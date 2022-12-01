Former Boone County commissioner Fred Parry, who hosts 939 the Eagle’s “CEO Round Table”, describes Columbia-based StorageMart as a home-grown success story. StorageMart was founded in Columbia in 1999 , and its first location was on Rangeline. It’s now the world’s largest privately-owned storage company and operates in 18 states, six Canadian provinces and in the United Kingdom. StorageMart president Mike Burnam, a Moberly native, joined Fred in-studio for the hour Saturday on the “CEO Round Table.” They also discussed the revitalization of Columbia’s Parkade Center, and reflected on some of the old stores and restaurants that used to be there, including JCPenney, Goldies, the Flaming Pit and a pet store:

