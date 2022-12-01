ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

DOHA, Qatar (AP) — Of the seven stadiums Qatar built for the World Cup, one will disappear after the tournament. That’s what the games’ organizers have said about Stadium 974 in Doha — a port-side structure with more than 40,000 seats partially built from recycled shipping containers and steel.
SEOUL - Shortly after Kim Jeong-ah graduated from military college in North Korea, a senior told her she should embody a woman's sensibilities and characteristic attention to detail. Female enlistments were a new reality, and she thought his remark signaled a newfound appreciation for women in the workplace. Yet North...

