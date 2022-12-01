Read full article on original website
Miami New Times
New Miami Restaurants to Try: Kaia, Mila Omakase, and Six Pack Burger
Miami's latest round of openings includes In & Out-inspired Six Pack Burger; the latest restaurant from the creators of Calle 29 and Crema Gourmet Espresso Bar; and the rooftop omakase and lounge from Mila in Miami Beach. Know of any openings that aren't on our list? Email [email protected]. Six...
wlrn.org
After Surfside, Miami changes rules to fast-track demolition. Affordable housing is in the crosshairs
Aging buildings across Miami appear to be increasingly targeted by demolition orders - among these are some of the last bastions of affordable housing. Some compare the new demolition policy to a totalitarian government, while others also point out the city's coffers could stand to benefit from it. WLRN's Daniel Rivero investigates.
calleochonews.com
Art Basel Miami Beach: What to expect this year
Explore the local and international art and fashion scene at Art Basel Miami Beach 2022. North America’s biggest international art fair is marking its 20th year in South Florida from Thursday, December 1 to Saturday, December 3. Here, people will find thousands of artists, dealers, collectors, and aficionados taking...
Miami New Times
Miami Activist Routinely Flips Off, Berates Miami Cops for the Sake of Who Knows What
Last month, police-filming provocateur Rafael Antonio Gomez recorded his interaction with Miami police deteriorate — as it often does — into a questionable detainment, sophomoric name-calling, and Gomez giving law enforcement a firm middle finger on camera. The incident starts off innocuously, with Gomez and his partner Joey...
theplanetD
30 Fun Things to do in Miami, Florida
Looking for things to do in Miami? You have chosen wisely. An enthralling weekend getaway, Miami is a hot spot to pause reality and indulge in some fun in the sun. Combining world-class beaches, exotic nightlife, and a mouthwatering food scene, Miami won’t disappoint. Both new and returning travelers...
Step Inside GQ’s Miami Art Week Party
On Friday night, GQ and luxury Italian cashmere powerhouse Loro Piana closed out Miami Art Week—which started as an art fair two decades ago, but has since become a full-fledged cultural bonanza that overtakes Miami Beach every December—with an intimate dinner followed by a vibes-heavy afterparty. Hosted by GQ global editorial director Will Welch and chef Mario Carbone, the hang went down at Carbone’s new Design District Italian joint Contessa. Presented by Loro Piana and Belvedere Vodka, the night was full of big fits and ice-cold drinks. (And thanks to our additional sponsor smartwater, everyone stayed plenty hydrated.) At the table were the artists, collectors, fashion folks, and party people who help turn Miami into December's biggest party spot once a year: Joe Jonas, Moses Sumney, Hans Ulrich Obrist, Chloe Wise, and DJ Kitty Cash, who kept the party jamming well into the night. Keep scrolling for an inside look at how it all went down.
southbeachtopchefs.com
“Miami is the last man standing”: Marc Roberts weighs in with Robert Rivani on hospitality
Deep-pocketed transplants flocking to luxurious nightlife and dining venues. With his exuberant fashion sense and style, imagine Robert Rivani as a Gen Z Mr. Monopoly, the titular character of the popular real estate board game. His commercial condo buying spree in Miami and Miami Beach this past year is akin...
Feast Your Eyes on the Biggest Fits From Art Basel Miami 2022 So Far
As birds fly south for the winter, so, too, does the art world—in addition to all the other well-heeled famous people who flock to warm southern Florida when Miami Art Week swings around. Art Basel Miami, the buzziest of the week’s big industry art fairs, kicked off this past...
See Inside the Exclusive Art Show Hosted On a Landmark Stiltsville House In Biscayne Bay
If context is everything in art, how does placing an art show in the middle of the sea change our experience of the work? That’s the obvious question posed by New York’s Half Gallery, which hosted the second iteration of one-day Miami Art week pop up Stiltsville Thursday. If nothing else, it made for quite the adventure for the 130 collectors, artists, and art world hangers-on (including yours truly) that braved the two-hour sea journey to the Bay Chateau, one of six houses still standing in Stiltsville. With guests traveling throughout the morning, the weather alternated between clear, bright sun and...
JustLuxe.com
Carillon Miami Wellness Resort: A Spa Mecca in Miami
As the largest spa and wellness facility on the East Coast, it measures at 70,000 sq. ft., Carillon Miami Wellness Resort in Miami offers traditional treatments as well as an entirely touchless spa experience. Offering a wide range of health and wellness services for relaxation and advanced healing, the spa brings together the latest innovations and technology along with age-old treatments to allow for guests to relax and recharge.
Miami New Times
The Ten Best Things to Do in Miami This Weekend
Once again, NightGarden illuminates Fairchild Tropical Botanic Garden through the holiday season. Enjoy acres of magical holiday radiance as you explore the gardens after hours. Using light and sound, the installations will transport you to a world of fairy tales. Archimedes, the wise talking tree that interacts with guests, is at the center of it all. There's also an app that uses augmented reality to take you on a quest to find the Fairy Queen's lost subjects. 6 to 10 p.m. Thursday through Sunday through January 8, 2023, at Fairchild Tropical Botanic Garden, 10901 Old Cutler Rd., Coral Gables; thenightgarden.com. Tickets cost $30 to $35. Ashley-Anna Aboreden.
Miami New Times
November 2022 Miami Restaurant Openings and Closings
Miami's restaurant scene was brightened in November by the much-anticipated return of chef Brad Kilgore to Wynwood. Kilgore opened MaryGold's at the Arlo Wynwood hotel, along with Bar Lab's Gabe Orta and Eli Zvi. Other notable openings include Aba, the first Miami-area restaurant by Chicago's Lettuce Entertain You; and a...
Hyperallergic
Why Is There No Spanish at Art Basel Miami?
“Art isn’t about who is a good artist or who is a bad artist. It’s about luck,” Rolán Gastell, the Uber driver who picked me up at Art Basel on Wednesday afternoon, tells me in Spanish as we progress inchmeal down a congested Collins Avenue. “Sometimes, a bad painter with better luck gets famous.” He says he studied agricultural engineering in Cuba and arrived in Miami just a few months ago, and that his uncle is artist Jesús Gastell Soto, whose paintings have been shown in and outside Cuba; Rolán wishes they were on view at Art Basel. I ask him if he plans on visiting the show or any of the other events taking place this week.
Eater
Here Are 2022’s Eater Awards Winners for Miami
Today we announce the winners of the 2022 Eater Awards, celebrating the newest restaurants and bars that have impacted the South Florida dining scene over the past 12 months. It hasn’t been easy for restaurants this year. After recovering from closures and capacity limits due to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, the city was open again for dining in a big way. But labor shortages were prevalent nationwide, food costs went through the roof, and rents soared, forcing many restaurants to pass on those prices to diners and shorten hours.
southbeachtopchefs.com
Nakash family hit with $17M judgment tied to South Beach hotel
In an allegedly illegal quest to oust a restaurant operator from one of its South Beach hotels, the Nakash family enterprise hired a private investigator to pose as a guest who concocted bogus noise complaints about the tenant. The tactic failed spectacularly and provided substantial proof for Miami-Dade Circuit Court...
'It's been horrendous,' Art Week visitors deal with South Florida traffic
MIAMI - Visitors in town for Miami's Art Week are learning what South Florida residents already know. "Traffic has been horrendous we've been spending two hours a day in Ubers it's crazy!" says Kristina Schneider, who's visiting Miami. Schneider like many coming in for Art Week and Art Basel have been hit with long lines of vehicles. Even artists are struggling to make their way around to shows, but they say that's just Miami. "We're pretty much just used to it we come every year so, we know what to expect. Yeah, we know the deal, it's just Miami. I mean you know, it's...
This Pizza Has Been Named the Best in Florida
Florida is a state abundant with pizza options and with so many options to choose from, it can be hard to discern which pizza parlors are good, and which ones are great. That's why articles like this one published by Food & Wine come in handy. Singling out one pizzeria and deeming it "the best" is no easy feat, but that's exactly what the online media website has done. The article published earlier this year highlights the best pizza in all 50 states and the winner for Florida is Miami's Mister O1. Keep reading to learn more.
designboom.com
random international's 'living room' is an ethereal maze of light on miami beach
‘living room’ lands in miami for art week 2022. Commissioned by Aorist with partner Faena Art, Random International‘s ‘Living Room’ installation has arrives on Miami’s sunny shores in time for Miami Art Week 2022, inviting visitors to immerse themselves in the responsive maze of light. The team notes that its light-based artwork marks a shift in how blockchain technology can revolutionize how visitors experience and collect art. The space occupies a custom-built pavilion at Faena Beach, which will welcome the public until December 4th, 2022 — find tickets here!
NBC Miami
ICYMI: Miramar Cold Case Solved 43 Years Later, Miami-Dade Commissioner Condemns FIU for Hosting Author of ‘Cuban Privilege' Book
Here are some of the top stories from the past week from NBC 6 News:. Miramar Cold Case Solved, Man Indicted in Woman's 1980 Murder: Police. Nearly 43 years after a woman was murdered in Miramar, police said they've found her killer. Ronald E. Richards has been indicted by a...
stupiddope.com
Fendi Opens First US Flagship Store In Miami Design District
Fendi has just recently opened its first United States flagship store, located in the heart of Miami’s Design District. This is great news for national consumers, as well as Miami locals. Fendi’s flagship store is a synonymous representation of the Fashion House and its commitment to quality, tradition, and creative experimentalism.
