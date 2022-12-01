Read full article on original website
Oceana Council meeting agenda announced
OCEANA, WV (LOOTPRESS) – The Town of Oceana has released the planned agenda for the upcoming Regular Council meeting set to take place on Thursday , December 8, 2022 at 7:00 pm. The meeting will be held at Oceana City Hall and will touch upon a number of issues...
Mountaineer Food Bank Mobile Food Pantry distribution schedule announced
WEST VIRGINIA ( LOOTPRESS) – The Mountaineer Food Bank has released the upcoming week’s schedule for its Mobile Food Pantry. Stops in Jefferson, Braxton, and Jackson Counties will be among those included in this week’s distribution schedule, which can be seen below. All distributions are scheduled to take place from 11:00am to 12:30pm unless otherwise noted.
New River CTC to offer massage therapy program in Princeton
PRINCETON, WV (LOOTPRESS) – New River Community and Technical College is expanding the college’s offerings at the Mercer County Campus in Princeton by adding the Certificate of Applied Science in Massage Therapy. Applications are being accepted now and classes will begin in February 2023. “Massage therapy has been...
West Virginia Hive Annual Small Business and Partner Awards Announced
BECKLEY, WV (LOOTPRESS) – The West Virginia Hive named top performing Hive clients and partners as part of its annual open house Friday morning at the Beckley Presbyterian Church. For each of the past five years, the entrepreneurial arm of the New River Gorge Regional Development Authority (NRGRDA) has recognized business clients and program partners and supporters.
Free adult certification course being offered at Tazewell County Career and Technical Center
TAZEWELL COUNTY, VA (LOOTPRESS) – Tazewell County Career and Technical Center will offer a free adult mechatronics course. The course will start on Monday, January 9, 2023, and will run through March 2, 2023. The eight-week course will be held Monday through Thursday from 5 p.m. until 8 p.m. each evening.
Burger Carte home to some of the most popular food in the state
SMITHERS, WV (LOOTPRESS) – The quaint small town of Smithers in Fayette County is home to one of the most famous mom-and-pop establishments in West Virginia. People from all over have traveled to Smithers just to grab one of the juicy and tasty burgers at the old-fashioned restaurant. Whether it be an original American Burger or the popular AL Burger, there’s something to satisfy everyone’s taste.
West Virginia woman arrested on outstanding warrants in Mingo County
TAYLORVILLE, WV (LOOTPRESS) – A Mingo County woman is behind bars after being arrested on outstanding warrants. According to the Mingo County Sheriff’s Office, 46-year-old Larissa Wolford was arrested by Cpl. M. J. Mounts in Taylorville in Mingo County. Wolford was arrested on outstanding warrants for grand larceny...
Prep Basketball: Shady Spring, Bluefield and James Monroe earn No. 1 spots in respective classes in preseason AP poll
CHARLESTON, W.Va. (AP) — The Associated Press high school boys preseason basketball poll with first-place votes in parentheses and total points:. Others receiving votes: Wheeling Park 17, University 14, Spring Mills 10, Capital 9, Martinsburg 8, Hurricane 7, Woodrow Wilson 7, Musselman 4, Spring Valley 1. Class AAA. 1....
Deputies in Fayette County need your help locating a missing person
FAYETTE COUNTY, WV (LOOTPRESS) – The Fayette County Sheriff’s Department needs the public’s assistance in locating a missing person. Sheriff Mike Fridley provides the following information regarding this incident. Shawn Martin, 24, of Mount Carbon, was last seen leaving his work at Grants Supermarket in Smithers on...
Boone Memorial Hospital evacuated after bomb threat
MADISON, WV (LOOTPRESS) – Staff at Boone Memorial Hospital remain on alert after a bomb threat was received Sunday. According to a Monday release from the Boone County Sheriff’s Department, on Sunday, December 4, 2022, staff at Boone Memorial Hospital reported receiving a bomb threat called into the facility by telephone at approximately 9:00 PM.
Inmate Sentenced for Possessing Weapon at FCI McDowell
BLUEFIELD, WV (LOOTPRESS) – Alex Barrera, 26, an inmate at the Federal Correctional Institution (FCI) McDowell, was sentenced today to one year and three months in prison, to run consecutively to the sentence he currently is serving, for possession of a weapon by an inmate of a federal prison. Barrera was also sentenced to three years of supervised release following his imprisonment.
Three people arrested on felony charges in Mingo County
EDGARTON, WV (LOOTPRESS) – Three people are behind bars after being arrested on felony charges in Mingo County. According to the Mingo County Sheriff’s Office, Barry D. McClanahan, Christy Wolford, and Nichols Pruitt were all three arrested on December 3, 2022, by Cpl. M. A. Lendearo, Cpl. M. J. Mounts and Deputy Tiller in the town of Edgarton in Mingo County.
