Read full article on original website
Related
wflx.com
Shooting in West Palm Beach sends victim to hospital, later dies
One person was killed after a shooting Monday afternoon in West Palm Beach, police said. Police spokesman Mike Jachles said the shooting occurred just before 1 p.m. in the 650 block of 54th Street. A nearby school was put on lockdown, but that has since been lifted. Police did not...
wflx.com
Mobile home fire near West Palm Beach sends person to hospital
One person was taken to the hospital after a fire occurred Sunday afternoon at a mobile home park near West Palm Beach. Palm Beach County Fire Rescue said crews from their agency and West Palm Beach Fire Department were dispatched to the Lakeside Mobile Home Park, located just off Okeechobee Boulevard, at about 2:30 p.m.
wflx.com
Elderly couple shot dead outside Martin County condominium
The Martin County Sheriff's Office said a person is in custody after an elderly couple was killed Saturday afternoon outside their home. Martin County Sheriff William Snyder said they believe the shooter was their neighbor. The incident occurred just after 3 p.m. at the Cedar Pointe condos located off East...
wflx.com
Crews battle fire at 2-story building in downtown West Palm Beach
A building caught fire Sunday morning in downtown West Palm Beach at Division Avenue and Fourth Street. Crews rushed to the scene after the fire occurred at about 10 a.m. A battalion chief at the scene said crews went inside the two-story building to search for people who might be trapped but didn't find anyone.
wflx.com
Shark bacteria bank helps Palm Beach Co. doctors give precise care
Jasmine Carney, 10, of Palm City has come a long way in only a week's time. The child was bitten by a shark at Hobe Sound Beach and is now well on her way to healing. "I'm feeling really happy about getting out of the hospital so I can see my friends," Carney said.
wflx.com
Numerous inflatable holiday decorations stolen in Lake Worth Beach
A holiday grinch is on the loose in Lake Worth Beach. The Palm Beach County Sheriff's Office is looking for a man who they said stole several inflatable holiday decorations from the South Palm Park neighborhood. The thefts occurred Nov. 30 between 3:30 a.m. and 4 a.m. Authorities said the...
wflx.com
14-time convicted felon arrested in Riviera Beach homicide
A Riviera Beach man is in custody in connection with a deadly shooting at an apartment complex this fall. Joetavious Ramon Jackson, 37, was arrested Friday after a man was shot and killed on Oct. 17 at Azure Estates located along Dr. Martin Luther King Jr Boulevard. The victim, Brian...
wflx.com
Stuart police chief calls 3 shootings in 1 day 'unprecedented'
Some residents are concerned that the city of Stuart's small-town charm is diminishing after three shootings happened in less than 24 hours. The city's police chief discussed the violence and what is next when it comes to keeping residents and visitors safe. "In the last 26 years that I've been...
wflx.com
Police: Hotel guest threatens employee with gun over broken television
A St. Cloud man was arrested Friday after he allegedly pulled a handgun on an employee at a hotel, Palm Beach police said. Joel D. Boudrie, 70, was charged with aggravated assault with a deadly weapon, improper exhibition of a firearm and battery, Palm Beach police posted on Facebook. "Utilizing...
wflx.com
Salon owner forced to spend thousands on expired permits she never knew about
A Port St. Lucie business owner is having to have thousands of dollars' worth of electrical and plumbing work done due to expired permits that were open years before she moved into the building. Mary Grant has owned Prestige Hair Salon in Port St. Lucie for almost 14 years. "This...
wflx.com
$200K worth of supplies distributed to Palm Beach County schools
Hundreds of students in Palm Beach County will receive free, new school supplies next week thanks to the annual Tools for Schools program. For the 20th year, Red Apple Supplies, the Education Foundation of Palm Beach County's free teacher resource store, partnered with Publix Super Markets to distribute more than $201,000 essential school supplies to teachers from 120 Title I district schools.
wflx.com
Herman says FAU 'this close' to winning championships again
Tom Herman spent the past season out of football. It didn't take much convincing to lure him to Florida Atlantic. The former Texas and Houston head coach was introduced Friday as the new leader of the FAU football program, less than a week after Willie Taggart was fired. Herman called...
Comments / 0