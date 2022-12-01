Read full article on original website
Related
MySanAntonio
Smart Money: End of Credit Card Rewards, and Luxury Credit Cards
This article was first published on NerdWallet.com. Welcome to NerdWallet’s Smart Money podcast, where we answer your real-world money questions. This week’s episode starts with a discussion about the potential end of credit card rewards. Then we pivot to this week’s money question from Sheryl, who wrote us...
MySanAntonio
Shein to spend $15 million on factories after labor abuse claims
Fast-fashion giant Shein will spend $15 million upgrading hundreds of factories after an investigation found that two of its suppliers' warehouses are flaunting local working-hour regulations. The Chinese retailer will spend the money over the next three to four years, Shein said Monday. The move is in response to allegations...
MySanAntonio
Labor Market Kept It Tight in 2022
This article was first published on NerdWallet.com. Workers have had a banner year in 2022 — wages are high, employment is strong and job-hopping opportunities are plentiful, a streak that continued through the latest numbers released by the Bureau of Labor Statistics Dec. 2. There’s still one more jobs...
MySanAntonio
Toll Brothers 4Q, consumer borrowing, producer prices
A look at some of the key business events and economic indicators upcoming this week:. Wall Street expects that Toll Brothers closed out its last fiscal year with another solid quarter. Analysts predict the luxury homebuilder will report Tuesday that its fiscal fourth-quarter earnings and revenue increased compared to the...
Comments / 0