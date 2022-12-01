Read full article on original website
wgxa.tv
Deputies: Two men arrested, third on the run after burglarizing Macon gas station Monday
BIBB COUNTY, Ga. (WGXA) - Two men have been arrested, and a third is on the run after deputies say they burglarized a Macon gas station early Monday. In a media release, deputies with the Bibb County Sheriff's Office say they were called to the Murphy Express Gas Station on Gray Highway just after 4 a.m. Monday because their alarm was going off. While on the way to the gas station, deputies were told one of the suspects had driven away in an SUV. Thanks to a tip, deputies found the suspects on S. Richard Street and arrested them.
Two arrested, one on the run for burglary of a Gray Highway gas station
MACON, Ga. — Two men were arrested for burglary of a gas station on Gray Highway early Monday morning, according to a release from the Bibb County Sheriff’s Office. Just after 4 a.m. three men entered the Murphy Express Gas Station at 1402 Gray Highway and set off the alarm inside.
WMAZ
One in custody, three on the run after chase in Warner Robins
WARNER ROBINS, Ga. — Several Houston County Schools went on lockdown after a traffic stop led to a fight and a foot chase, according to the Warner Robins Police Department. Officers tried to stop a Chevy Camaro without a tag just before 11 a.m. on South Davis Drive near Martin Luther King Boulevard.
wgxa.tv
Deputies: Man killed, another hurt in Saturday shooting in Macon
BIBB COUNTY, Ga. (WGXA) - A man is dead and a teen hurt after a shooting Saturday afternoon in Macon. In a media release, the Bibb County Sheriff's Office says deputies were called to Third Avenue just after 5 p.m. When deputies arrived, they found 22-year-old Tylik Emmanual Young shot to death. A second victim, later identified as 18-year-old Jordan Shamone Young, was taken to the hospital in a personal car. Jordan is in stable condition.
84-year-old Macon man dies in Sunday morning crash
The News: An 84-year-old Macon man was killed in a car crash Sunday morning at the intersection of Riverside Drive and Northside Drive in Macon. What we know: According to the Bibb County Sheriff’s Office, 84-year-old Daniel Edward Casey was driving a Nissan Rouge going north on Riverside Drive when he went to make a left turn onto Northside Drive.
wgxa.tv
Macon man dead after Sunday morning wreck
BIBB COUNTY, Ga. (WGXA) - A Macon man is dead after a wreck Sunday morning. In a media release, the Bibb County Sheriff's Office says the wreck happened at the intersection of Riverside Drive and Northside Drive just before 11 A.M. Sunday. Deputies say 84-year-old Daniel Edward Casey, of Macon,...
wgxa.tv
WRPD looking for armed suspects, schools on cautionary lockdown
UPDATE: 12:07 P.M. -- Warner Robins Police have released a statement better detailing the events that led to a code yellow lockdown at the surrounding schools. Just before 11:00 on Monday morning, officers attempted to make a traffic stop on a black Chevy Camaro for not displaying a Georgia tag.
wgxa.tv
13 indicted in Central Georgia meth, heroin trafficking conspiracy
DUBLIN, Ga. (WGXA) -- A newly unsealed federal indictment charges 13 people in connection to a drug-running conspiracy in Laurens and surrounding Counties. The indictment, following a three-year investigation, charges the defendants with participating in distributing large amounts of meth and heroin in Laurens, Johnson, Treutlen, Emanuel, and Washington Counties and surrounding areas.
Man arrested after contraband found in footballs at Baldwin State Prison
HARDWICK, Georgia — A civilian was arrested on Saturday for contraband found at Baldwin State Prison. In a social media post, the Georgia Department of Corrections said that people were arrested at a couple of correctional facilities for contraband. They said that on November 27 at Baldwin State Prison...
Man dead after car crash on Riverside and Northside Drive in Macon
MACON, Ga. — A man is dead after a crash on Riverside and Northside Drive on Sunday according to a press release. 84-year-old Daniel Casey was driving a Nissan Rouge going north in Riverside Drive when he went to make a left turn onto Northside Drive. They say Casey's...
WJCL
Missing in Georgia: Police issue Mattie's Call after teenage girl disappears from Waffle House
ELLENWOOD, Ga. — Above video: Your Monday headlines. Police in Georgia have issued a Mattie's Call for a missing 17-year-old girl. According to the Clayton County Police Department, Jarkira Brown was last seen Wednesday, November 30 at 11:30 a.m. at a Waffle House on Anvil Block Road in Ellenwood.
WMAZ
Macon bar takes shot at fighting date rape
Brandon Lawler says it's hard to know if drugging drinks is happening for sure. So he ordered coasters that test for two common date rape drugs.
41nbc.com
Crawford County Sheriff turns himself in for fleeing officer charges & more
ROBERTA, Georgia (41NBC) — The Detention Captain of the Crawford County Sheriff’s Office, Corey King, has been charged with several crimes after turning himself in to the Monroe County Sheriff’s Office. According to the Crawford County Sheriff’s Office, King turned himself in on November 28th, 2022 after...
wgxa.tv
Kathleen man, under investigation for the unauthorized use of a Crisp County EMS vehicle
The Crisp County Sheriff’s Office has issued an arrest warrant for 38-year-old Jeremy Westbrook, Kathleen, Georgia. Westbrook is wanted for obstruction/hindrance of medical technicians. Crisp County EMS requested Crisp County Sheriff’s Office to investigate the unauthorized use of a government vehicle. According to CCSO, Westbrook was a former...
Crawford County captain arrested, charged after high-speed chase with Monroe deputy
CRAWFORD COUNTY, Ga. — A captain with the Crawford County Sheriff's Office is on leave after being arrested in Monroe County. That's according to Crawford Sheriff Lewis Walker. He says Captain Corey King was charged with trying to elude a police officer, expired registration, no insurance, and reckless driving.
Bibb Sheriff's deputies to get extra training to recognize domestic violence situations, help with serving protective orders
MACON, Ga. — You've heard about the Bibb County Sheriff's deputy shortage causing slow response times, but it's creating another problem. Temporary protective orders, designed to shelter victims from their abusers, are not getting served. At one point this year, up to 40% of those orders never got delivered, leaving victims' lives on the line.
‘How about me?’ Georgia man’s Facebook comment puts him behind bars
A Georgia man's Facebook comment got him some unwanted attention from law enforcement — ending with an arrest.
41nbc.com
Warner Robins Police Department warns residents of scammers
WARNER ROBINS, Georgia(41NBC/WMGT)–The Warner Robins Police Department is advising residents to be aware of a recent scam. It comes after an incident Monday, when an unknown caller posing as a Sergeant with the Warner Robins Police Department, telling the victim they missed their court date. The scammer gave the...
Mom loses three sons in three years to gun violence
MACON, Ga. — One woman in Macon has now lost three sons in three years to gun violence. The most recent shooting happened Saturday night when 22-year-old Tylik Young was found shot to death near Third Avenue. Deputy Coroner Luanne Stone pronounced him dead shortly before 6 Saturday night.
UPDATE: Man found dead in burning house on Zebulon Road in Macon identified
MACON, Ga. — UPDATE, 8:50 p.m.:. A man was found dead in a burning home on the 5200 block of Zebulon Road Thursday evening. According to a news release from the Bibb County Sheriff's Office, the call came in just after 5:30 p.m. about heavy smoke coming from the area.
