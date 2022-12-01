Read full article on original website
Related
fireapparatusmagazine.com
Horry County (SC) Breaks Ground on Third New Fire Station in Two Weeks
Horry County Fire Rescue held a ceremonial groundbreaking for a new fire station Thursday, WPDE.com reported. It’s located at 120 Burcale Road in the Forestbrook area of Myrtle Beach. This is the third fire station the department has broken ground on in the last two weeks, the report said....
wpde.com
1 person dead after 3 vehicle crash on Hwy 31 in North Myrtle Beach
HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WPDE) — Lanes of traffic were blocked off along Highway 31 North of International Drive and Watertower Road on Sunday after a three-vehicle crash. Around 2:30 a.m., Horry County Fire Rescue said there were critical injuries and a guardrail sustained damage. According to Horry County Deputy...
WMBF
Speed limit reduced along section of Highway 17 Business in Murrells Inlet
MURRELLS INLET, S.C. (WMBF) - Authorities in part of Georgetown County are asking drivers to be aware of a change on Highway 17 Business. The Georgetown County Sheriff’s Office said the speed limit in the area of Wachesaw Road and Hammock Avenue has been reduced from 35 miles per hour to 25 miles per hour.
Emailed bomb threat leads to evacuation of drag brunch at Myrtle Beach restaurant
MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WBTW) –– Myrtle Beach Police are working to determine who emailed a bomb threat on Sunday that led to the evacuation of a drag show brunch at a popular Myrtle Beach restaurant. News13 received the email, which threatened to blow up the Mr. Fish Seafood Restaurant, at 11:50 a.m. Sunday and immediately […]
1 injured, lanes blocked after 3-vehicle crash on Highway 501 near Aynor
HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WBTW) — One person was injured in a three-vehicle crash Sunday morning on Highway 501 that resulted in blocked lanes of traffic, according to Horry County Fire Rescue. It happened at about 10:50 a.m. in the area of East Highway 501 and Bill Jones Road near Aynor, HCFR said. One person was […]
24-year-old North Carolina man hit, killed on Highway 31 near Myrtle Beach, coroner’s office says
HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WBTW) — A 24-year-old man died after he was hit by a pickup truck early Sunday morning on Highway 31, according to the South Carolina Highway Patrol. The Horry County Coroner’s Office said the 24-year-old was identified as De’Ron Bellamy, of Calabash, North Carolina. The incident happened at about 2:15 a.m. along […]
WMBF
Average gas price in Myrtle Beach falls again, down to $2.93
MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) - The average price of gas in Myrtle Beach has fallen again, according to new data from GasBuddy. The company said the average gas price of $2.93 per gallon was determined after a survey of nearly 200 gas stations in the area. That’s down just over eight cents from a week ago and over 25 cents lower than last month.
First Responder Friday: Detective Kathy Thompson
HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WBTW) — It’s time for this week’s First Responder Friday. This week we are highlighting Detective Kathy Thompson with the Horry County Police Department. “I like being able to help people and follow the paper trail,” Thompson said. For 40 years, she has served her community. Nineteen with the city of Conway […]
WMBF
‘Hate has no place in Horry County’: HCPD looks to make residents aware of antisemitic flyers
HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) - Authorities in Horry County are asking residents to be on the lookout for antisemitic flyers and material being handed out. The Horry County Police Department released a statement Friday stating it is aware of flyers circulating nationwide citing conspiracy theories related to Jewish government officials and other figures.
WMBF
Police investigating after bomb threat at Myrtle Beach restaurant hosting drag brunch
MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) - Police were called to a Myrtle Beach restaurant on Sunday after a bomb threat that turned out to be false. MCpl. Tom Vest with the Myrtle Beach Police Department said officers responded to the Mr. Fish location on the 6400 block of North Kings Highway.
WMBF
1 displaced, investigation underway after Longs-area fire
HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) - Crews responded to a fire that left one person displaced in the Longs area. Horry County Fire Rescue said it was called to the blaze on Usher Road at 9:20 a.m. Friday. No injuries were reported. HCFR said the fire was placed under control as...
A Major Publication Dubbed Myrtle Beach a “Foodie Destination” - Here's Why
A major national publication dubbed Myrtle Beach as a "foodie destination".Photo byTrip Advisor. There are a lot of great "foodie destinations" in America. You have New York City, Charleston, SC, New Orleans, Chicago, Los Angeles, and many more. However, one major national publication recently dubbed Myrtle Beach as a foodie destination as well! Although Myrtle Beach is well known for its shopping, golf, and of course, the beach, the publication thinks the popular beach town has what it takes to put alongside some of the top foodie destinations in America! In this article, we will take a look at which publication gave Myrtle Beach that title as well as why!
wpde.com
Community supports Pawleys Island 'Stick Man' after being severely burned in fire accident
PAWLEYS ISLAND, S.C. (WPDE) — The workshop where Thomas Williams spends countless hours sculpting one-of-a-kind pieces of art has pieces of wood laying dormant in a pile. “I let the wood speak to me and every stick I touch I’m telling you it’s prayed for. Now I ain't gonna tell you it’ll open the red sea but I can tell you all of my sticks are blessed," explained Mr. Williams.
WECT
SILVER ALERT: 90-year-old Brunswick County man may be headed toward South Carolina
BRUNSWICK COUNTY, N.C. (WECT) - The N.C. Center for Missing Persons has issued a Silver Alert for a missing Brunswick County man. Miles Judson Hammond, 90, was last seen Friday morning at around 10 a.m. He was leaving his home in Ocean Isle Beach to go to Hardees. Hammond is...
WMBF
Conway leaders to talk proposal for historic Whittemore Elementary School
CONWAY, S.C. (WMBF) - Members of Conway City Council are set to discuss the first proposal on what to do with the historic Whittemore Elementary School on Monday. The city spared Whittemore earlier this year when it decided to take proposals to save the school rather than demolish it. The school opened to African American students in 1954 and is notable for being one of the only all-Black schools in South Carolina prior to integration.
WMBF
North Charleston man being extradited back to Dillon County after allegedly stealing Latta rescue vehicle
LATTA, S.C. (WMBF) - A man is facing a larceny charge after Latta Police say he broke into the town Fire Station and took a rescue vehicle around 4:30 a.m. Monday. Latta Police Chief Zane Bryant identified the suspect as Ricky Norris from North Charleston. Norris was found about eight...
WMBF
Brookgreen Gardens’ ‘Night of a Thousand Candles’ listed as a top light display in U.S., report shows
MURRELLS INLET, S.C. (WCSC) - A Christmas light display in Murrells Inlet is being recognized as one of the best in the nation. U.S. News and World Report put out its list of the 23 Best Christmas Light Displays in the U.S. It breaks down the light displays down by...
WMBF
Coroner: Woman struck, killed by vehicle on Highway 17 in North Myrtle Beach
NORTH MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) - A woman was struck and killed by a vehicle the day before Thanksgiving in North Myrtle Beach, according to officials. Horry County Deputy Coroner Michelle McSpadden said the crash happened in the area of Highway 17 near Ashley Loop on Nov. 23. She added the woman was trying to cross the highway when she was hit by the vehicle.
1 killed after van rear-ends Georgetown County school bus stopping at railroad crossing
GEORGETOWN COUNTY, S.C. (WCBD) — A 58-year-old Moncks Corner man died at a hospital Friday morning after his van rear-ended a school bus that was slowing down to stop at a railroad crossing in Georgetown County, authorities said. There were 22 students and five adults on the bus, and the driver, one adult and six […]
charlestondaily.net
Dates Announced for the 41st Annual World Famous Blue Crab Festival in Little River, SC – May 20-21, 2023
Located at the Historic Little River Waterfront in Little River, SC, the 41st Annual World Famous Blue Crab Festival is one of the largest festivals in the Southeast. Bring your family & friends to enjoy fresh, local seafood from a waterfront restaurant or get your favorite festival food fix. Enjoy scenic views, and live beach music, and shop for a unique souvenir or gift from a crafter.
Comments / 1