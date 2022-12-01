Read full article on original website
News Channel Nebraska
Nebraska bucks fan expectations in road win over Creighton
OMAHA, Neb. -- Nebraska won a regular-season game at Creighton for the first time since 1995 with a 63-53 victory over the seventh-ranked Bluejays on Sunday afternoon before a sellout crowd of 17,352 at CHI Health Center Omaha. It was Nebraska's first road win against the Bluejays since an NIT...
Nebraska offensive lineman Alex Conn enters transfer portal
Nebraska reserve offensive lineman Alex Conn has entered the transfer portal, he announced on Monday. “I would like to say thank you to UNL for giving me an opportunity to play ball at a great program, but I will be entering the transfer portal with three seasons of eligibility left,” he wrote on social media.
Huskers stun No. 7 Creighton for first win in Omaha since 2004
OMAHA– The players in this game were just toddlers playing ball on a Playskool hoop when last it happened. And no one was expecting it to be any different today than it had been. Well, we shouldn't say no one. They expected it. Nebraska took down No. 7-ranked Creighton...
kmaland.com
Creighton drops 14 spots in latest AP rankings
(KMAland) -- Following a loss to Nebraska, Creighton dropped 14 spots in the latest Associated Press men’s basketball rankings. Iowa State is up three spots to No. 20, Kansas moved up three of their own to No. 6 and Iowa, Missouri and Kansas State all received votes. Check out the regional conference teams that are ranked below or find the complete rankings linked here.
College Basketball World Shocked By Sunday Upset
Arguably the favorite to win the Big East just went down in a stunning upset on Sunday. Creighton, the No. 7 team in the country, lost to unranked Nebraska on Sunday evening. The Huskers upset the Blue Jays, 63-53, on Sunday evening. The college basketball world is pretty shocked. "College...
Nebraska Football: Linebacker coach hire could hint at another puzzle piece
Matt Rhule continues to put his new Nebraska football staff together, even if the pace of the additions of the coaches has slowed quite a bit since his first few days. On Sunday night, it looked as though Rhule added his linebackers coach, even if the hiring wasn’t officially announced by the coach or the school just yet.
Walker scores 22, Huskers upset No. 7 Creighton 63-53
OMAHA, Neb. (AP) — Sam Griesel grew up in Lincoln watching his hometown Nebraska Cornhuskers lose to in-state rival Creighton year after year. Days like Sunday were what he envisioned when he decided to play his final season for the Huskers after spending the previous four years at North Dakota State.
1011now.com
Nebraska to face Oregon in NCAA Regional on Thursday
LINCOLN, Neb. (Press Release) -The seventh-ranked Nebraska volleyball team will face ninth-ranked Oregon on Thursday at 10 a.m. CT in an NCAA regional semifinal at the KFC Yum! Center in Louisville, Ky. Thursday’s match will be televised nationally on ESPNU and can be streamed on WatchESPN.com and the ESPN app....
HuskerExtra.com
Nebraska volleyball outlasts Kansas and former teammate to advance to NCAA regionals
Nebraska’s defense was great early, and good enough late to help the Huskers to a four-set win against Kansas in the second round of the NCAA volleyball tournament on Friday. There were some really anxious moments in the fourth set, but Nebraska finished off the 25-14, 25-18, 19-25, 26-24...
Nebraska Football: Three more players enter transfer portal
Jaeden Gould during a game for Bergen CatholicPhoto by(Brian Dohn/247Sports) There was more news for Nebraska football on Friday evening, as several players entered the transfer portal. Safety Jaeden Gould, kicker Chase Contreraz, and wide receiver Kamonte Grimes all entered the transfer portal, per Steve Marik of InsideNebraska.
North Platte Telegraph
Staff hires, transfers and recruiting: Nebraska's whirlwind offseason just starting
LINCOLN — Thanksgiving morning arrived and Nebraska still did not have a head football coach. Now after 10 days that feel like 10 months, the program is in the midst of radical change crammed into a span barely longer than a typical game week. And there’s a long way...
Colorado's AD Had Message About Nebraska Fans Today
Colorado stole some headlines this weekend by hiring Deion Sanders to be its new head football coach. Plucking Sanders from Jackson State could be a coup for the Buffaloes, who desperately need to inject life into the program. Sanders is already working the recruiting trail for his new team, and it's paying immediate dividends.
Emotions run high for Huskers-Jays, but Griesel says guys can't 'let the moment get too big for us'
Nebraska lad that he is, Sam Griesel said it's probably even an "understatement" to say he followed Huskers-Creighton pretty closely as a kid. Whatever description attaches to the closest version of close, that was apparently the attention given. You grow up with a love of hoops and Huskers like he...
1011now.com
NU tops Kansas, headed to NCAA Regional
LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - It wasn’t easy but the Nebraska volleyball team advanced to its NCAA-record 38th regional appearance with a 3-1 victory over Kansas Friday night at the Devaney Center. The No. 2 seed Huskers won the first two sets in relatively easy fashion (25-14 and 25-18) before...
kmaland.com
NCAA Volleyball Tournament Scoreboard (12/2): Nebraska, ISU, UNI advances, Creighton upset
(KMAland) -- Nebraska advanced to the Sweet 16, UNI and Iowa State moved to round two and Creighton was upset in their opener in the NCAA Volleyball Tournament on Friday. NCAA VOLLEYBALL TOURNAMENT (Second Round) Texas 3 Georgia 0. Marquette 3 Georgia Tech 0. San Diego 3 Washington State 1.
Nebraska Cornhuskers news: Transfers galore, volleyball wins again, more
Now that Matt Rhule has taken over the Nebraska Cornhuskers football team, there has been a bit of upheaval. Tha was to be expected when there was any new coach at all. The fact that a few players have decided to transfer was to be expected. However, the fact that they are coming in waves has some Nebraska football fans nervous.
Nebraska Football: Ameer Abdullah voices strong support for Matt Rhule
Ameer Abdullah during a gamePhoto by(Bruce Thorson-USA TODAY Sports) Nebraska football head coach Matt Rhule has had a busy week as he leads the program. Now, he is also getting endorsements from several Husker greats.
1011now.com
Husker scorekeeper retires after 39 years
LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - For thousands of fans, a Husker Volleyball game is a spectacle of color and sound. But Pat Spencer, in the middle of the sideline table, sees it all a little differently--and mostly in the rearview mirror. “Oh awesome memories, awesome memories,” Spencer said. Spencer has...
Woman tells police: Univ. of Nebraska coach strangled me
LINCOLN, Neb. (AP) — Mickey Joseph, Nebraska's interim football coach for nine games this season, is accused of putting his hands around a woman's throat, pulling her hair and punching her before being taken into custody, according to a police affidavit filed Thursday. Joseph, 54, was arrested Wednesday on...
