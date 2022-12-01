Read full article on original website
Related
Keke Palmer Pulled Off a Stylish Pregnancy Reveal on SNL
Surprise—Keke Palmer is pregnant! The star announced the exciting news while hosting Saturday Night Live last night (where musical guest SZA also performed). During her opening monologue, Palmer wasted no time addressing that she’s now expecting her first child with boyfriend Darius Jackson. "There’s some rumors going around, people have been in my comments saying, ‘Keke’s having a baby, Keke’s pregnant,’” said Palmer during the skit. “And I wanna set the record straight—I am!"
Priyanka Chopra’s Extra-Long Waves Are Trending Right Now
It’s been a minute since Priyanka Chopra debuted her ultra-long mermaid hair at the start of autumn—having had a mid-length style for years, it was a fresh new look for the actor. The good thing about having longer hair is there’s more of it to play with, and Chopra did just that to walk the red carpet in Jeddah, Saudi Arabia, on Thursday night, where she attended the Red Sea International Film Festival.
Jennifer Lopez Cosigns an Unexpected Winter Nail Color
Jennifer Lopez’s forthcoming studio album, This Is Me…Now, is something of a follow-up to This Is Me…Then, which was released in 2002 during her initial relationship with now-husband Ben Affleck. Discussing this evolution requires thought, openness, and a look that pays homage to where Lopez has been and where she’s going. Along with a slicked pony and hoops, Lopez’s ultimate beauty punctuation came from her buttery manicure, heavily showcased as she gesticulated her way through a raw conversation with Zane Lowe for Apple Music.
Selena Gomez Takes on the “Skittle” Nail Trend
We’re currently in the depths of winter, a time when manicures typically take on a moodier feel. When the pros recently shared their go-to winter nail colors with Vogue—including oxblood, black, midnight blue, and chocolate brown—there wasn’t so much as a hint of a pastel shade.
The Best Fashion Instagrams of the Week: SZA, Jennifer Aniston, Dua Lipa, and More
Get out of those sweatpants! Toss those cozy clothes! Forget staying inside and start thinking about going out. This past week, we were inspired by SZA’s saucy look. The artist took a mirror selfie wearing a dress crafted from stitched-together cut-outs of college names by Khiry, which showed off some serious skin. It was super fun, super chic, and made us want to go out for a night on the town.
The Best Dressed Guests at the 2022 British Fashion Awards
All eyes were on the red carpet at the British Fashion Awards 2022 presented by Diet Coke. Key fashion industry players—including British Vogue’s editor-in-chief, Edward Enninful—were all in attendance, promising a night of fabulous fashion. The audience at the Royal Albert Hall was in the good hands...
Introducing Pantone’s 2023 Color of The Year—Welcome to the Magentaverse!
Vigor. Progression. Strength. Nature. Renewal. These were just a few of the words that recurred when Vogue checked in with the leading lights at Pantone—the globally-recognized sorter and systemizer of color—to discover which amongst its thousands-strong spectrum has been identified as its Color of the Year for 2023.
Dua Lipa Wears Bottega Veneta’s Most Popular Bag
Dua Lipa stepped out in New York City today wearing a pavement-ready cozy look. The pop star wore a New York Yankees baseball cap, a leather jacket on top of a blazing lime green hoodie, and a pair of artfully baggy striped trousers with white sneakers. As for her bag, she didn’t go the anonymous, anti-It bag route, and instead opted for one of the most recognizable purses in the industry: a Bottega Veneta Padded Cassette bag in a cheerful robin’s egg blue.
Year Of You: Be the Star of Our Holiday Video Spotlight!
In honor of the festive season, we’re taking our member spotlight to new heights: Simply share a **30-second clip of you wearing your go-to holiday look—**and tell us your your favorite fashion moment of 2022, together with your style resolution for 2023 (this could be as straightforward as pledging to wear mood-lifting colors, shop more sustainably, or celebrate that fabulous body through what you wear everyday).
What’s In an Instagram Photo Dump?
Every generation is shaped, in part, by its rebellion against the generation before it. On Instagram, as in life, this means that what was once considered cool is now firmly relegated to being passé. My millennial urge to post a perfectly lit photo where the light finds my cheekbone at just the right angle is now, I have been informed by a teenage cousin, “cringe.” At the time of this exchange with the girl formerly known as my cousin, my immediate reactions were: first, panic at the idea that I no longer belonged to the group of people tasked with deciding what is and isn’t cool, and second, a realization that the rules of Instagram had irrevocably changed.
On the Podcast This Week: Fashion’s Radically Shifting Landscape
Content This content can also be viewed on the site it originates from. Whew, a lot happening this week. The word in the Vogue offices is that we’re finally seeing the post-Covid fashion shake-up that seemed inevitable, a new landscape is forming, the luxury house tectonic plates are shifting! Maybe we’re exaggerating a bit, but the announcement that Alessandro Michele would be leaving Gucci, after almost 8 years reinventing the brand and 20 years working for the brand, sent the fashion world into a tizzy of nostalgia and curiosity about what next chapter this would augur.
The Best Beauty Instagrams: Jenna Ortega, Martha Stewart, and More
This content can also be viewed on the site it originates from. This week’s most memorable beauty Instagrams were a study in seasonal self-appreciation. Martha Stewart kicked off the welcome trend with a Miami Beach selfie that got its opulence from a sweeping side part, gilded earrings, and a pouty nude lip. Johnathan Van Ness showed off a set of flippy curtain bangs—the mane take on a curled mustache—while Hailey Bieber topped her trademark bronde with a Chicago Bulls cap (and showed off a slicked back ‘90s-inspired updo).
Hailey Bieber Channels Veronica Lake’s Iconic Peek-a-Boo Hair
This content can also be viewed on the site it originates from. In terms of beauty, Hailey Bieber is the moment. The appeal of her prowess lies in her ability to turn minimalist looks into quietly glamourous ones (due in no small part to her now signature glazed skin) and make these moments seem effortless in their execution. Over the weekend, Bieber demonstrated this for an evening out in Miami that found her exchanging air-dried lengths for a voluptuous, deeply-parted blowout that took its cues from Veronica Lake’s storied (and initially insouciant) style.
What Do You Get When You Mix Pink PP and Valentino Red? Viva Magenta. See How Street Style Wears Both Colors
All products featured on Vogue are independently selected by our editors. However, when you buy something through our retail links, we may earn an affiliate commission. What happens when you mix two signature Valentino colors? Something like the Pantone Color of the Year—Viva Magenta. This rich hue, which falls perfectly between fuchsia and poppy shades, is a perfect fit for those who aren’t ready to let go of Pink PP but don’t want to go full-on Valentino red. Check out the best pink and red looks—the ends of the spectrum in which Viva Magenta lives—in Street Style and shop some of our favorite dresses, pantsuits, skirts, and more here.
Episode 14: All-Out Glam
While we’re on the subject of beauty: The mood of the month? Glam (obvs!). Get set for the Vogue take on nocturnal makeup––in December’s Beauty Haul, we’re talking ultra-pigmented Pat McGrath eye palettes, the quick-fix pre-party skin prep you can do at the office, plus: How to help your skin recover from the dehydrating effects of cocktails and late nights…
J.Balvin, Hailey Bieber, and More Shined Bright Like Diamonds at Tiffany & Co.’s Miami Pop-Up
There's a lot going on during Miami Beach Art Basel Week—but we didn't need to tell you that. It makes it so that there’s steep competition between events, but last night, one stood out as being the place to be—the Tiffany & Co. party, which celebrated the jewelry maison's pop-up in Miami's Design District.
The Power of an Anonymous Anti-It Bag
A few weeks ago, I was at a vintage sale when I saw an elegant older woman walk in—a typical off-duty and well-manicured New York lady. She wore a long Moncler puffer coat, sensible light-wash jeans, and simple Stan Smith sneakers. Her bag was fantastic, though unrecognizable. It wasn’t covered in a monogram nor a teensy logo (as far as I could see). It was black, square, and discreet. But this anonymous medium-size piece was of obviously stellar quality: Kevlar-thick leather, a sturdy shape, and over-the-shoulder practical. Upon a second glance—or rather, a squinted stare–I realized it was a Tod’s bag with a vintage veneer. It was almost nondescript, yet, it was the most impactful purse I’ve seen in quite some time.
Vogue Magazine
30K+
Followers
15K+
Post
6M+
Views
ABOUT
Vogue places fashion in the context of culture and the world we live in—how we dress, live and socialize; what we eat, listen to and watch; who leads and inspires us. Vogue immerses itself in fashion, always leading readers to what will happen next. Thought-provoking, relevant and always influential, Vogue defines the culture of fashion.https://www.vogue.com/
Comments / 0