WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — Sunday at roughly 2:00 a.m., Winston-Salem Police were dispatched to a crash on north bound US 421 near Peters Creek Parkway. Upon arrival, first responders found two vehicles on the highway that were involved in a head on collision. Both drivers, Kristen Blakemore and Peter Bosch, were pinned inside. They were each successfully removed by the Winston-Salem Fire Department, and taken to a hospital by Forsyth County EMS.

10 HOURS AGO