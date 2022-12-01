Read full article on original website
Related
France's Kylian Mbappe deliberately hiding Budweiser logo in 'Man of the Match' photos: report
France superstar Kylian Mbappe has been hiding the Budweiser logo during his "Man of the Match" award photos, and reports say it's being done on purpose at the World Cup.
Houston Chronicle
AP PHOTOS: World Cup highlights from Day 15
This is a carousel. Use Next and Previous buttons to navigate. Highlights from the 15th day of the World Cup in Qatar on Sunday.
Houston Chronicle
Built to disappear: World Cup stadium 974
DOHA, Qatar (AP) — Of the seven stadiums Qatar built for the World Cup, one will disappear after the tournament. That’s what the games’ organizers have said about Stadium 974 in Doha — a port-side structure with more than 40,000 seats partially built from recycled shipping containers and steel.
Houston Chronicle
North Korea's first daughter emerges. Could women one day run the country?
SEOUL - Shortly after Kim Jeong-ah graduated from military college in North Korea, a senior told her she should embody a woman's sensibilities and characteristic attention to detail. Female enlistments were a new reality, and she thought his remark signaled a newfound appreciation for women in the workplace. Yet North...
Comments / 0