Stuttgart Daily Leader
Obituary: Sarah Hines Wilson of Maumelle, Arkansas
Sarah Hines Wilson, 43, of Maumelle passed away on November 21, 2022. She is survived by her husband, Mark; two daughters, Logan and Riley Wilson; her mother, Cynthia Hines; and sister, Laura Hines Ozturk. A Celebration of Life will be held at 11 am, December 3 at New Life Church,...
Stuttgart Daily Leader
Obituary: Joshua Robert Wilson of Stuttgart
Joshua Robert Wilson of Stuttgart passed away Friday, Nov. 25, 2022, at home. He was 27 years old. Joshua was born Aug. 19, 1995, to Karen and Mark Wilson in Little Rock, AR. He entered the lives of his family and forever changed them. Joshua would continue throughout his life to teach his family innumerable life lessons and touch the hearts of all who had the blessing of meeting him.
Stuttgart Daily Leader
Arkansas Farm Bureau selects leaders, sets policy
HOT SPRINGS — Rich Hillman of Carlisle was re-elected as Arkansas Farm Bureau’s president and Mike Freeze of Little Rock will continue as vice president for the agriculture advocacy organization. Both were elected Friday morning at Farm Bureau’s 88th Annual Convention at the Hot Springs Convention Center. Delegates also elected six board members during the final day of the meeting, including three new board members.
Parkview defeats Shiloh Christian 31-21 in 5A Final to earn first state title since 1978
Catch highlights and reaction as the Parkview Patriots beat Shiloh Christian 31-21 to earn their program's first state championship in 44 years.
Sherwood mother searching for daughter who has been missing for a month
Wednesday, December 2nd will make one month since Carla Marks last heard from her 23-year-old daughter.
5newsonline.com
Shiloh falls to LR Parkview in 5A state title game
LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — On Saturday, Shiloh football fell to Little Rock Parkview, 31-21 in the 5A state title game. It was the Saints fourth straight trip to Little Rock, but second straight loss in the title game. The Saints finish their first season in the 5A with only...
whiterivernow.com
Searcy woman dies in one-vehicle accident
A 38-year-old White County woman died early Saturday morning in a one-vehicle accident. Tristin Toler of Searcy was northbound in her 2019 Jeep Cherokee on Morris School Road when the vehicle left the roadway, struck several trees and a fence before going through a ditch and striking a culvert, according to Arkansas State Police.
Arkansas Army dad surprises 7-year-old daughter after returning from Iraq
An Arkansas army dad returns home earlier than expected after nearly a year away overseas. His first stop was to visit his youngest daughter at her school.
Little Rock, December 03 High School 🏈 Game Notice
Kait 8
Motorcyclist dies from crash injuries
SEARCY, Ark. (KAIT) - A motorcyclist injured in a two-vehicle crash has died. Arkansas State Police reported the crash happened at 12:32 p.m. Wednesday, Nov. 30, on State Highway 36/East Race Avenue in Searcy. According to the preliminary fatal crash report, 24-year-old Wesley Walls II of Judsonia was eastbound on...
ualrpublicradio.org
Interim Little Rock Police Chief resigns
The interim Chief of the Little Rock Police Department is stepping down at the end of the week. Wayne Bewley, who most recently served as Assistant Chief of Police, is the second person leading the department in an interim capacity to resign from the job in the past six months. Interim Chief Crystal Young-Haskins stepped down in June after about a month leading the department following the retirement of embattled former Police Chief Keith Humphrey.
Kait 8
Woman killed in head-on crash
PEMISCOT COUNTY, Mo. (KAIT) - An Arkansas woman died when police said her SUV crossed the center line and collided head-on with an oncoming vehicle. The crash happened at 5:49 p.m. Wednesday, Nov. 30, on U.S. Highway 61, four miles south of Holland, Missouri, in Pemiscot County. Missouri State Highway...
Kait 8
Woman killed in single-vehicle crash
WHITE COUNTY, Ark. (KAIT) - A Searcy woman died when her Jeep left the road and struck several trees. Arkansas State Police reported the crash happened at 1 a.m. Saturday, Nov. 26, on Morris School Road north of Yerby Road in White County. Tristin Toler, 38, was northbound when her...
ARDOT asking homeless living near interstate to move as crews clear areas out
Officials with the Arkansas Department of Transportation (ARDOT) asked people living in camps near interstates and highways in Little Rock and North Little Rock to relocate so the areas can be cleared out.
tinyhousetalk.com
24-foot Little Rock Tiny House w/ a Lift Bed for $30,000
Here’s an awesome, affordable tiny house on wheels for sale in Little Rock, Arizona. The main bed is on a pulley system, so it can be lifted out of the living room space during the daytime to provide maximum space!. A galley kitchen takes up one wall of the...
1 child, 2 adults found shot to death at Arkansas home
MADISON, Ark. — A man, woman and 12-year-old girl were found dead Monday in a house near Forrest City, Arkansas, the St. Francis County sheriff confirmed. The victims were listed as Shalonda Barton, JaTerrance Wright and a child who was not named. The relationship between the victims has not been disclosed. They were found shot […]
Bentonville vs. Bryant football live stream: How to watch, get live score updates online
Watch and follow live as the two best teams in Arkansas battle it out for the 2022 Class 7A crown
KHBS
Arkansas high school football teams ready for championship games
LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — Championship games are underway in Little Rock for high school football teams from around the state. The Bentonville Tigers is one of three teams representing Northwest Arkansas and the River Valley. They will take on Bryant Friday, Dec. 2, at 6:30 p.m. in the Class 7A Championship game.
THV11
Homeless camps being moved out of Little Rock and North Little Rock
LITTLE ROCK, Arkansas — Recently, homeless camps in Little Rock and North Little Rock have been moved out of the metro area. The Arkansas Department of Transportation is in charge of the removal of the camps, and they explained that they are focusing on areas near the highways and interstates.
talkbusiness.net
Case of avian influenza confirmed in Arkansas Delta
One of Arkansas’ most profitable agriculture sectors is being threatened by disease. Testing has confirmed a case of avian influenza in a backyard flock in Arkansas County that had shown increased mortality over the course of several days. This is the third case of avian influenza in Arkansas this...
