said additional information may be released later Thursday after a coroner’s examination is completed and relatives have been notified.

The Buffalo Grove Police Department said officers were called to the single-family residence about 11 a.m. Wednesday for a well-being check on a woman. When no one answered, the officers forced their way inside and discovered the bodies, police said.

“The preliminary investigation indicates this was a domestic-related incident, and there is no threat to the public,” the department said in a statement Wednesday.

Buffalo Grove is located about 30 miles (50 kilometers) northwest of downtown Chicago.

WGN News

Authorities: Husband responsible for Buffalo Grove murder-suicide

BUFFALO GROVE, Ill. — Following an investigation, Buffalo Grove authorities said Monday that they believe a man was responsible for stabbing his family to death. At around 11:10 a.m. Wednesday in the 2800 block of Acacia Terrace, officers responded to check the wellbeing of 36-year-old Vera Kisliak. When officers went inside, they found five family […]
ABC7 Chicago

Husband found dead with Buffalo Grove family had been barred from house, allowed back Nov. 1

BUFFALO GROVE, Ill. -- Buffalo Grove police said Monday that a man found dead with his family at home in the north suburbs last Wednesday had killed them in a murder-suicide. Based on evidence collected at the scene, information obtained by investigators and the Lake County Coroner's Office examination, Andrei Kisliak, 39, was responsible for the homicides of Amilia Kisliak, 4; Vivian Kisliak, 6; Vera Kisliak, 36; and Lilia Kisliak, 67, police said.
CBS Chicago

Over $62,000 raised in memory of family killed in Buffalo Grove murder-suicide

CHICAGO (CBS)-- Friends are raising money to cover funeral costs after a devastating murder-suicide in northwest suburban Buffalo Grove.A mom was found dead last week, along with her young children, husband and mother-in-law.More than $62,000 have been donated on a GoFundMe. Friends are raising money to cover funeral costs for Vera Kisliak, 4-year-old Amilia and 7-year-old Vivian. Police were called Wednesday to the home in the 2800 block of Acacia Terrace, near Port Clinton Road, for a wellbeing check on a woman. When officers arrived, they were unable to make contact with anyone inside and forced their way in – only to find five people dead from an apparent quadruple murder suicide.Court documents show Kisliak had a protection order against her husband due to domestic battery at the time of her death.
Boston 25 News WFXT

5 teens shot in suburban Chicago residence, police say

ZION, Ill. — At least five teens were injured by gunfire at a residence in a suburb north of Chicago early Sunday, authorities said. Four high school-age teens were shot and taken to area hospitals to be treated for injuries that were not considered to be life-threatening, WFLD-TV reported. They were treated and released, according to the television station.
MyStateline.com WTVO WQRF

6-year-old Rockford boy shoots woman, two arrested

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — Two Rockford residents were charged after a six-year-old got his hands on a gun and shot a woman. Officers responded to the 700 block of Belmont Boulevard around 8:20 a.m. Sunday for reports of a shooting victim, according to the Rockford Police Department. They were told when they arrived that a […]
cwbchicago.com

#52: Chicago man shot his ex’s new boyfriend more than 20 times while on bail for a gun case, prosecutors say

Chicago — Prosecutors say a Chicago man shot his ex-girlfriend’s new boyfriend more than 20 times outside the woman’s home while on bail for being a felon in possession of a firearm. After the murder, Willie Humphrey engaged in incriminating text messages and painted his getaway car a different color, Assistant State’s Attorney Danny Hanichak said Friday.
Fox 32 Chicago

Woman, 52, reported missing from Algonquin

ALGONQUIN, Ill. - Police are asking for the public's help in locating a woman who was last seen walking away from a Jewel grocery store Sunday morning in Algonquin. Kimberly Koerner, 52, was last seen around 9 a.m. walking away from a Jewel located at 1501 E. Algonquin Rd, according to police.
WGN News

Missing Algonquin woman’s body recovered in Fox River

ALGONQUIN, Ill. — A missing suburban woman’s body was recovered Monday morning from the Fox River. Family said Kimberly Koerner’s body was recovered at around 8:40 a.m. near the area of Bolz Road and Williams Road. Koerner, 52, was last seen around 9 a.m. Sunday morning walking to the Jewel Osco in the 1500 block […]
wlip.com

Shooting in Zion Leaves 5 Young People Injured

(Zion, IL) A shooting in Zion left 5 people injured. Police say a shots fired call came in just after midnight Sunday in the 18-hundred block of Horeb Avenue. Upon arriving at the scene, police discovered four high school aged juveniles and an 18-year-old male, all with gunshot wounds. The high schoolers were all treated and released for non-life-threatening injuries…but the 18-year-old remained hospitalized in critical but stable condition from a gunshot wound to the abdomen. Authorities believe the attack was targeted, and not a random act of violence. No arrests have been announced at this point, and the investigation is ongoing.
MyStateline.com WTVO WQRF

Illinois family found dead in home

BUFFALO GROVE, Ill. (WTVO) — Five members of an Illinois family, including two children, were found dead in their home Wednesday in what police called a domestic-related incident. Lake County Coroner Jennifer Banek identified them as 4-year-old Ameila Kisliak, 6-year-old Vivian Kisliak, 36-year-old Cera Kisliak, 39-year-old Andre Kisliak and 67-year-old Lilia Kisliak, according to WOKV. […]
theeastcountygazette.com

West Side Chicago Carjackings: 7 in 1 Hour

East County Gazette reported seven West Side carjackings in one hour on Friday morning. Chicago police said that some of the alleged carjackings on North Campbell, North Rockwell, North Hoyne, North Damen, and North Claremont involved robberies at gunpoint. No arrests had been made by Saturday afternoon, but the suspects...
fox32chicago.com

Family stabbed to death in Buffalo Grove • CPS principal removed from duties • Loan costs woman $8K in fees

CHICAGO - Police reveal the family found dead in their Buffalo Grove home earlier this week were stabbed to death, including the family pet; a Chicago high school principal was removed from his duties this week due to an ongoing investigation into "alleged misconduct," according to CPS; and one Chicago woman tells her story about how she had to pay $8,000 in loan fees to a pawnbroker.
Fox 32 Chicago

5 teens shot inside Zion home: police

ZION, Ill. - Police found five shooting victims inside a Zion home early Sunday morning. Zion police officers were responding to a report of multiple gunshots in the 1800 block of Horeb Avenue around 12:19 a.m. where they found five teens wounded. Four high school-age kids were shot and taken...
wlip.com

GoFundMe Set Up For Burial Expenses in Lake County Killings of Woman, Daughters

(Buffalo Grove, IL) A fundraiser has been started to help bury three of five people that were killed in Buffalo Grove last week. Vera Kisliak along with her two daughters Vivian and Amilia were found dead last week Wednesday. Kisliak’s estranged husband Andrei, and the girl’s grandmother Lilia were also found dead. Police have remained tight lipped about the incident, but have hinted that the case was a murder-suicide…though they have not outright confirmed it. A GoFundMe has been set up to get Vera and her daughters overseas to be buried in her hometown. As of Sunday night, nearly 60-thousand-dollars had been raised.
CBS Chicago

Body recovered from Fox River in Carpentersville

CHICAGO (CBS)-- Algonquin police said a body was recovered from the Fox River in northwest suburban Carpentersville. Police said crews are on the scene on Bolz and Williams roads. No further details have been released. 
fox32chicago.com

Chicago police warn Northwest Side residents of early morning armed robberies

CHICAGO - There have been at least 14 robberies on the Northwest Side since early Friday morning, and some have been violent. Police say in each incident multiple armed offenders approached the victims and demanded their property by threatening use of force while displaying handguns. The offenders fled in a...
People

Murder-Suicide in Chicago Leaves Family of 5 Dead, Including Two Children, Ages 4 and 6

Lake County Coroner Jennifer Banek revealed those dead are Lilia Kisliak, 67; Andrei Kisliak, 39; Vera Kisliak, 36; Vivian Kisliak, 6; and Amilia Kisliak, 4 Five people are dead following a murder-suicide at a home in a Chicago suburb. According to a news release, police in Buffalo Grove, Ill., responded to the home Wednesday morning for a welfare check on a female. Unable to make contact with anyone in the residence upon arrival, responding officers forced their way in and discovered five dead individuals in what they believe to be a domestic-related incident,...
Eyewitness news, weather, sports and other local content for Rockford, Illinois. http://www.mystateline.com

