‘Art in Public’: Film explores the relationship between creativity and enhancing community. Many might consider art just a tool to beautify a space. “Art in Public,” a feature-length documentary film about Cambridge-based public art, illuminates ways art allows us to see the world differently. The arts not only serve to beautify, but to elicit emotion and allow us to understand and empathize with experiences outside our own. Art can also help us connect more deeply with others with whom we identify.

19 HOURS AGO