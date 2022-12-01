Read full article on original website
iheart.com
Florida Doctor Accused Of Raping Sedated Patients Found Dead In A Ditch
A Florida doctor accused of raping two female patients while they were sedated was found dead in a ditch near his home. Eric Andrew Salata, 54, was arrested last week and charged with two counts of sexual battery to a physically helpless person. Authorities said they received two complaints from...
MindBodyGreen
How To Tell If Someone Is Lying To You, From Psychology Experts
Our editors have independently chosen the products listed on this page. If you purchase something mentioned in this article, we may earn a small commission. No one wants to be lied to. But the reality is, white lies abound, and prolific liars are among us. If you think someone could be lying to you and want to know for sure, here's how experts say you might be able to tell, plus what to do when the truth comes out.
4 defining traits of a psychopath, according to a researcher who studies them
Psychopathy is a spectrum, but people with it have certain qualities in common, like an inability to love, the neuroscientist Abigail Marsh said.
Men's Health
The Big Difference Between Schizophrenia and Schizotypal Personality Disorder
MAGICAL BELIEFS, ODD SPEECH, and strange behavior are all characteristics that people with schizotypal personality disorder (STPD) might display. But they often don’t realize that these behaviors are unusual, even though they can interfere with someone’s ability to develop relationships. “People with schizotypal personality disorder are often described...
MedicineNet.com
What Are Tripolar Disorder Symptoms? 7 Signs
Tripolar disorder is caused by the interaction between borderline personality disorder and bipolar disorder, which leads to a syndrome known as manic dysphoria. Tripolar disorder is characterized by symptoms such as:. Uncontrollable and irrational anger. Psychosis. Symptoms may be distressing, difficult to manage, and a huge burden on the healthcare...
How To Support Your Partner After The Death Of A Parent
There’s no one typical reaction after the death of a parent. One person might hole up alone and cry for days, whereas others might feel numb. Grief might hit months or even years later: Someone out for a run might stop, suddenly gutted, because the way the sun is setting over the trees reminds them of the view from their parent’s kitchen. Or one day, out of the blue, someone might be taken aback by the way their kid presses her fingers to her lips when she laughs, just like grandma. If your spouse’s parent dies, and you want to be helpful, what’s the best way to be there for them?
Child services should care more about saving kids’ lives than racial ‘disparities’
Again? Are the residents of New York City watching a horror movie on repeat? How else to explain the fact that for the second time in less than two weeks, two more young children have been murdered by their parents inside of a city homeless shelter — after their alleged attackers were already investigated by the Administration of Children’s Services. Dimone Fleming, 22, is being held for psychiatric evaluation after cops arrested her in the deaths of her sons, DeShawn, who was 3, and Octavius Canada, who was 11 months. The two were found under a pile of wet clothes, having...
Yale University sued for alleged 'systemic discrimination' toward students suffering from mental health issues
Yale University is being sued by several students who claim that the institution did not properly handle their mental health issues and in some cases forced them to withdraw.
MedicalXpress
One in four older teens now has a probable mental health disorder, new research shows
One in four 17- to 19-year-olds now has a probable mental health disorder—up from one in six last year. The findings are according to the NHS digital report The Mental Health of Children and young People in 2022. The report was produced in collaboration with experts from the University of Exeter and Cambridge University. It explores the mental health of children and young people in 2022, compared with 2017, 2020 and 2021, thereby providing a comparison to pre pandemic times.
The pandemic "ruptured" childrens' social skills around the world, researchers say
Since the widespread social isolation brought about by the COVID-19 pandemic, scientists and social researchers have been concerned about its social impact. Children in particular are more affected, as experts believe the next generation's social development was stunted by lockdowns. As one psychiatrist told Salon last year, "at every stage of development, things have been disrupted," from infants and small children "to adolescents who can't socialize and all through different stages of life."
When does mental distress become a mental illness?
Human beings experience a range of emotions, some of which are pleasant, such as joy and happiness, and others that are uncomfortable or even painful, such as anxiety, anger or grief. Often, emotional discomfort or pain is temporary and appropriate to the circumstances. It is natural, and even helpful, to experience anxiety when facing a difficult decision, or grief when a loved one dies. However, when painful mental states are long-lasting and interfere with our ability to function well in our daily lives and relationships, it can mean we are experiencing a form of mental illness. Mental illnesses usually have...
Is My Kid Evil? The Dark Triad Personality Test Answers A Tough Question
So you think you have an evil child. But how do you know? Psychologists have ways to separate the very naughty from properly malevolent, to reveal the signs of an evil child. The dark triad test gives a look at the degree of manipulative attitude, narcissism, and lack of empathy that could add up to a truly evil kid. This test has been a standby of psychology for decades — a tool on every therapist’s belt to help separate annoying, pain-in-the-ass kids from budding psychopaths and murderers.
Spanking Is Physical Abuse, Study Shows
More data has emerged suggesting spanking is both ineffective and harmful to kids. A study published in the Journal of Pediatrics has revealed that kids who are spanked have behavioral issues similar to children who have been neglected and abused. And the researchers are making a call for change. “The...
PsyPost
Adverse childhood experiences linked to excessive alcohol consumption in college students
New research published in Frontiers in Psychology found a connection between alcohol consumption in college and adverse experiences in childhood. The study revealed that as scores on a measure of adverse childhood experiences increased, so did the likelihood that the individual would have an unhealthy relationship with alcohol. The last...
Psych Centra
Schizoid Personality Disorder Test
Schizoid personality disorder is characterized by a lack of interest in social relationships, preferring solitude, and having a limited range of emotional expression. People with this condition may be mistrustful of others. They may seem indifferent to building close relationships and don’t enjoy being part of social groups. Others may see them as emotionally unavailable.
My daughter died of loneliness. I’m on a mission to prevent other families from experiencing this grief
I know this because my daughter Rylie lost her battle with mental health last year. Ultimately, addiction took her life. But, like too many others, Rylie’s addiction was deeply rooted in her core struggle: chronic loneliness. Before she lost her life, my wife and I had already been keenly...
Kids Feel Self-Conscious And Embarrassed Before Age 2, Studies Say
Children may experience feelings of embarrassment much sooner than scientists previously thought. Kids start to care what other people think before they even reach their terrible twos, which is surprising, given how liberated they seem to be. But many experts agree that though a self-conscious toddler may not act the same way as a self-conscious parent, that doesn’t mean they do not experience it. They care what others think even if the diaper they rip off at the park says otherwise.
'The sick child': a portrait of tragedy and grief
After the death of Annie Maude Campbell Dawe moved her father, Gilbert Campbell, from his usual florid romantic style to a narrative form. He was devastated by the loss caused by tuberculosis, and in that year he wrote a series of gothic stories about children lost through illness or accident. Yet in some sense 'the sick child' is not really about Annie's story but rather the medieval tale of La Belle Dame sans Merci"
What parenting with a severe mental illness looks like
Content warning: Discussion of suicidal ideation ahead. This story was written by Duckie May and originally appeared on The Mighty. I have had mental health problems all my life, but I did not grasp the severity of them until after I had started a family. Had I known, I probably would have considered not having children. However, my children are my life. They are where the sun rises and sets, they are where heaven begins.
Will I Cheat on My Wife? What To Do With That Worry
Men who worry that they might impulsively cheat on their wives are less likely to do so than men who exhibit full confidence in their restraint. That means that, paradoxically, men who don’t worry should and men who do worry shouldn’t. But of course it’s not that simple. Research shows that men who worry are more successful at policing their impulses when they are willing to explore why they are concerned about adultery. In other words, fear of one’s worst impulses is good only if it’s clear what they are.
