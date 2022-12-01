Read full article on original website
ABC6.com
Newport police appoints their first LGBTQ liaison officer
NEWPORT, R.I. (WLNE) –The Newport Police Department appointed their first LGBTQ liaison officer to help create an open dialogue between the community and their department. Historically there has been a divide between the LGBTQ community and the police force. The department hopes this dedicated position will help reduce those...
ABC6.com
Cranston police, community partners host holiday party for children
CRANSTON, R.I. (WLNE) — The first annual community assistance holiday party in Cranston took place Saturday. The event started at about 11 a.m. inside the Historic Park Theatre. The Cranston Police Department joined forces with local nonprofit community organizations to host a holiday party for children and their families.
ABC6.com
Gov. Baker cuts ribbon on new Freetown train station
ASSONET, Mass. (WLNE) — Gov. Charlie Baker and his administration cut the ribbon on the newest train station in Massachusetts Monday morning. The Freetown station in Assonet will soon be another option for Bristol County residents to travel to Boston, and avoid the rush-hour road traffic. Commuter passengers in...
ABC6.com
7 fires hit New Bedford since Thanksgiving
NEW BEDFORD, Mass. (WLNE) — Seven fires have hit New Bedford since Thanksgiving. On the night of Dec. 2, New Bedford firefighters responded to a two-alarm fire at Acushnet Avenue at about 4 p.m. This fire left about 20 residents displaced after ravaging a multi-use building, destroying the businesses and apartments residing within.
ABC6.com
Quonset Business Park celebrates its 13,000th employee
NORTH KINGSTOWN, R.I. (WLNE) –Quonset Development Corporation celebrated a big milestone Monday, with the hiring of Quonset Business Park’s 13,000th employee. The employee was Maddie Macfarlane, of Providence, who is a Navy veteran and works with REGENT Craft’s engineering group. Several Rhode Island elected officials attended the...
ABC6.com
One Rhode Islander killed, another injured in overnight crash in CT
STONINGTON, R.I. (WLNE) — One Rhode Islander was killed and another was seriously injured after a single-vehicle crash on I-95 in Connecticut. State Troopers identified the victim as 21-year-old Samantha Stone, of Ashaway, Rhode Island. She was pronounced dead at the scene. Connecticut State Police said the crash happened...
ABC6.com
Rhode Island to celebrate 50th anniversary of the Clean Water Act
PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WLNE) — Gov. Dan McKee will join General Treasurer Seth Magaziner, Rhode Island’s congressional delegation and other state leaders to celebrate the Clean Water Act’s 50th anniversary on Monday. The Clean Water Act, which first became law in 1972, regulates discharges of pollutants into the...
ABC6.com
3 people from New Bedford charged with catalytic converter theft
NEW BEDFORD, Mass. (WLNE) — Three people in New Bedford are accused of catalytic converter theft. Police responded to Riverside Avenue early Saturday morning for a report of a man looking into and under cars with a flashlight. When police arrived, they found 24-year-old Luis Santiago, 25-year-old Christian Alejandro,...
ABC6.com
Good Samaritans rescue woman screaming, clinging to tugboat in Providence River
PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WLNE) – Good Samaritans are being credited with their quick work Saturday for jumping into action when they heard a woman screaming for help in the Providence River. Officials say just before 10 p.m., a call was received for a woman who jumped from the bridge, adding...
ABC6.com
Roger Williams Park Zoo’s director of conservation awarded with Recovery Champion Award
PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WLNE) — Louis Perrotti, Roger Williams Park Zoo’s director of conservation, was honored for his work Monday by the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service with a Recovery Champion Award. Perrotti first received this award in 2020 for his work in continuing the efforts to increase the...
ABC6.com
The fifth fire in New Bedford since Thanksgiving displaces 20 people
NEW BEDFORD, Mass. (WLNE) — The New Bedford Fire Department told ABC 6 News that a heavy fire in a multi-use commercial building has displaced nearly 20 people. The building is on Acushnet Avenue. The first floor of the building is a business, while the remaining floors consist of...
ABC6.com
Charges dropped against man accused of stealing car with 3-year-old inside, police say
PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WLNE) — The man Providence police arrested after they said he stole a car with a 3-year-old girl inside had the charges against him dropped, according to authorities. Maj. David Lapatin said Monday Osvaldo Vazquez no longer faces the one count of possession of a stolen motor...
ABC6.com
McKee, Rhode Island congressional delegation to celebrate big milestone at Quonset Business Park
NORTH KINGSTOWN, R.I. (WLNE) — Several Rhode Island elected officials are celebrating a big milestone Monday at Quonset Business Park in North Kingstown. Those who will be in attendance for the event, which will be hosted at REGENT Craft, are Gov. Dan McKee, U.S. Sens. Jack Reed and Sheldon Whitehouse.
ABC6.com
Woman hospitalized after shooting in Providence, police are looking for suspect
PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WLNE) — A woman has been hospitalized after being shot Friday night in Providence. The shooting happened on Prairie Ave., according to Providence Police Department Maj. David Lapatin. Lapatin said several shots were fired at the woman while she was sitting in her car. The woman was...
ABC6.com
Woman shot while sitting in car in Providence
PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WLNE) — A woman was sent to the hospital after being shot in Providence. The shooting happened on Prairie Avenue Friday night. Maj. David Lapatin said several shots were fired at the woman while she was sitting in her car. The woman was taken to Rhode Island...
ABC6.com
Modifications to Taunton’s ‘Lights On’ festival due to weather
TAUNTON, Mass. (WLNE) — Plans for Taunton’s 109th Lights on Festival scheduled for Saturday had to be modified due to inclement weather. The Lighting of the Green will take place at 4:30 p.m. The lights will be turned on at that time, but there will not be an...
ABC6.com
Dartmouth High School granted $10k to teach students how to code
DARTMOUTH, Mass. (WLNE) — Dartmouth High School was chosen along with 101 other schools to be awarded a $10,000 to go towards teaching students to code. The CS Leader grant was gifted to the school by Code.org. The purpose of the grant is to give more students access to...
ABC6.com
Roger Williams University law student prepares to shine on Miss America stage
BRISTOL, R.I. (WLNE) — A Roger Williams University law student is getting ready to trade the law book for the Miss America stage. Miss Rhode Island Abby Mansollilo is not only preparing for the Miss America competition, she is always preparing to become a lawyer. “I started competing when...
ABC6.com
RICI holds rally against anti-Semitism outside of the Brown RISD Hillel
PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WLNE) — The Rhode Island Coalition for Israel held a rally outside Brown University in response to an anti-Semitic note left in the campus’ center for Jewish life. The anti-Semitic note was found in the reception area of the Brown RISD Hillel in October. The woman...
