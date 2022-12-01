ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

wgxa.tv

Deputies: Two men arrested, third on the run after burglarizing Macon gas station Monday

BIBB COUNTY, Ga. (WGXA) - Two men have been arrested, and a third is on the run after deputies say they burglarized a Macon gas station early Monday. In a media release, deputies with the Bibb County Sheriff's Office say they were called to the Murphy Express Gas Station on Gray Highway just after 4 a.m. Monday because their alarm was going off. While on the way to the gas station, deputies were told one of the suspects had driven away in an SUV. Thanks to a tip, deputies found the suspects on S. Richard Street and arrested them.
WMAZ

One in custody, three on the run after chase in Warner Robins

WARNER ROBINS, Ga. — Several Houston County Schools went on lockdown after a traffic stop led to a fight and a foot chase, according to the Warner Robins Police Department. Officers tried to stop a Chevy Camaro without a tag just before 11 a.m. on South Davis Drive near Martin Luther King Boulevard.
wgxa.tv

Deputies: Man killed, another hurt in Saturday shooting in Macon

BIBB COUNTY, Ga. (WGXA) - A man is dead and a teen hurt after a shooting Saturday afternoon in Macon. In a media release, the Bibb County Sheriff's Office says deputies were called to Third Avenue just after 5 p.m. When deputies arrived, they found 22-year-old Tylik Emmanual Young shot to death. A second victim, later identified as 18-year-old Jordan Shamone Young, was taken to the hospital in a personal car. Jordan is in stable condition.
The Georgia Sun

84-year-old Macon man dies in Sunday morning crash

The News: An 84-year-old Macon man was killed in a car crash Sunday morning at the intersection of Riverside Drive and Northside Drive in Macon. What we know: According to the Bibb County Sheriff’s Office, 84-year-old Daniel Edward Casey was driving a Nissan Rouge going north on Riverside Drive when he went to make a left turn onto Northside Drive.
wgxa.tv

wgxa.tv

WRPD looking for armed suspects, schools on cautionary lockdown

UPDATE: 12:07 P.M. -- Warner Robins Police have released a statement better detailing the events that led to a code yellow lockdown at the surrounding schools. Just before 11:00 on Monday morning, officers attempted to make a traffic stop on a black Chevy Camaro for not displaying a Georgia tag.
wgxa.tv

13 indicted in Central Georgia meth, heroin trafficking conspiracy

DUBLIN, Ga. (WGXA) -- A newly unsealed federal indictment charges 13 people in connection to a drug-running conspiracy in Laurens and surrounding Counties. The indictment, following a three-year investigation, charges the defendants with participating in distributing large amounts of meth and heroin in Laurens, Johnson, Treutlen, Emanuel, and Washington Counties and surrounding areas.
13WMAZ

Man arrested after contraband found in footballs at Baldwin State Prison

HARDWICK, Georgia — A civilian was arrested on Saturday for contraband found at Baldwin State Prison. In a social media post, the Georgia Department of Corrections said that people were arrested at a couple of correctional facilities for contraband. They said that on November 27 at Baldwin State Prison...
13WMAZ

WMAZ

Macon bar takes shot at fighting date rape

Brandon Lawler says it's hard to know if drugging drinks is happening for sure. So he ordered coasters that test for two common date rape drugs.
41nbc.com

Crawford County Sheriff turns himself in for fleeing officer charges & more

ROBERTA, Georgia (41NBC) — The Detention Captain of the Crawford County Sheriff’s Office, Corey King, has been charged with several crimes after turning himself in to the Monroe County Sheriff’s Office. According to the Crawford County Sheriff’s Office, King turned himself in on November 28th, 2022 after...
wgxa.tv

Kathleen man, under investigation for the unauthorized use of a Crisp County EMS vehicle

The Crisp County Sheriff’s Office has issued an arrest warrant for 38-year-old Jeremy Westbrook, Kathleen, Georgia. Westbrook is wanted for obstruction/hindrance of medical technicians. Crisp County EMS requested Crisp County Sheriff’s Office to investigate the unauthorized use of a government vehicle. According to CCSO, Westbrook was a former...
41nbc.com

Warner Robins Police Department warns residents of scammers

WARNER ROBINS, Georgia(41NBC/WMGT)–The Warner Robins Police Department is advising residents to be aware of a recent scam. It comes after an incident Monday, when an unknown caller posing as a Sergeant with the Warner Robins Police Department, telling the victim they missed their court date. The scammer gave the...
13WMAZ

Mom loses three sons in three years to gun violence

MACON, Ga. — One woman in Macon has now lost three sons in three years to gun violence. The most recent shooting happened Saturday night when 22-year-old Tylik Young was found shot to death near Third Avenue. Deputy Coroner Luanne Stone pronounced him dead shortly before 6 Saturday night.

