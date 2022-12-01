Read full article on original website
Related
decrypt.co
Coinbase CEO Rejects FTX ‘Accounting Error,’ Says Funds Were Obviously ‘Stolen’
Brian Armstrong says only the “most gullible person” would believe an $8 billion hole was due to lackluster accounting. Coinbase Chief Executive Brian Armstrong on Saturday condemned Sam Bankman-Fried’s account of how FTX found itself in an $8 billion hole. Armstrong said there is no way billions...
decrypt.co
Axie Infinity Leads Metaverse, NFT Token Rally as Trade Volumes Surge
Amid a wider crypto market recovery, metaverse and NFT-related tokens in Apecoin, AXS, Sandbox, and others are benefitting the most. Metaverse and NFT-focused cryptocurrencies, including Axie Infinity (AXS),Flow (FLOW), Apecoin (APE), and Sandbox (SAND), have posted significant gains over the past 24 hours. Play-to-earn (P2E) gaming platform Axie Infinity’s AXS...
decrypt.co
Let’s Dispel Some Misconceptions About Wrapped Bitcoin and Ethereum
This week saw misinformation on Twitter about potential "insolvency" of WETH. None of that was accurate. Here's how wrapped coins work. There’s been a ton of chatter about wrapped tokens like Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) and Wrapped Ethereum (WETH) this week—some of it legitimate, some of it top-tier shitposting.
decrypt.co
Bitcoin Could Drop to $5,000 in 2023 ‘Surprise’: Standard Chartered
Biden gets impeached, food prices collapse, and Bitcoin hits $5,000 all made Standard Chartered’s list of surprises for next year. Bitcoin could still have much further to fall next year, according to analysts at Standard Chartered. The world’s first and biggest cryptocurrency could plummet as low as $5,000 in...
decrypt.co
Nexo to Phase Out Service in US After Hitting 'Dead End' With Regulators
The U.K. crypto lender said it would suspend access to its Earn product in eight states from tomorrow. Crypto lender Nexo today announced it will gradually phase out U.S. products and services over the coming months due to hitting a “dead end” with regulators. The U.K. company said...
Comments / 0