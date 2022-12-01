Read full article on original website
KOLO TV Reno
Police shoot suspect in downtown Reno
RENO, Nev. (KOLO) -NOON UPDATE: The Reno Police Department reported the suspect was armed with a knife. ORIGINAL STORY: The Reno Police Department shot a suspect in the valet area of the Silver Legacy on Sunday morning, sending him to the hospital. The man’s condition was unknown, Sparks Police Department...
2news.com
Police Investigating Officer-Involved Shooting in Downtown Reno
Reno Police say they responded to a man that was armed with a knife in the area of Fifth Street and Virginia Street. When officers contacted the suspect, he refused to listen to any verbal commands and police began to chase him on foot. An officer made one attempt to...
2news.com
Investigation Underway After Officer-Involved Shooting Near The Silver Legacy
Officials say Reno Police Officers responded to a man who had a knife. Sparks Police are investigating and looking for further information on the incident.
Elko Daily Free Press
Fentanyl, heroin, meth seized during arrest at Elko hotel-casino
ELKO – A woman reported to be fleeing law enforcement in Sparks with her boyfriend from Elko was located early Friday at an Elko hotel/casino, and they reportedly had fentanyl, meth and heroin in their possession. Naomi Perry, 25, was wanted on warrants for drug possession, child abuse and...
Nevada Woman Convicted Of “Straw Purchasing” Firearms For Son Who Is A Felon
A jury convicted a Nevada woman on Thursday for making false statements to buy firearms for her son, who is a convicted felon. As a matter of law, convicted felons are prohibited from buying and possessing firearms. The evidence at trial showed that the woman
mymotherlode.com
More Details Released On High Speed Chase Arrest
Sonora, CA — The Tuolumne County Sheriff’s Office has released more information about Tuesday evening’s high-speed chase arrest of 35-year-old Ryan Scott Bonnett of Reno, Nevada. We reported earlier that Bonnett was spotted in a stolen vehicle and eventually arrested near Peaceful Oak Road. The Sheriff’s Office...
mynews4.com
Washoe County man sentenced to life in prison for killing fiancé in July 2017
RENO, Nev. (News 4 & Fox 11) — A Washoe County man has been sentenced to life in prison after pleading guilty of killing his fiancé in July 2017, the Washoe County District Attorney announced Wednesday evening. According to Washoe County District Attorney Chris Hicks, 42-year-old Jose Antonio...
Sierra Sun
One person found dead in Truckee house fire
TRUCKEE, Calif. — One person was found dead in a house fire on Dec. 1, in the Pla-Vada Woodlands subdivision. There were not other known occupants in the building at the time. Due to the condition of the decedent, the Nevada County Sheriff’s Office – Coroners Division is working to confirm the identity.
2news.com
New Sparks Fire Chief Resigns, Faces 'Serious Criminal Charges'
The City of Sparks is looking for another fire chief after Mark Lawson resigned pending ‘serious criminal charges.’. In a statement, the city manager said he asked for and received Lawson’s resignation Monday morning after learning of the charges. So far, the City has not yet elaborated about what those are.
Elko Daily Free Press
Watch now: Rescue after car crashes upside down in water in Reno
On Nov. 26, officers with the Reno Police Department witnessed a vehicle crash into a ravine near Virginia Street and Talus. Even though the temperature was extremely cold, officers entered the water to rescue the occupants of the vehicle. Chief Soto would like to commend the officers, and emphasize that this is an example of the selfless action Reno Police Officers are willing to take for their community.
KOLO TV Reno
Family left to clean up after police chase ends with crash in their front yard
RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - A car drove through the front yard of a home Monday. Josue Vasquez and his parents were going about their night when they heard a loud noise outside their home at 9th Street and Silverada Boulevard. “It sounded like an explosion,” he said. “We all panic...
KOLO TV Reno
Fire destroys abandoned home in northeast Reno, singes another
RENO, Nev. (KOLO) -One abandoned home was lost in a Saturday afternoon fire in northeast Reno and a neighboring abandoned home was singed, the Reno Fire Department reported. It happened about 3:12 p.m. at the intersection of 10th and Montello streets. Flames were fully involved in one home as firefighters...
Record-Courier
Identity of woman who tried to pass fake $100 sought
Douglas County investigators would like to have a chat with a woman who tried to pass a fake C-note on the morning before Thanksgiving. According to the Sheriff’s Office, the woman entered the Jacks Valley Target around 9:54 a.m. and tried to use the counterfeit $100 for a purchase.
mynews4.com
Dramatic video shows Reno police officers rescue 2 people after car plunges into ravine
RENO, Nev. (KRNV) — Body camera video shows the dramatic moments leading up to several Reno police officers rescuing two people after a car plunged into a ravine in north Reno. During the evening hours of November 26, officers were responding to a deadly vehicle versus pedestrian crash when...
mynews4.com
One of Washoe Valley's fire stations permanently closed after bat infestation
WASHOE VALLEY, Nev. (News 4 & Fox 11) — Truckee Meadows Fire & Rescue officials have permanently closed the Bowers Mansion fire station in Washoe Valley after a bat infestation this summer. The board of fire commissioners voted last month to allow fire officials to shutter Station 30, one...
KOLO TV Reno
Avalanche triggered on Tamarack Peak
RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - An avalanche was triggered over the weekend on Tamarack Peak by two Sierra Avalanche Center observers, the center says. They say the avalanche happened on the south end of Proletariat Face in the Mount Rose area on Sunday around 1:00 p.m. They were conducting field operations...
Plumas County News
Fatal collision claims life of Portola woman
A group of deer on Highway 70 near Camp Layman outside of Graeagle, set off a chain of events that led to the death of a Portola woman on Tuesday. According to the California Highway Patrol, Guadalupe Ventura Perez, 43, of Portola, was driving a 2019 Nissan Armada westbound on Highway 70 east of Camp Layman Road, at approximately 55 mph at 1:56 p.m. on Nov. 29. Charles Dunn, 67, was driving a 2005 Nissan Sentra westbound on 70 directly behind the Armada, also at approximately 55 mph, with his wife in the passenger seat.
KOLO TV Reno
Pedestrian dies in Reno hit-and-run
RENO, Nev. (KOLO) -A pedestrian died early Saturday and a Reno man was arrested on suspicion of felony hit-and-run after a crash in north Reno. Additionally, a sports utility vehicle went through the scene of the incident and almost hit officers directing traffic, the Reno Police Department said. Police were...
Big rig catches fire on Eastbound I-80
(KRON)– A big rig truck caught fire on I-80 eastbound at the Donner Lake Interchange Friday morning around 10:20 a.m., according to a tweet from Truckee CHP. Traffic in the area is temporarily being held due to fire, the tweet stated. “Good thing there was plenty of snow in the area,” the tweet read in […]
mynews4.com
Ask Joe: Viewer question prompts Douglas County to inspect dumping site
RENO, Nev. (News 4 & Fox 11) — News 4 viewer Nikki, who lives in Genoa, reached out to tell us about a growing dumpsite for old appliances off of Foothill Road just south of Genoa. Her question is what can be done about the appliances that are being dumped there? She says the area has become a real eyesore and she's concerned about possible impacts on the environment.
