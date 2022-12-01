ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Watch: Otters spotted on Destin dock

By Kimber Collins
 4 days ago

DESTIN, Fla. ( WKRG ) — Okaloosa County deputies reviewing surveillance footage Thursday morning got eyes on a few adorable intruders. Two otters.

The two water-based mammals jumped on the docks behind a Destin home around 1:45 am. The pair shake off the gulf water and make their way toward land in the short video.

The OCSO Facebook post said “They look innocent enough, but we would still LOVE to know where they came from and what they’re up to! Meantime, we’re hoping they stay safe and lovin’ those little wet pawprints!”

The post racked up a lot of comments. Many people were surprised to learn that otters live in the area. Here are what some of those people had to say:

“Uhm excuse me WHAT??! WE HAVE OTTERS?!?!”

“Did the Gulfarium file a missing person’s report?”

“We have otters in our pond in Santa Rosa Beach! Never seen one until recently, they were playing in the shallows”

Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission lists river otters as native animals to the region. Read more about aquatic mammals on the FWC website.

