13News Now

13News Now

TEGNA Foundation surprises Hampton mother, anti-bully advocate with grant

HAMPTON, Va. — It takes a big effort to help others in the community, and that's what Shant'a Miller White has made her mission over the past 10 years. A mother of three in Hampton, she said she'll never forget the day in 2012 her 11-year-old daughter was attacked on the school bus by a 14-year-old bully.
13News Now

Iota Omega chapter of Alpha Kappa Alpha honored with Highway Marker

NORFOLK, Va. — A highway marker has been Dedicated to the Iota Omega chapter of the Alpha Kappa Alpha sorority in Norfolk. The marker stands at the First Baptist Church on Bute Street. Alpha Kappa Alpha is the first intercollegiate historically African American sorority, and Vice President Kamala Harris...
wufe967.com

Virginia elementary school to host 'After School Satan Club'

A Chesapeake, Virginia, elementary school, later this month, will have a new offering for students called the After School Satan Club. According to a flyer on The Satanic Temple’s Facebook page, the After School Satan Club is scheduled to convene in the library at B.M. Williams Primary School in Chesapeake, Virginia on Dec. 15, where students can learn about benevolence and empathy, critical thinking, problem-solving, creative expression, personal sovereignty, and compassion.
WAVY News 10

Chesapeake woman wins $100K in recent Powerball drawing

CHESAPEAKE, Va. (WAVY) — Chesapeake resident Sherita Williams won $100,000 in the Nov. 9 Powerball drawing.   “[I’m] nervous. Anxious. Happy,” she said when she claimed her prize. Sherita Williams purchased her ticket online at valottery.com. The winning numbers were 7-14-24-30-56 and the Powerball number was 7. She matched the first five winning numbers as […]
cnu.edu

A Virginia Woman in History and a Captain for Life

Virginia Supreme Court Senior Justice William Mims reflects on the pioneering legacy of fellow Supreme Court Justice Cleo Powell. “When someone has been given much, much will be required in return; and when someone has been entrusted with much, even more will be required.” (Luke 12:48; New Living Translation)
WAVY News 10

2 people, pet dog dead following fire on Virginia Beach Blvd

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (WAVY) – A husband and wife who owned a welding business have been confirmed dead as the result of a fire Monday morning in the 1300 block of Virginia Beach Boulevard in Virginia, fire department officials have confirmed. The couple owned Neptune Welding, a business that...
thesussexsurrydispatch.com

Secret Santas for seniors needed for Happy Haulidays

The staff at Surry Equipment has been known since the 1950s for friendly, helpful service for everything from Massey Ferguson Tractors to New Holland Parts to NAPA auto parts. But, as Ag Manager Dawn Hooper explained recently, during the Holidays they also are wearing virtual Christmas elf hats as they prepare to fill the stockings of a group of folks often forgotten during the season of joy and giving.
13News Now

Ribbon cutting for TEEM Textured Cakes bakery in Chesapeake

CHESAPEAKE, Va. — A Chesapeake bakery is celebrating a new beginning. TEEM Textured Cakes hosted its official grand opening ceremony on Friday. The owner, Tyisha Wiggins, has spent nearly 10 years creating custom-designed cakes out of her home. She started getting more business and decided it was time to open a storefront.
WAVY News 10

Chesapeake mass shooting memorial services

Former Scott Taylor campaign consultant pleads no …. Man dead, another critically injured after overnight …. WAVY News 10's Jon Dowding reports. Police searching for missing, endangered Newport …. Man arrested, accused of attempted robbery in Portsmouth. Man dead, another critically injured after overnight ….
travellens.co

15 Free Things to Do in Norfolk, VA

Norfolk is a waterfront city in Southeast Virginia and an excellent destination for a budget-friendly getaway. From outdoor recreation to cultural attractions and more, the city offers plenty of free things to do. Norfolk is home to various free attractions, sightseeing opportunities, and fun activities for all ages. It's a...
13News Now

13News Now

