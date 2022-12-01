Read full article on original website
Three Triad High School Football Teams Prepare For State Championships
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Only eight football teams will compete for a state title across the four classes. Mount Airy, Reidsville and Grimsley are the remaining schools representing the Piedmont Triad. Each team will face one more challenge if they want to hoist the State Championship Trophy. Mount Airy will...
Bohannon Park Circle Shooting Injures One
WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — Monday around 1:00 a.m., Winston-Salem Police were called to a shooting at 1266 Bohannon Park Circle. Upon arrival, officers located one victim suffering from a gunshot wound. The victim was transported to a local hospital for treatment where she has been listed in critical, but stable condition.
Saturday Morning Crash Kills Driver in Winston-Salem
WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — Saturday around 6:45 a.m., Winston-Salem Police were called to a car crash in the 4800 block of Morningside Drive. The preliminary investigation showed that a Honda Civic, driven by Shawonda Wright, was heading east when it ran off the road and hit a utility pole. The...
Wrong Way Crash Closes 421 in Winston-Salem for Several Hours, Injures Five
WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — Sunday at roughly 2:00 a.m., Winston-Salem Police were dispatched to a crash on north bound US 421 near Peters Creek Parkway. Upon arrival, first responders found two vehicles on the highway that were involved in a head on collision. Both drivers, Kristen Blakemore and Peter Bosch, were pinned inside. They were each successfully removed by the Winston-Salem Fire Department, and taken to a hospital by Forsyth County EMS.
Winston-Salem stabbing leaves one person hurt
Winston-Salem, NC — Winston-Salem Police responded to 590 Mock Street reference to a shooting around 1: 20 Saturday morning. When police arrived on scene they found 50-year-old Lemonte Ferguson suffering from a stab wound. During the investigation police discovered a shooting did not take place and Ferguson was stabbed during a fight inside a nearby apartment.
House fire leaves two dead and two injured
Salisbury Fire Department and Rowan County EMS were called out to 800 S. Church St around 12:30 Saturday night due to a house fire. Four people were inside the home as firefighters worked quickly to extinguish the flames. Firefighters found two children dead inside the home and one adult who was severely burned, the victim was transported to the hospital but was later airlifted to Baptist Medical Center.
