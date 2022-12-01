Read full article on original website
Related
939theeagle.com
UPDATE: Motorist killed in weekend train collision identified as Centralia resident
Boone County Sheriff’s deputies are still investigating a deadly weekend collision between a vehicle and a Norfolk Southern train near Sturgeon, about 22 miles north of Columbia. Saturday night’s crash happened at about 11, killing the motorist. Boone County Sheriff’s Captain Brian Leer tells 939 the Eagle that the...
One dead after train hits car near on passive railroad crossing near Sturgeon
STURGEON, Mo. (KMIZ) One person is dead after a Norfolk Southern train struck a vehicle late Saturday night, officials say. The crash happened at North Jennings and East Keil Road just east of Sturgeon just after 11 p.m. The railroad crossing where the crash happened is considered a passive graded crossing, where there is a stop The post One dead after train hits car near on passive railroad crossing near Sturgeon appeared first on ABC17NEWS.
kjluradio.com
Centralia man dies in Boone County train collision
CORRECTION: An earlier report stated two people died in the crash. One person dies in a collision with a train in Boone County. The Boone County Sheriff's Office reports the collision happened Saturday night just before 11:30 p.m. just east of Sturgeon. A Norfolk Southern train was headed eastbound when a Boone County adult male turned his truck southbound onto Jennings Road. The train then struck the truck in the side, ejecting the driver.
Historic Pitcher Store built in 1897 near Fulton, Missouri has either been moved or destroyed
Pitcher Store, Fulton, Missouri.Photo byThephotogNB, CC BY-SA 3.0, via Wikimedia Commons. The Pitcher Store was a historic building used as a general store, a post office for a short period, and a residence. At first glance, you see a structure that’s very old and it appears it could collapse with a strong wind. This building was located in Fulton, Missouri (Callaway County). In 2001, some 21 years ago, it was listed on the National Register of Historic Places.
KMZU
Driver hospitalized after vehicle collision
MORGAN COUNTY, MO - A vehicle collision injured a Stover resident, early Saturday. Highway Patrol says Justin Schultz, 38, was south on Route 135, north of Blackberry Patch Road in Morgan County as another vehicle entered the roadway. Schultz's vehicle was hit. He received transportation to Lake Regional Hospital for treatment of moderate injuries.
Highway Patrol: Highway 5 at the Niangua Bridge in Camden County closed for multi-vehicle crash involving injuries
CAMDEN COUNTY, Mo. (KMIZ) Missouri State Highway Patrol Troop F announced on Twitter on Friday night that a multi-vehicle crash with injuries closed Highway 5 at the Niangua Bridge in Camden County. A Highway Patrol spokesman told ABC17 News that the roadway will be closed for "a couple of hours." Troopers are on scene of The post Highway Patrol: Highway 5 at the Niangua Bridge in Camden County closed for multi-vehicle crash involving injuries appeared first on ABC17NEWS.
KOMU
Holts Summit to hire paid firefighters in response to increased calls
HOLTS SUMMIT - Holts Summit is hiring paid firefighters as the volunteer department deals with an increasing number of calls for help. The department used to get an average of two calls a week, but now firefighters are getting more than two a day, according to Assistant Fire Chief Allen Wehmeyer.
An early morning crash leaves one dead in Pulaski County
PULASKI, COUNTY, Mo.- One teenager has died following a crash in Pulaski County, Missouri, early Sunday morning. According to a Missouri State Highway Patrol report, the crash happened around 2:00 am on I44 eastbound. The crash occurred when the teenager’s car hit the rear of a box truck. The driver was pronounced dead on the […]
939theeagle.com
Columbia parks accepting new toy donations until this afternoon
You still have an opportunity to make Christmas brighter for a less fortunate child in Columbia. The Columbia Parks and Recreation Department’s toys for Columbia’s youth drive is underway, and applications will be accepted through this afternoon. Applications for toys are open to Columbia residents who meet income guidelines and who are not receiving toy assistance from another agency.
The historic 'Harris House' in Sedalia, Missouri is picture-perfect for being over 100 years old
The Harris House in Sedalia, Missouri.Photo by25or6to4, CC BY-SA 4.0, via Wikimedia Commons. The historic Harris House is located on West Sixth Street in Pettis County in Sedalia, Missouri. It was constructed in 1895.
kwos.com
Jack’s Memory Tree lights up Jefferson City!
Thanks to everyone who joined us this evening to come together at Hawthorn Memorial Gardens for the lighting of Jack’s Memory Tree. The tree honors the memory of Jack Steppleman who was Jefferson City’s ‘Mr. Christmas’. His big Christmas decorations delighted Jefferson Citians for years. Thanks to Reid Millard, Jeff Hilke and the whole team for the invitation.
mycouriertribune.com
Lawmaker wants to use Missouri surplus to widen I-70
Construction workers haul limestone quarried from the river bluff to the construction site of a new Interstate 70 Missouri River bridge connecting Boone and Cooper counties. (Don Shrubshell/photo courtesy Columbia Daily Tribune)
The historic 1929 Pierce Pennant Motor Hotel in Columbia, Missouri was converted to a retirement center in 1959
Pierce Pennant Motor Hotel, Columbia, Missouri.Photo byHornColumbia, CC0 1.0, via Wikimedia Commons. In 1929, the historic hotel complex of the Pierce Pennant Motel Hotel (later Candlelight Lodge) was constructed. It's located at 1406 Business Loop 70 West in Columbia, Missouri. In 1982, this complex was added to the National Register of Historic Places.
kjluradio.com
Western Missouri trucker gets probation for stealing semi trailer from Moniteau County manufacturer
An over-the-road trucker accused of stealing a flatbed semi-trailer from Moniteau County is sentenced to probation. Jason Maynard, of Blue Springs, pleaded guilty to one count of stealing and was sentenced today to five years probation and 30 days of shock incarceration. It was during the summer of 2019 when...
939theeagle.com
(AUDIO): StorageMart President Mike Burnam appears on 939 the Eagle’s “CEO Round Table”
Former Boone County commissioner Fred Parry, who hosts 939 the Eagle’s “CEO Round Table”, describes Columbia-based StorageMart as a home-grown success story. StorageMart was founded in Columbia in 1999 , and its first location was on Rangeline. It’s now the world’s largest privately-owned storage company and operates in 18 states, six Canadian provinces and in the United Kingdom. StorageMart president Mike Burnam, a Moberly native, joined Fred in-studio for the hour Saturday on the “CEO Round Table.” They also discussed the revitalization of Columbia’s Parkade Center, and reflected on some of the old stores and restaurants that used to be there, including JCPenney, Goldies, the Flaming Pit and a pet store:
Weird Missouri Earthquake Detected Just West of Mark Twain Lake
It's common to have earthquakes in Missouri near the New Madrid Fault. But, one happened early Saturday that wasn't anywhere close to that. It was detected between Moberly, Missouri and Mark Twain Lake. According to the USGS, a 2.4 magnitude quake happened at 2:19am on December 3, 2022 centered here...
The 1935 Coca-Cola Bottling Company building in Columbia, Missouri now houses a baker and independent theatre
What used to be the Coca-Cola Bottling Company in Columbia, Missouri.Photo byMe5000, public domain, via Wikimedia Commons. There's excitement to see an old building repurposed like the old Coca-Cola Bottling Company Building that was built in 1935 at 10 Hitt Street in Columbia, Missouri. In 2006, this building was added to the list of the National Register of Historic Places.
KOMU
Local man posthumously inducted into Missouri's Conservation Hall of Fame
JEFFERSON CITY − A local man was posthumously inducted into the Missouri Conservation Hall of Fame Friday. Herschel "Woody the Singing Forester" Bledsoe was honored by the Missouri Department of Conservation (MDC) and Missouri Conservation Commission during the commission's meeting Friday in Jefferson City. Bledsoe, formerly of Jefferson City,...
krcgtv.com
Blair Oaks names Capital City High School principal as new superintendent
JEFFERSON CITY — The Blair Oaks R-II School District announced their new superintendent as Ben B. Meldrum. Meldrum, the current head principal at Capital City High School, has 22 years of experience and has spent the last four years at Capital City. Previously Meldrum was the head principal at...
Crash that led to Interstate 70 median fire was fatal
An Interstate 70 crash that led to a median fire that slowed traffic through Cooper County on Wednesday was fatal. The post Crash that led to Interstate 70 median fire was fatal appeared first on ABC17NEWS.
Comments / 0