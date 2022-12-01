Read full article on original website
27-year-old man sentenced for Thanksgiving Day murder
DAYTON, Ohio (WKEF) -- 27-year-old D’Maughn Davion Moore was sentenced to 42 to 46 years to life in prison for shooting at multiple people on Thanksgiving Day 2019, killing one person. On November 28, 2019, 30-year-old David Anton Blane was in front of a house on Kenwood Avenue with...
Blood from burglary found at home in Trotwood
TROTWOOD, Ohio (WKEF) -- Trotwood Police are investigating a reported burglary at a home Monday morning. Officers were dispatched to the 4100 block of Indian Lane at about 1:30 a.m. No one was home at the time of the burglary. During an investigation, officers found blood at the scene, indicating...
Preble County woman indicted in grandmother's death
EATON, Ohio (WKEF) -- A Preble County woman accused in the death of her grandmother on Nov. 15 was indicted on Monday. Heidi Matheny, 35, of Eaton is facing a charge of murder in connection of the death of her 93-year-old grandmother, Alice Matheny, according to court records. Eaton Police...
Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office warns of attempted abduction of 13-year-old girl
WASHINGTON TOWNSHIP, Ohio (WKEF) -- The Montgomery County Sheriff's Office took to Facebook on Monday, addressing an incident that has been circulating across social media the past few days. The Sheriff's Office said that on Sunday, December 4, a 13-year-old girl was walking her dog in Washington Township, when she...
Authorities searching for robber in Preble County bank robbery
LEWISBURG, Ohio (WKEF) -- Lewisburg Police are investigating a bank robbery that happened Friday. The robbery was reported at the LCNB branch on South Commerce Street just before 12 p.m., according to a post on social media by Preble County Sheriff's Office. The robber is described as a white male,...
Megachurch leader accused of torturing, murdering adopted daughter
SAN DIEGO, Calif. (WKRC) - The leader of a megachurch in California is accused of torturing her three adopted daughters, killing one of them. Leticia McCormack, 49, and her husband, Brian McCormack first fostered the three girls in 2017 before adopting them in 2019. Police say the pair, as well...
Firefighters respond to fire at Urbana home
URBANA, Ohio (WKEF) -- Fire departments responded to a working fire at a home in Urbana on Sunday. Crews arrived on scene at the 700 block of South Main Street just after 11 a.m., according to Urbana Fire Dispatch. No injuries have been reported. SIGN UP FOR THE DAYTON 24/7...
1 dead after vehicle crashes into pole in Brookville
BROOKVILLE, Ohio (WKEF) --One person is dead after a crash in Brookville on Monday evening. The Dayton Post of the Ohio State Highway Patrol says that a single vehicle went into a pole in the 700 block of Arlington Road. The victim was transported to Miami Valley Hospital, where they...
Troy Fire Department celebrating new fire station, open house held
TROY, Ohio (WKEF) --Troy Fire Department welcomed the public to its dedication of its new fire station on Sunday. The open house allowed the public to see and tour the new facility at 110 East Canal Street. Brief remarks from City of Troy and fire department leadership were given. Chief...
Motorcycle club donates more than $10,000 in toys to Montgomery Co. Children Services
DAYTON, Ohio (WKEF) -- Ohio State Coalition of Clubs presented more than $10,000 worth in toys to Montgomery County Children Services on Sunday. For nearly six years, 47 motorcycle clubs across the state gather annually during the holidays to present gifts to children of all ages who are in Montgomery County’s care during the holidays.
You can still donate to "Toys for Tots", nonprofit helping nearly 7,000 kids this year
DAYTON, Ohio (WKEF) --- Three weeks till Christmas and many parents are struggling to make ends meet this year. While some families are still getting over the pandemic, nationwide inflation is at its highest level in years. The Dayton Toys for Tots program gathers brand-new, unwrapped toys and distributes them...
Dayton printing company expands production to new facility
MIAMISBURG, Ohio (Dayton Business Journal) - A Dayton-area printing company is embarking on its second expansion in the last year and a half. The project has added a new company facility 32 miles south of its headquarters in Miamisburg. Think Patented, a printing and marketing execution company, just opened the...
Residents and businesses gift toys in annual Toys for Tots drive
MIDDLETOWN, Ohio (WKEF) -- The Marine Toys for Tots Foundation once again hosted their annual toy drive on Saturday. The toy drive gives residents and businesses the opportunity to gift toys to children in need. Several charities are saying families that don't typically need help are now reaching out this...
Celebration of life services scheduled for award-winning filmmaker Julia Reichert
DAYTON, Ohio (WKEF) -- A celebration of life is scheduled for an award-winning filmmaker and former professor at Wright State University who died Thursday. Wright State reported that Julia Reichert died at her home in Yellow Springs. She was 76. Services will be held Friday, Dec. 9 at 5 p.m....
State finalists reflect on Canton experience
CANTON, OHIO (WKEF/WRGT) - Three high school football teams from the Miami Valley traveled to Canton for state championship games, with Marion Local and New Bremen taking the crowns in Divisions VI and VII, respectively. Facing Kirtland, the Flyers held momentum for the majority of a 14-6 win, wrapping up...
Dayton asking for volunteers to help with residents' tax returns
DAYTON, Ohio (WKEF) -- The City of Dayton is asking for volunteers to help residents prepare their tax returns in 2023. The city's Volunteer Income Tax Assistance Program (VITA) operates free tax preparation services at dozens of area locations from January through April. The service is available for residents claiming the Earned Income Tax Credit or Child Tax Credit in early 2023.
Has inflation stolen Christmas? A look at how holiday centered businesses are keeping up
CLAYTON, Ohio (WKEF)-Inflation is the highest it's been in four decades, yet economist say consumers continue to spend. It's Christmas time in Clayton and the owner of browns Christmas tree lot, Mike Brown, said he's ready. “Believe it or not there is a tree shortage this year and I suggest...
UC hires Louisville's Satterfield as next head coach
CINCINNATI (WKRC) - The University of Cincinnati has turned its attention roughly 100 miles down I-71 for its next head football coach. UC hired University of Louisville head coach Scott Satterfield to replace Luke Fickell, who left to take the head coaching position at the University of Wisconsin after racking up the most wins by a head coach in school history.
Holiday nostalgia happening at 'Christmas in the Village' in Waynesville
WAYNESVILLE, Ohio (WKEF) -- The sounds of the holiday season are alive at the annual Christmas in the Village this weekend in Waynesville. Waynesville takes on the nostalgic feeling of Christmas past as the town is adorned in traditional holiday décor. Visitors enjoy carriage rides, a tent featuring live...
Locals remember life and legacy of award-winning filmmaker Julia Reichert
Yellow Springs, OHIO (WKEF) -- The Yellow Springs community is mourning the loss of awarding winning film marker Julia Reichert. She passed away in her home Thursday night after battling bladder cancer. A sign in downtown Yellow Springs at the Little Art Theatre says, “Thank you, Julia.”. Kurt Miyazaki,...
