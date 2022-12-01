Read full article on original website
Related
North Little Rock Christmas parade postponed due to rain
Bad weather has pushed back a big holiday celebration in North Little Rock.
Little Rock church educates community on best ways to handle money
A local church is on a mission to help the community learn the best ways to handle money.
Arkansas Storm Team Weather Blog: Will we see a white Christmas? What to know
For most years in Arkansas, that dream usually doesn't become a reality, but what are the chances of a white Christmas in the Natural State, and will we see one this year?
Restore Hope lights Christmas tree in celebration of single mother of six
Restore Hope lit its unique Christmas tree at the Department of Human Services.
Avoiding porch pirates during the holidays
LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — With increased online shopping during the pandemic, porch pirates have been taking advantage of the opportunity to grab your packages— before you get the chance to. Jonathan Tolentino, a spokesperson for the Little Rock Police Department, said that they typically see an influx of...
Stuttgart Daily Leader
Stuttgart senior basketball goes 2-0 against Clarendon Friday night in front of capacity crowd
This season’s home opener finally arrived for Stuttgart as the Ricebirds hosted Clarendon in senior varsity action Friday night. Played inside the Birdcage, both senior varsity teams for Stuttgart came away with wins including a mercy-rule victory for the senior boys. The atmosphere was raucous as Clarendon brought a healthy contingent of supporters.
House fire leaves Arkansas family with nothing during holiday season
Following a mid-November house fire, a Jacksonville family has lost everything, leaving them without answers on what their next step will be.
tinyhousetalk.com
24-foot Little Rock Tiny House w/ a Lift Bed for $30,000
Here’s an awesome, affordable tiny house on wheels for sale in Little Rock, Arizona. The main bed is on a pulley system, so it can be lifted out of the living room space during the daytime to provide maximum space!. A galley kitchen takes up one wall of the...
KARK
Arkansas Storm Team Forecast: Light showers warm and breezy this afternoon; cold returns tomorrow
With a chance of off and on light showers temperatures will warm to the upper 50s this afternoon and continue to rise this evening into the 60s. The warmest part of Friday will likely be right before Midnight when Little Rock may reach its high temperature of 64°. Light...
KATV
Pedestrian dead after Friday evening traffic collision near Little Rock middle school
LITTLE ROCK (KATV) — A pedestrian is dead after being struck by a vehicle in Little Rock on Friday. According to the Little Rock police, the accident happened in the 1000 block of East Roosevelt Road. Police said that MEMS responded and transported the pedestrian to an area hospital...
What’s happening this weekend in central Arkansas?
With the holidays in full-swing, there is no shortage of wonderful activities and entertainment happening in the Natural State.
mysaline.com
New Marriage Licenses in Saline County December 2nd
This blog features marriage licenses recently granted by the Saline County Clerk’s office. Carla Denise Stankevitz Bauxite , AR age 51 & Stewart M Farquhar Bauxite , AR age 54. Cami Marie Richards Benton , AR age 23 & Aldo Gabriele Francesco Marsiglia Benton , AR age 26. Savhanna...
Stuttgart Daily Leader
Obituary: Chloe Lee Langston of Stuttgart
Chloe Lee Langston, 84, passed away peacefully surrounded by her family on November 29, 2022. Born in Greenville, Mississippi, she grew up in Pine Bluff and recently lived in Little Rock and Stuttgart, Arkansas. Her life was devoted to her family and to her faith in God as a lifelong member of the Episcopal Church.
Arkansas Army dad surprises 7-year-old daughter after returning from Iraq
An Arkansas army dad returns home earlier than expected after nearly a year away overseas. His first stop was to visit his youngest daughter at her school.
Kait 8
Earthquake recorded Friday morning
WHITE COUNTY, Ark. (KAIT) - The U.S. Geological Survey recorded a small earthquake early Friday morning in White County. According to the USGS, the quake happened at 4:50 a.m. on Dec. 2. The magnitude 1.9 quake was centered about 7 miles southwest of Pleasant Plains. It had a depth of...
Homeless camps being moved out of Little Rock and North Little Rock
LITTLE ROCK, Arkansas — Recently, homeless camps in Little Rock and North Little Rock have been moved out of the metro area. The Arkansas Department of Transportation is in charge of the removal of the camps, and they explained that they are focusing on areas near the highways and interstates.
Stuttgart Daily Leader
SPD reports busy Thanksgiving weekend; patrol car involved in single-vehicle accident
Stuttgart Police say that this past weekend was a busy one for the department, with 294 traffic stops, 112 citations, and three DWIs recorded. A large number of violations is not unexpected for the weekend following Thanksgiving which sees an increased number of visitors to Stuttgart for the Wings Over the Prairie Festival, World’s Championship Duck Calling Contest, and the Duck Gumbo Cook-off.
Stuttgart Daily Leader
Obituary: June Elizabeth Browning (Hiatt) of Stuttgart
June Elizabeth Browning (Hiatt), known to many as MeMaw, of Stuttgart, Arkansas, passed away on December 2, 2022, at 92 years of age. She was born on September 6, 1930, in Stuttgart, Arkansas, to Leland and Zelma Hiatt. She graduated from Stuttgart High School. While attending college classes, she met the love of her life, the handsome Marcus Browning I, in his crisp Army uniform on a Greyhound bus. They later married on March 3, 1957, in Stuttgart. June spent the next many years as a proud military wife living and raising her family on various army bases around the country. She loved gardening, bird watching, taking long walks, and singing in the choir in church. She was a Christian and professed her faith in Jesus.
Little Rock police locate family of homeless man killed in collision
A homeless man you first saw on KARK three years ago was hit and killed while walking in Little Rock this week.
Arkansas officials confirm 3rd in-state case of avian influenza, urge precautions
The Arkansas Department of Agriculture is expressing concern over growing reports of avian influenza, confirming another new case in the state Thursday.
Comments / 0