June Elizabeth Browning (Hiatt), known to many as MeMaw, of Stuttgart, Arkansas, passed away on December 2, 2022, at 92 years of age. She was born on September 6, 1930, in Stuttgart, Arkansas, to Leland and Zelma Hiatt. She graduated from Stuttgart High School. While attending college classes, she met the love of her life, the handsome Marcus Browning I, in his crisp Army uniform on a Greyhound bus. They later married on March 3, 1957, in Stuttgart. June spent the next many years as a proud military wife living and raising her family on various army bases around the country. She loved gardening, bird watching, taking long walks, and singing in the choir in church. She was a Christian and professed her faith in Jesus.

