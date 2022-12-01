Fatal road-rage shooting could send Santa Ana man to prison for life, DA says

After a road-rage shooting on Thanksgiving left a man dead, a Santa Ana man could face life in prison.

Lee Quevon Walker, 41, is accused of firing repeatedly into a truck containing six people after the truck’s driver fled the scene of an accident with Walker’s vehicle on Nov. 24, the Orange County District Attorney’s Office said.

Walker is accused of pursuing the other truck until it stopped in the 400 block of West Bay Street. He then got out and fired multiple shots into the truck, all while his 3-year-old son and girlfriend were in his vehicle.

As a result of the shooting, 30-year-old Lucas Rivera-Velasco of Costa Mesa died, and the other five occupants, who ranged in age from 18 to 38, were wounded, officials said.

“This senseless act of violence instantly devastated so many lives, including a three-year-old child who had to witness a frightening amount of violence committed by his own father,” said District Attorney Todd Spitzer in a press release. “It is unconscionable to think that a traffic collision could result in the death of a man and the attempted murder of five people. Life is too precious to waste over something as trivial as a traffic collision.”

Walker faces a litany of charges: one felony count of murder, five felony counts of attempted murder, four felony enhancements of inflicting great bodily injury, four felony enhancements of discharge of a firearm, one felony enhancement of discharge of a firearm causing great bodily injury or death and one felony enhancement of personal use of a firearm.

He turned himself in to police and is being held without bail. Walker faces 90 years to life in prison if convicted on all counts, which would mark his “third strike,” or third conviction for a serious or violent felony.

He will be arraigned Dec. 14 at the Stephen K. Tamura Justice Center in Westminster.

