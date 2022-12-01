Read full article on original website
Journal Inquirer
If biology means nothing in Connecticut, age shouldn't count either
Now that loony ideology is trumping biology and the country is entering an age where merely wishing or thinking is supposed to make it so, why stop with transgenderism? If boys and men can be girls and women, and vice versa, even for competitive sports and bathroom use, thereby nullifying Title IX and sexual privacy, how can age restrictions be fair anymore?
CT police: Updated ‘red flag’ law used largely for suicide threats
A recent change in Connecticut’s “red flag” law — which allows police to seize weapons from someone who is considered a risk to themselves or others — has led to a sharp increase in the number of warrants issued, and documents show police are now using it more often to deal with threats of suicide.
UConn men climb up to No. 5 in this week's Associated Press poll
Another week, another move up the Associated Press top 25 poll for the UConn men’s basketball team. The Huskies climbed three spots to move into fifth. They didn’t receive any first-place votes and had 1,295 points in the latest poll, which was released Monday. It’s the first time...
State football playoffs notebook: Rockville's Ramsdell answers all questions
BERLIN — Many people questioned how effective Brady Ramsdell would be as the quarterback of the Rockville High football team this season. He missed all of his freshman campaign after breaking his right leg in the first week of the season. But one person that had no questions was...
Muhl leads UConn women to rout of Providence
STORRS -- It took the UConn women's basketball team only eight minutes of playing time Friday night to make all the suspense associated with its game with Providence about individual statistics. Would Nika Mühl record her school-record fourth straight double-figure assist game, which would also be a Huskies' single-season record?...
UConn running back Nate Carter announces intention to enter transfer portal
Six days after UConn running backs coach EJ Barthel announced that he’d be leaving the program to join Matt Rhule’s staff at the University of Nebraska, the Huskies lost another key member of their running back room Monday. Sophomore Nate Carter announced in a Twitter post that he’d...
UConn football to play in Myrtle Beach Bowl Dec. 19
In the hours leading up to the announcement of its bowl game assignment, the UConn football program went bowling at the Hall of Fame Silver Lanes in East Hartford Sunday. The idea came from Mickey Grace, an analyst on coach Jim Mora’s staff. While at the bowling alley, the...
Rockville disappointed, hopeful following Class M semifinal loss
BERLIN — When Erick Knickerbocker’s first season as the Rockville High football coach ended with a 42-point loss to eventual state champ St. Joseph in the quarterfinals of the 2018 Class M playoffs, there was sense of disappointment with the game’s result, but hope for the future as well.
Adamec: Knighton's comeback sees the light of day
BERLIN — The comeback started the day after Amir Knighton had surgery to repair a torn anterior cruciate ligament in his right knee. The countdown for the Rockville High football team’s sophomore to play his next game started today. When the Rams return to action for their 2023...
Fudd hurt as No. 3 UConn women fall to No. 7 Notre Dame
SOUTH BEND, Ind. — Olivia Miles had 21 points and eight rebounds for No. 7 Notre Dame, and UConn star Azzi Fudd was injured in a collision with a teammate as the Fighting Irish handed the third-ranked Huskies their first loss of the season, 74-60 on Sunday. Fudd, who...
UConn women's notebook: Notre Dame game a homecoming for Patterson
STORRS -- Prior to Ayanna Patterson's arrival this season, the last member of the UConn women's basketball team from Indiana was Kelly Faris (2009-13). In her four seasons with the Huskies the two-time national champion from Plainfield faced Notre Dame a remarkable 15 times -- eight times in the regular season, four times in the Big East tournament, and three times in the NCAA Final Four semifinals.
