Ulm, AR

Stuttgart Daily Leader

Obituary: Sarah Hines Wilson of Maumelle, Arkansas

Sarah Hines Wilson, 43, of Maumelle passed away on November 21, 2022. She is survived by her husband, Mark; two daughters, Logan and Riley Wilson; her mother, Cynthia Hines; and sister, Laura Hines Ozturk. A Celebration of Life will be held at 11 am, December 3 at New Life Church,...
MAUMELLE, AR
Stuttgart Daily Leader

Obituary: Joshua Robert Wilson of Stuttgart

Joshua Robert Wilson of Stuttgart passed away Friday, Nov. 25, 2022, at home. He was 27 years old. Joshua was born Aug. 19, 1995, to Karen and Mark Wilson in Little Rock, AR. He entered the lives of his family and forever changed them. Joshua would continue throughout his life to teach his family innumerable life lessons and touch the hearts of all who had the blessing of meeting him.
STUTTGART, AR
Stuttgart Daily Leader

Arkansas Farm Bureau selects leaders, sets policy

HOT SPRINGS — Rich Hillman of Carlisle was re-elected as Arkansas Farm Bureau’s president and Mike Freeze of Little Rock will continue as vice president for the agriculture advocacy organization. Both were elected Friday morning at Farm Bureau’s 88th Annual Convention at the Hot Springs Convention Center. Delegates also elected six board members during the final day of the meeting, including three new board members.
ARKANSAS STATE
5newsonline.com

Shiloh falls to LR Parkview in 5A state title game

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — On Saturday, Shiloh football fell to Little Rock Parkview, 31-21 in the 5A state title game. It was the Saints fourth straight trip to Little Rock, but second straight loss in the title game. The Saints finish their first season in the 5A with only...
LITTLE ROCK, AR
whiterivernow.com

Searcy woman dies in one-vehicle accident

A 38-year-old White County woman died early Saturday morning in a one-vehicle accident. Tristin Toler of Searcy was northbound in her 2019 Jeep Cherokee on Morris School Road when the vehicle left the roadway, struck several trees and a fence before going through a ditch and striking a culvert, according to Arkansas State Police.
SEARCY, AR
High School Football PRO

Little Rock, December 03 High School 🏈 Game Notice

The Little Rock Parkview football team will have a game with Shiloh Christian School on December 03, 2022, 10:00:00.
LITTLE ROCK, AR
Kait 8

Motorcyclist dies from crash injuries

SEARCY, Ark. (KAIT) - A motorcyclist injured in a two-vehicle crash has died. Arkansas State Police reported the crash happened at 12:32 p.m. Wednesday, Nov. 30, on State Highway 36/East Race Avenue in Searcy. According to the preliminary fatal crash report, 24-year-old Wesley Walls II of Judsonia was eastbound on...
SEARCY, AR
ualrpublicradio.org

Interim Little Rock Police Chief resigns

The interim Chief of the Little Rock Police Department is stepping down at the end of the week. Wayne Bewley, who most recently served as Assistant Chief of Police, is the second person leading the department in an interim capacity to resign from the job in the past six months. Interim Chief Crystal Young-Haskins stepped down in June after about a month leading the department following the retirement of embattled former Police Chief Keith Humphrey.
LITTLE ROCK, AR
Kait 8

Woman killed in head-on crash

PEMISCOT COUNTY, Mo. (KAIT) - An Arkansas woman died when police said her SUV crossed the center line and collided head-on with an oncoming vehicle. The crash happened at 5:49 p.m. Wednesday, Nov. 30, on U.S. Highway 61, four miles south of Holland, Missouri, in Pemiscot County. Missouri State Highway...
PEMISCOT COUNTY, MO
Kait 8

Woman killed in single-vehicle crash

WHITE COUNTY, Ark. (KAIT) - A Searcy woman died when her Jeep left the road and struck several trees. Arkansas State Police reported the crash happened at 1 a.m. Saturday, Nov. 26, on Morris School Road north of Yerby Road in White County. Tristin Toler, 38, was northbound when her...
SEARCY, AR
tinyhousetalk.com

24-foot Little Rock Tiny House w/ a Lift Bed for $30,000

Here’s an awesome, affordable tiny house on wheels for sale in Little Rock, Arizona. The main bed is on a pulley system, so it can be lifted out of the living room space during the daytime to provide maximum space!. A galley kitchen takes up one wall of the...
LITTLE ROCK, AR
FOX 16 News

1 child, 2 adults found shot to death at Arkansas home

MADISON, Ark. — A man, woman and 12-year-old girl were found dead Monday in a house near Forrest City, Arkansas, the St. Francis County sheriff confirmed. The victims were listed as Shalonda Barton, JaTerrance Wright and a child who was not named. The relationship between the victims has not been disclosed. They were found shot […]
FORREST CITY, AR
KHBS

Arkansas high school football teams ready for championship games

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — Championship games are underway in Little Rock for high school football teams from around the state. The Bentonville Tigers is one of three teams representing Northwest Arkansas and the River Valley. They will take on Bryant Friday, Dec. 2, at 6:30 p.m. in the Class 7A Championship game.
LITTLE ROCK, AR
talkbusiness.net

Case of avian influenza confirmed in Arkansas Delta

One of Arkansas’ most profitable agriculture sectors is being threatened by disease. Testing has confirmed a case of avian influenza in a backyard flock in Arkansas County that had shown increased mortality over the course of several days. This is the third case of avian influenza in Arkansas this...
ARKANSAS STATE

