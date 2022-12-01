Read full article on original website
wnky.com
Police respond to Bowling Green F.O. Moxley Community Center after reported disturbance
BOWLING GREEN, Ky. – There is currently a heavy police presence at the Bowling Green/F.O. Moxley Community Center on 225 E. Third Ave. after reports of men in an altercation. According to a source on the scene, individuals have been instructed to leave the gym as police investigate the...
wnky.com
Man arrested after hit-and-run kills elderly Franklin man
FRANKLIN, Ky. – A man is facing several charges in relation to the death of a man in a hit-and-run. On Nov. 25, the Franklin Police Department responded to a vehicle verses pedestrian on South Railroad Street, where police say the vehicle left before they arrived. Police say an...
One person dead after shooting in Clarksville parking lot
A homicide investigation is underway after one person was found shot in Clarksville early Sunday morning.
wnky.com
Police: Bowling Green man led high-speed chase on motorcycle
RUSSELLVILLE, Ky. – A man is behind bars after police say he fled on a motorcycle in Logan County. On Dec. 2 around 1:45 p.m., Logan County Dispatch received a call on a blue motorcycle traveling at a fast speed and driving recklessly on U.S. 6880 Bypass near Terry Wilcutt Highway.
whopam.com
HPD investigating robbery at Jersey Mikes
Hopkinsville police are investigating a robbery from Saturday night at the Jersey Mikes on Fort Campbell Boulevard. A male wearing a blue hoodie, jeans and a COVID mask told employees at the store that he had a gun just before 6 p.m. and demanded cash, according to police, who say the suspect fled the store on foot with money.
clarksvillenow.com
UPDATE: Semi rollover spills grain across Fort Campbell Boulevard
CLARKSVILLE, TN (CLARKSVILLE NOW) – Southbound lanes of Fort Campbell Boulevard (41A) are currently shut down while crews deal with a rollover crash involving a semi-tractor trailer and a lot of grain. The Clarksville Police Department is assisting the Tennessee Highway Patrol with the crash that occurred at approximately...
k105.com
Woman injured in collision on South Main St. in Leitchfield
A woman has been injured in a major collision on South Main Street in Leitchfield. Tuesday evening at approximately 5:00, Leitchfield Police Officers Bart Glenn, Missy Skaggs and Bryan Jennings, the Leitchfield Fire Department and EMS responded to the crash in the 700 block of South Main Street. Upon arriving...
‘My legs are not moving’: Clarksville man paralyzed after being shot in what police are calling a road rage incident
A Clarksville man is left paralyzed after a road rage shooting, now, doctors have told him he might never get feeling back in his waist.
wcluradio.com
Cave City woman killed in Goodnight crash
GOODNIGHT, Ky. — Police identified a Cave City woman as the subject who died in a car crash Wednesday afternoon. State police responded to the scene of the crash at the request of the Barren County Sheriff’s Office to the 7000 block of North Jackson Highway. The incident happened just after 3:30 p.m. near Goodnight-Hiseville Road.
Shooting threat cancels Christmas parade in Bowling Green
A shooting threat against protestors lead to the Bowling Green Christmas Parade getting canceled on Saturday.
WHAS 11
KSP: Teen arrested after allegedly shooting, killing another teen in Hodgenville
HODGENVILLE, Ky. — A teen was arrested in Larue County after allegedly shooting and killing another teen early Saturday morning. Kentucky State Police (KSP) says they were contacted by Hodgenville Police Department requesting help with an assault investigation near E. Forest Ave in Hodgenville. Officers say that a 17-year-old...
Vigil held to raise awareness for Muhlenberg County missing persons
CENTRAL CITY, Ky. (WEHT) – A vigil was held in Central City to raise awareness for four missing person cases in Muhlenberg County. Samantha Bratcher when missing in November of 2021. Scotty Bryant disappeared New Year’s Eve 2010. Ronald “Cisco” Duncan disappeared in December of 2004. Brent Harrison also went missing earlier this year. We’re […]
WBKO
Bowling Green Christmas Parade, Mistletoe Market canceled due to potential threats
BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - Organizers have announced that the Bowling Green Christmas parade and SoKY Marketplace’s Mistletoe Market will be canceled due to potential threats made toward civil rights groups that had planned a protest later today. Various civil rights groups had planned a ‘Justice for Emmett Till’...
whvoradio.com
Man Severely Injured In Christian County Rollover Crash
A man was rushed to the hospital after being ejected from his vehicle in a wreck on Pennyrile Parkway in Christian County Friday afternoon. Christian County Sheriff’s deputies say a man was exiting Pennyrile Parkway to go eastbound on Interstate 24 when he lost control of his truck and hit an embankment causing the truck to overturn several times.
wnky.com
Bowling Green Jaycees Christmas Parade canceled out of abundance of caution
BOWLING GREEN, Ky. – The Bowling Green Jaycees Christmas Parade, along with several other local events, has been canceled out of an abundance of caution ahead of Saturday’s scheduled Emmett Till protests, according to local authorities. In a Facebook post by the Bowling Green Police Department, BGPD chief...
Fatal pellet gun shooting leads to arrest in Beaver Dam
BEAVER DAM, Ky. (WEHT) — The Ohio County Coroner tells us a man that was wounded with a pellet gun has passed away. We’re told 32-year-old Jared Ringkor of Utica was shot in the chest and later passed away at a hospital in Ohio County. Officers with the Beaver Dam Police Department tell us they […]
wnky.com
KSP reminds of traffic safety checkpoints in local areas
BOWLING GREEN, Ky. – The Kentucky State Police Post 3 is reminding the public of increased traffic monitoring. KSP says they use traffic safety checkpoints and patrol known problematic areas to make public roads safer. The checkpoints also act as a deterrent to violate Kentucky laws. The intent of...
wnky.com
KSP investigating accident in Barren County; 1 confirmed dead
BARREN COUNTY, Ky. – Kentucky State Police trooper Daniel Priddy says one person has died in a two-vehicle accident in Barren County. Priddy confirmed the fatal accident happened at North Jackson Highway and Goodnight-Hiseville Road. A detour is in place using Goodnight Road. The area is estimated to be...
Woman pistol-whipped during altercation at East Nashville gas station
A man has been charged with assaulting a woman at an East Nashville gas station after she reportedly accused him of cutting ahead of her in line at the pump.
