ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Comments / 1

Related
ABC6.com

Newport police appoints their first LGBTQ liaison officer

NEWPORT, R.I. (WLNE) –The Newport Police Department appointed their first LGBTQ liaison officer to help create an open dialogue between the community and their department. Historically there has been a divide between the LGBTQ community and the police force. The department hopes this dedicated position will help reduce those...
ABC6.com

Cranston police, community partners host holiday party for children

CRANSTON, R.I. (WLNE) — The first annual community assistance holiday party in Cranston took place Saturday. The event started at about 11 a.m. inside the Historic Park Theatre. The Cranston Police Department joined forces with local nonprofit community organizations to host a holiday party for children and their families.
ABC6.com

Gov. Baker cuts ribbon on new Freetown train station

ASSONET, Mass. (WLNE) — Gov. Charlie Baker and his administration cut the ribbon on the newest train station in Massachusetts Monday morning. The Freetown station in Assonet will soon be another option for Bristol County residents to travel to Boston, and avoid the rush-hour road traffic. Commuter passengers in...
ABC6.com

7 fires hit New Bedford since Thanksgiving

NEW BEDFORD, Mass. (WLNE) — Seven fires have hit New Bedford since Thanksgiving. On the night of Dec. 2, New Bedford firefighters responded to a two-alarm fire at Acushnet Avenue at about 4 p.m. This fire left about 20 residents displaced after ravaging a multi-use building, destroying the businesses and apartments residing within.
ABC6.com

Quonset Business Park celebrates its 13,000th employee

NORTH KINGSTOWN, R.I. (WLNE) –Quonset Development Corporation celebrated a big milestone Monday, with the hiring of Quonset Business Park’s 13,000th employee. The employee was Maddie Macfarlane, of Providence, who is a Navy veteran and works with REGENT Craft’s engineering group. Several Rhode Island elected officials attended the...
ABC6.com

One Rhode Islander killed, another injured in overnight crash in CT

STONINGTON, R.I. (WLNE) — One Rhode Islander was killed and another was seriously injured after a single-vehicle crash on I-95 in Connecticut. State Troopers identified the victim as 21-year-old Samantha Stone, of Ashaway, Rhode Island. She was pronounced dead at the scene. Connecticut State Police said the crash happened...
ABC6.com

Rhode Island to celebrate 50th anniversary of the Clean Water Act

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WLNE) — Gov. Dan McKee will join General Treasurer Seth Magaziner, Rhode Island’s congressional delegation and other state leaders to celebrate the Clean Water Act’s 50th anniversary on Monday. The Clean Water Act, which first became law in 1972, regulates discharges of pollutants into the...
ABC6.com

3 people from New Bedford charged with catalytic converter theft

NEW BEDFORD, Mass. (WLNE) — Three people in New Bedford are accused of catalytic converter theft. Police responded to Riverside Avenue early Saturday morning for a report of a man looking into and under cars with a flashlight. When police arrived, they found 24-year-old Luis Santiago, 25-year-old Christian Alejandro,...
ABC6.com

The fifth fire in New Bedford since Thanksgiving displaces 20 people

NEW BEDFORD, Mass. (WLNE) — The New Bedford Fire Department told ABC 6 News that a heavy fire in a multi-use commercial building has displaced nearly 20 people. The building is on Acushnet Avenue. The first floor of the building is a business, while the remaining floors consist of...
ABC6.com

Woman hospitalized after shooting in Providence, police are looking for suspect

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WLNE) — A woman has been hospitalized after being shot Friday night in Providence. The shooting happened on Prairie Ave., according to Providence Police Department Maj. David Lapatin. Lapatin said several shots were fired at the woman while she was sitting in her car. The woman was...
ABC6.com

Woman shot while sitting in car in Providence

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WLNE) — A woman was sent to the hospital after being shot in Providence. The shooting happened on Prairie Avenue Friday night. Maj. David Lapatin said several shots were fired at the woman while she was sitting in her car. The woman was taken to Rhode Island...
ABC6.com

Modifications to Taunton’s ‘Lights On’ festival due to weather

TAUNTON, Mass. (WLNE) — Plans for Taunton’s 109th Lights on Festival scheduled for Saturday had to be modified due to inclement weather. The Lighting of the Green will take place at 4:30 p.m. The lights will be turned on at that time, but there will not be an...
ABC6.com

Dartmouth High School granted $10k to teach students how to code

DARTMOUTH, Mass. (WLNE) — Dartmouth High School was chosen along with 101 other schools to be awarded a $10,000 to go towards teaching students to code. The CS Leader grant was gifted to the school by Code.org. The purpose of the grant is to give more students access to...
ABC6.com

Roger Williams University law student prepares to shine on Miss America stage

BRISTOL, R.I. (WLNE) — A Roger Williams University law student is getting ready to trade the law book for the Miss America stage. Miss Rhode Island Abby Mansollilo is not only preparing for the Miss America competition, she is always preparing to become a lawyer. “I started competing when...
ABC6.com

RICI holds rally against anti-Semitism outside of the Brown RISD Hillel

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WLNE) — The Rhode Island Coalition for Israel held a rally outside Brown University in response to an anti-Semitic note left in the campus’ center for Jewish life. The anti-Semitic note was found in the reception area of the Brown RISD Hillel in October. The woman...

Comments / 0

Community Policy