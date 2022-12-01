Read full article on original website
Related
cambridgeday.com
‘Art in Public’: Film explores the relationship between creativity and enhancing community
‘Art in Public’: Film explores the relationship between creativity and enhancing community. Many might consider art just a tool to beautify a space. “Art in Public,” a feature-length documentary film about Cambridge-based public art, illuminates ways art allows us to see the world differently. The arts not only serve to beautify, but to elicit emotion and allow us to understand and empathize with experiences outside our own. Art can also help us connect more deeply with others with whom we identify.
cambridgeday.com
A week of events in Cambridge and Somerville, from ‘Birth of Rock ’n’ Roll’ to a Poetry Brothel
A week of events in Cambridge and Somerville, from ‘Birth of Rock ’n’ Roll’ to a Poetry Brothel. Milkweed Blowout seed giveaway from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the Fresh Pond ranger station at 250 Fresh Pond Parkway, in West Cambridge. Free. Pick up a packet of milkweed seeds and instructions on how to plant them to boost levels of the plan in Massachusetts – an important factor in helping the monarch butterfly bounce back from endangered status. Information is here.
cambridgeday.com
East Cambridge conservation district is endorsed by historical commissioners and Planning Board
East Cambridge conservation district is endorsed by historical commissioners and Planning Board. The Cambridge Historical Commission recommends establishing an East Cambridge Neighborhood Conservation District. Members said Thursday that it would send that guidance to the City Council with amendments suggested by the Planning Board, which approved the idea of an NCD on Nov. 22.
cambridgeday.com
Attend Somerville meetings from Dec. 5-11: Municipal broadband and Boynton Yards labs
Attend Somerville meetings from Dec. 5-11: Municipal broadband and Boynton Yards labs. These are just some of the municipal meetings and civic events for the coming week. More are on the City of Somerville website. Realizing municipal broadband. City Council Public Utilities and Public Works Committee, 6 p.m. Monday. This...
Comments / 0