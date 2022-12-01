ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
KTLA

Fatal road-rage shooting could send Santa Ana man to prison for life, DA says

By Cameron Kiszla
KTLA
KTLA
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0QFxaw_0jTyhzOr00

After a road-rage shooting on Thanksgiving left a man dead, a Santa Ana man could face life in prison.

Lee Quevon Walker, 41, is accused of firing repeatedly into a truck containing six people after the truck’s driver fled the scene of an accident with Walker’s vehicle on Nov. 24, the Orange County District Attorney’s Office said.

Walker is accused of pursuing the other truck until it stopped in the 400 block of West Bay Street. He then got out and fired multiple shots into the truck, all while his 3-year-old son and girlfriend were in his vehicle.

As a result of the shooting, 30-year-old Lucas Rivera-Velasco of Costa Mesa died, and the other five occupants, who ranged in age from 18 to 38, were wounded, officials said.

“This senseless act of violence instantly devastated so many lives, including a three-year-old child who had to witness a frightening amount of violence committed by his own father,” said District Attorney Todd Spitzer in a press release. “It is unconscionable to think that a traffic collision could result in the death of a man and the attempted murder of five people. Life is too precious to waste over something as trivial as a traffic collision.”

Walker faces a litany of charges: one felony count of murder, five felony counts of attempted murder, four felony enhancements of inflicting great bodily injury, four felony enhancements of discharge of a firearm, one felony enhancement of discharge of a firearm causing great bodily injury or death and one felony enhancement of personal use of a firearm.

He turned himself in to police and is being held without bail. Walker faces 90 years to life in prison if convicted on all counts, which would mark his “third strike,” or third conviction for a serious or violent felony.

He will be arraigned Dec. 14 at the Stephen K. Tamura Justice Center in Westminster.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KTLA.

Comments / 6

Related
orangecountytribune.com

Arrest made in fatal crash

A 28-year-old Santa Ana man has been arrested in connection with a fatal traffic accident that took place on Sunday in Westminster. According to Commander Kevin McCormick of the WPD, arrested was Aristeo Nava-Soriano. He is charged with:. driving under the influence and causing bodily injury. driving under the influence...
KTLA

Mother, children held at gunpoint during Long Beach home-invasion robbery

A mother and three children were held at gunpoint during a home-invasion robbery in Long Beach late Sunday night. The incident occurred around 11 p.m. when investigators say three men entered an apartment in the 2000 block of North Beverly Plaza, the Long Beach Police Department confirmed. One of the suspects held the mother at […]
KTLA

1 dead after shooting, crash in Azusa

One person died after a shooting and a crash in Azusa Monday. The Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department was investigating the incident in the 17700 block of East Newburgh Street, aerial video from Sky 5 showed. Responding deputies found two cars and a truck with significant damage from a crash. Surveillance video shared with KTLA […]
2urbangirls.com

Man charged with pimping woman, teen in Orange County

SANTA ANA, Calif. – A 32-year-old man pleaded not guilty Friday to pimping a 14-year-old girl and a 21-year-old woman in Orange County. Donald David Jr. is charged with single felony counts each of human trafficking of a minor, pandering with a minor younger than 16, pimping, and pandering.
KTLA

18 arrested in L.A. County retail theft spree

Police arrested 18 people in a spree of organized retail theft targeting stores across Los Angeles County this week. The thieves, ranging in age from 15-20 years old, allegedly swiped around $23,000 worth of clothing and merchandise, according to Los Angeles police. Police photos show the suspects wearing hooded sweatshirts and facemasks while ransacking an […]
WSB Radio

1 dead, 3 hospitalized in overdose incident in Southern California neighborhood

MORENO VALLEY, Calif. — One person died and three others were hospitalized after an apparent overdose at a California home on Saturday, authorities said. According to a news release by the Riverside County Sheriff’s Office, deputies responded to a residence in Moreno Valley at about 7:30 p.m. EST. Multiple people at the scene were unresponsive, KTTV reported.
2urbangirls.com

Authorities ID woman killed in fatal Inglewood crash

INGLEWOOD, Calif. – A woman killed in a two-vehicle crash in unincorporated Inglewood was publicly identified Monday. Gregoria Barraza Mendez was 51 years old, according to the coroner’s office. Her city of residence was not available. Firefighters and paramedics were dispatched at 10:40 p.m. Saturday to Van Ness...
2urbangirls.com

Authorities ID woman killed in Covina crash

COVINA – A woman died Saturday in a multi-vehicle crash in Covina that sent two people to a hospital. Twenty-four-year-old La Puente resident Arcely Echeverria was pronounced dead at the scene, the coroner’s office said. The crash at North Grand Avenue and East Toni Drive occurred about 7:30...
Long Beach Post

Long Beach man arrested in fatal DUI, hit-and-run

 A man suspected of driving under the influence of alcohol or drugs in a hit-and-run crash in West Covina that left a woman dead was in custody today.   The post Long Beach man arrested in fatal DUI, hit-and-run appeared first on Long Beach Post.
KTLA

18-year-old man shot, wounded by Anaheim Police officer at large house party

An 18-year-old man was shot and wounded by an officer with the Anaheim Police Department while authorities were investigating a previous shooting at a house party. Officers responded to the 900 block of South Sherill Street at about 10:25 p.m. after they received reports of shots fired, according to a news release from APD. As […]
KTLA

KTLA

91K+
Followers
15K+
Post
21M+
Views
ABOUT

Los Angeles news and live video from Southern California

 https://ktla.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy