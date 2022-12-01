Read full article on original website
dayton247now.com
Firefighters respond to fire at Urbana home
URBANA, Ohio (WKEF) -- Fire departments responded to a working fire at a home in Urbana on Sunday. Crews arrived on scene at the 700 block of South Main Street just after 11 a.m., according to Urbana Fire Dispatch. No injuries have been reported. SIGN UP FOR THE DAYTON 24/7...
Motorcycle club donates more than $10,000 in toys to Montgomery Co. Children Services
DAYTON, Ohio (WKEF) -- Ohio State Coalition of Clubs presented more than $10,000 worth in toys to Montgomery County Children Services on Sunday. For nearly six years, 47 motorcycle clubs across the state gather annually during the holidays to present gifts to children of all ages who are in Montgomery County’s care during the holidays.
Holiday nostalgia happening at 'Christmas in the Village' in Waynesville
WAYNESVILLE, Ohio (WKEF) -- The sounds of the holiday season are alive at the annual Christmas in the Village this weekend in Waynesville. Waynesville takes on the nostalgic feeling of Christmas past as the town is adorned in traditional holiday décor. Visitors enjoy carriage rides, a tent featuring live...
Blood from burglary found at home in Trotwood
TROTWOOD, Ohio (WKEF) -- Trotwood Police are investigating a reported burglary at a home Monday morning. Officers were dispatched to the 4100 block of Indian Lane at about 1:30 a.m. No one was home at the time of the burglary. During an investigation, officers found blood at the scene, indicating...
You can still donate to "Toys for Tots", nonprofit helping nearly 7,000 kids this year
DAYTON, Ohio (WKEF) --- Three weeks till Christmas and many parents are struggling to make ends meet this year. While some families are still getting over the pandemic, nationwide inflation is at its highest level in years. The Dayton Toys for Tots program gathers brand-new, unwrapped toys and distributes them...
Man found bound, severely beaten in Dayton home
DAYTON, Ohio (WKEF) -- A 54-year-old man was discovered bound and severely beaten in a home Sunday evening, according to Dayton Police. Officers were dispatched at about 5:37 p.m. to the 600 block of Almond Avenue on a suspicious circumstances call. Dayton 24/7 Now obtained the 911 call of the incident through a public records request. A 911 caller said he came home from work, and found his friend tied up in the house.
Troy Fire Department celebrating new fire station, open house held
TROY, Ohio (WKEF) --Troy Fire Department welcomed the public to its dedication of its new fire station on Sunday. The open house allowed the public to see and tour the new facility at 110 East Canal Street. Brief remarks from City of Troy and fire department leadership were given. Chief...
Dayton asking for volunteers to help with residents' tax returns
DAYTON, Ohio (WKEF) -- The City of Dayton is asking for volunteers to help residents prepare their tax returns in 2023. The city's Volunteer Income Tax Assistance Program (VITA) operates free tax preparation services at dozens of area locations from January through April. The service is available for residents claiming the Earned Income Tax Credit or Child Tax Credit in early 2023.
Residents and businesses gift toys in annual Toys for Tots drive
MIDDLETOWN, Ohio (WKEF) -- The Marine Toys for Tots Foundation once again hosted their annual toy drive on Saturday. The toy drive gives residents and businesses the opportunity to gift toys to children in need. Several charities are saying families that don't typically need help are now reaching out this...
Little Miami student arrested for social media threat
HAMILTON TOWNSHIP, Ohio (WKRC) - A Little Miami Middle School student was arrested for allegedly making a school threat. Little Miami Schools said they received information about a possible social media threat directed at the middle school Sunday night. They contacted Hamilton Township Police. Police investigated and took the student...
Hostile incident training exercise in Shelby County to be held Tuesday
SIDNEY, Ohio (WKEF) -- Fire departments and law enforcement in Shelby County will participate in a hostile incident training exercise at Lehman High School on Tuesday. The exercise will be held from 8 a.m. to 12 p.m. The exercise is in compliance with the school's training curriculum, and will involve an actor playing an active shooter inside the school.
Has inflation stolen Christmas? A look at how holiday centered businesses are keeping up
CLAYTON, Ohio (WKEF)-Inflation is the highest it's been in four decades, yet economist say consumers continue to spend. It's Christmas time in Clayton and the owner of browns Christmas tree lot, Mike Brown, said he's ready. “Believe it or not there is a tree shortage this year and I suggest...
Celebration of life services scheduled for award-winning filmmaker Julia Reichert
DAYTON, Ohio (WKEF) -- A celebration of life is scheduled for an award-winning filmmaker and former professor at Wright State University who died Thursday. Wright State reported that Julia Reichert died at her home in Yellow Springs. She was 76. Services will be held Friday, Dec. 9 at 5 p.m....
27-year-old man sentenced for Thanksgiving Day murder
DAYTON, Ohio (WKEF) -- 27-year-old D’Maughn Davion Moore was sentenced to 42 to 46 years to life in prison for shooting at multiple people on Thanksgiving Day 2019, killing one person. On November 28, 2019, 30-year-old David Anton Blane was in front of a house on Kenwood Avenue with...
No occupants around after car found on its top in creek
DAYTON, Ohio (WKEF) -- A car was found on its top in a creek in Dayton Saturday morning. Fire departments and police were sent the area of Cornell Drive and North Gettysburg Avenue at about 9:20 a.m. on reports of a vehicle in the water, according to Montgomery County Regional Dispatch.
Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office warns of attempted abduction of 13-year-old girl
WASHINGTON TOWNSHIP, Ohio (WKEF) -- The Montgomery County Sheriff's Office took to Facebook on Monday, addressing an incident that has been circulating across social media the past few days. The Sheriff's Office said that on Sunday, December 4, a 13-year-old girl was walking her dog in Washington Township, when she...
1 dead after vehicle crashes into pole in Brookville
BROOKVILLE, Ohio (WKEF) --One person is dead after a crash in Brookville on Monday evening. The Dayton Post of the Ohio State Highway Patrol says that a single vehicle went into a pole in the 700 block of Arlington Road. The victim was transported to Miami Valley Hospital, where they...
Authorities searching for robber in Preble County bank robbery
LEWISBURG, Ohio (WKEF) -- Lewisburg Police are investigating a bank robbery that happened Friday. The robbery was reported at the LCNB branch on South Commerce Street just before 12 p.m., according to a post on social media by Preble County Sheriff's Office. The robber is described as a white male,...
Preble County woman indicted in grandmother's death
EATON, Ohio (WKEF) -- A Preble County woman accused in the death of her grandmother on Nov. 15 was indicted on Monday. Heidi Matheny, 35, of Eaton is facing a charge of murder in connection of the death of her 93-year-old grandmother, Alice Matheny, according to court records. Eaton Police...
Locals remember life and legacy of award-winning filmmaker Julia Reichert
Yellow Springs, OHIO (WKEF) -- The Yellow Springs community is mourning the loss of awarding winning film marker Julia Reichert. She passed away in her home Thursday night after battling bladder cancer. A sign in downtown Yellow Springs at the Little Art Theatre says, “Thank you, Julia.”. Kurt Miyazaki,...
