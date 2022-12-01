ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

THV11

Avoiding porch pirates during the holidays

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — With increased online shopping during the pandemic, porch pirates have been taking advantage of the opportunity to grab your packages— before you get the chance to. Jonathan Tolentino, a spokesperson for the Little Rock Police Department, said that they typically see an influx of...
Stuttgart Daily Leader

Stuttgart senior basketball goes 2-0 against Clarendon Friday night in front of capacity crowd

This season’s home opener finally arrived for Stuttgart as the Ricebirds hosted Clarendon in senior varsity action Friday night. Played inside the Birdcage, both senior varsity teams for Stuttgart came away with wins including a mercy-rule victory for the senior boys. The atmosphere was raucous as Clarendon brought a healthy contingent of supporters.
tinyhousetalk.com

24-foot Little Rock Tiny House w/ a Lift Bed for $30,000

Here’s an awesome, affordable tiny house on wheels for sale in Little Rock, Arizona. The main bed is on a pulley system, so it can be lifted out of the living room space during the daytime to provide maximum space!. A galley kitchen takes up one wall of the...
mysaline.com

New Marriage Licenses in Saline County December 2nd

This blog features marriage licenses recently granted by the Saline County Clerk’s office. Carla Denise Stankevitz Bauxite , AR age 51 & Stewart M Farquhar Bauxite , AR age 54. Cami Marie Richards Benton , AR age 23 & Aldo Gabriele Francesco Marsiglia Benton , AR age 26. Savhanna...
Stuttgart Daily Leader

Obituary: Chloe Lee Langston of Stuttgart

Chloe Lee Langston, 84, passed away peacefully surrounded by her family on November 29, 2022. Born in Greenville, Mississippi, she grew up in Pine Bluff and recently lived in Little Rock and Stuttgart, Arkansas. Her life was devoted to her family and to her faith in God as a lifelong member of the Episcopal Church.
Kait 8

Earthquake recorded Friday morning

WHITE COUNTY, Ark. (KAIT) - The U.S. Geological Survey recorded a small earthquake early Friday morning in White County. According to the USGS, the quake happened at 4:50 a.m. on Dec. 2. The magnitude 1.9 quake was centered about 7 miles southwest of Pleasant Plains. It had a depth of...
THV11

Homeless camps being moved out of Little Rock and North Little Rock

LITTLE ROCK, Arkansas — Recently, homeless camps in Little Rock and North Little Rock have been moved out of the metro area. The Arkansas Department of Transportation is in charge of the removal of the camps, and they explained that they are focusing on areas near the highways and interstates.
Stuttgart Daily Leader

SPD reports busy Thanksgiving weekend; patrol car involved in single-vehicle accident

Stuttgart Police say that this past weekend was a busy one for the department, with 294 traffic stops, 112 citations, and three DWIs recorded. A large number of violations is not unexpected for the weekend following Thanksgiving which sees an increased number of visitors to Stuttgart for the Wings Over the Prairie Festival, World’s Championship Duck Calling Contest, and the Duck Gumbo Cook-off.
Stuttgart Daily Leader

Obituary: June Elizabeth Browning (Hiatt) of Stuttgart

June Elizabeth Browning (Hiatt), known to many as MeMaw, of Stuttgart, Arkansas, passed away on December 2, 2022, at 92 years of age. She was born on September 6, 1930, in Stuttgart, Arkansas, to Leland and Zelma Hiatt. She graduated from Stuttgart High School. While attending college classes, she met the love of her life, the handsome Marcus Browning I, in his crisp Army uniform on a Greyhound bus. They later married on March 3, 1957, in Stuttgart. June spent the next many years as a proud military wife living and raising her family on various army bases around the country. She loved gardening, bird watching, taking long walks, and singing in the choir in church. She was a Christian and professed her faith in Jesus.

