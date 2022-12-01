Read full article on original website
Ballistics Steel
4d ago
Measure 114 is not law, and it will never be. Even during litigation in the courts true patriots will continue exercising our 2nd Ammendment.
6
Michael
4d ago
they will make more laws when this one does not pan out, then the criminals will go through a revolving door because that is already the system and law abiding citizens will be stripped of their rights more and more. In 10 years when more indoctrinated children can vote Gov will start to seize lawfully owned firearms
5
Oregon Measure 114 gun permit-to-purchase system won’t be ready by Thursday, attorney general concedes
Two days after telling a federal judge that Oregonians will be able to apply for a permit to buy a gun by the end of this week, Oregon’s attorney general Sunday night acknowledged the state isn’t ready to have a permitting process in place as required by the voter-approved gun control Measure 114.
Oregon AG wants to delay parts of Measure 114
Oregon Attorney General Ellen Rosenblum announced Sunday night that state's Department of Justice wants a postponement of some provisions in Measure 114, the new gun law recently approved by voters.
Oregon Department of Justice asks federal judge to postpone part of Measure 114
PORTLAND, Ore. — The Oregon Department of Justice asked a federal judge Sunday to postpone a portion of Measure 114, Oregon's landmark gun control measure passed by voters in November. In a letter to U.S. District Judge Karin Immergut, the Department of Justice (DOJ) asked for the permit requirement...
Cowlitz tribe’s gamble: Campaign to keep rivals to ilani casino at bay raises questions
Since 2016, the Cowlitz Indian Tribe has paid millions to a Portland consulting firm and its owners to protect its highly successful ilani Casino Resort from unwanted competition — namely other tribes looking to expand their gaming operations in Oregon. Ilani became the nearest casino to Portland when it...
Lebanon-Express
Measure 114: Mid-Willamette Valley law enforcement leaders give their takes
On Dec. 8, law enforcement leaders in the mid-Willamette Valley and the rest of Oregon will be faced with a choice: whether to enforce the state’s newest gun law. Oregon voters narrowly passed Measure 114 in the Nov. 8 General Election with 50.7% voting yes and 49.4% voting no, state Secretary of State records show.
KCSO Sheriff Kaber Update On Measure 114 Firearms Bill
The following is a statement released Sunday morning from Sheriff Kaber. The last release from this office concerning Ballot Measure 114 and implications to lawful firearms owners was almost a month ago. We have not issued more public updates due to the ever-changing stream of confusing and inaccurate information and the unfortunate fact that no clear answers were available. In the meantime, our office has been following developments and offering input in order to be able to react as quickly as possible should a court challenge not result in an injunction to BM114, and the permitting system remains a requirement beginning December 8th, 2022. In order to administer a permit system, we will need to hire staff and make other costly modifications to provide a way for people to obtain a permit to legally purchase firearms. Despite the fact that I believe this to be an unconstitutional requirement, if we don’t put a permit system in place then we will be depriving you the pathway to purchase firearms in the future; which is not my goal.
Oregon Measure 114: Sheriffs, police chiefs tell judge their agencies are ‘unprepared’ to support gun permit program
The heads of the Oregon police chiefs and sheriffs associations have submitted statements to a federal judge, saying their agencies are unprepared and not staffed or funded to support a permitting program for prospective gun buyers as required under Measure 114, which is supposed to take effect Thursday. Jason Myers,...
Second Amendment Foundation Files Second Lawsuit Challenging Oregon Measure 114
The Second Amendment Foundation (SAF) has filed its second lawsuit in federal court challenging tenets of Measure 114, the Oregon gun control package narrowly approved by voters in November. This is the fourth federal challenge to the gun control measure, which mandates training and the
Measure 114 faces new lawsuits one week before going into effect
One week before Oregon’s new gun control law takes effect, two new lawsuits have been filed against it.
Readers respond: A self-defense measure for the peaceful
It is said that technology solves problems. Modern guns are a marvel of technology. Unregulated modern gun technology empowers and enables gangs, the emotionally unstable, the abusive and democracy denouncers. Concert and theater goers, children in classrooms, shoppers, and church attendees are the defenseless beneficiaries of unregulated gun technology. Oregon’s Measure 114 should be thought of as a self-defense measure for the peaceful. In this very real sense, Measure 114 should be argued in our courts as compliant with the 2nd Amendment’s self-defense concepts.
Opinion: Undoing urban growth boundary isn’t the answer to our housing crisis
Diaz is executive director of 1000 Friends of Oregon. McCarty is executive director of Community Alliance of Tenants. Messinetti is president and chief executive for Habitat for Humanity Portland Region. In his Nov. 12 column, “Need for housing exceeds all boundaries,” Steve Duin proposes that we address Oregon’s housing crisis...
Judge will make decision on whether to block Measure 114 next week
PORTLAND, Ore. — A federal judge heard arguments on Friday in a case that could block Oregon's landmark gun control measure from taking effect. Measure 114 is set to become law next Thursday, Dec. 8, and the judge indicated that a decision will not come until sometime next week.
Read Oregon’s defense of strict new gun, ammo limits in Measure 114
The Oregon attorney general’s office filed a response to the first lawsuit challenging Measure 114. In its response, Attorney General Ellen Rosenblum’s office argued large-capacity magazines that hold more than 10 rounds are not “arms” protected by the Second Amendment and the state’s new requirement for a permit to purchase a gun will withstand constitutional scrutiny.
klcc.org
Oregon to pay $2.5M settlement following adjudicated teenager’s death by suicide
The family of a teenager who died by suicide while in an Oregon agency’s custody has reached a $2.5 million settlement agreement, exactly three years after his death. While judicially committed to the care of the Oregon Youth Authority, Brett Bruns, 19, lived at Looking Glass Community Services, a 24-hour supervised group facility in Eugene. The legal complaint says a supervisor, Nicholas Brown, placed Bruns on suicide watch after seeing him tie his shoelaces into a noose.
Readers respond: Gun measure not draconian
I read with disbelief a quote from the Oregon Firearms Federation’s motion for a temporary restraining order and injunction against the implementation of Measure 114, (“Oregon’s gun control Measure 114 subject of emergency motion filed in federal court,” Nov. 24). The federation’s lawyer writes that Measure 114′s “draconian terms turn the Second Amendment on its head…”
Chavez-DeRemer on bipartisanship, Measure 114, 2024 presidential race
Businesswoman and former Happy Valley mayor, Lori Chavez-DeRemer, is now a U.S. congressperson-elect after the Republican defeated Democrat Jamie McLeod-Skinner to represent the newly redrawn fifth Congressional District in Oregon.
Turnto10.com
Oregon gun control measure faces new legal challenges, one set for federal hearing Friday
PORTLAND, Ore. (KATU) — A third group has filed a lawsuit challenging the constitutionality of Oregon Measure 114, which would implement a permit-to-purchase mandate and limits high-capacity magazines. The measure narrowly passed in the midterm election, and is set to take effect on Dec. 8. It will require anyone...
kezi.com
Gun store owners prepare as Measure 114 faces multiple legal challenges
EUGENE, Ore. -- A hearing was held for the first of three lawsuits filed against Measure 114 Friday morning. A judge heard hours of testimony in relation to a preliminary injunction aimed at delaying the measure's start date. The judge did not rule on that motion Friday, but a decision...
Nurses: Staffing shortage to blame for Oregon’s health care crisis
A statewide survey of nurses conducted by the Oregon Nurses Association and a “Healthcare Staffing Shortage Task Force Report” completed by the American Federation of Teachers’ Healthcare Division have concluded that Oregon’s ongoing health care crisis is a result of unsafe staffing levels.
SAF Files Federal Challenge To Oregon Measure 114
The Second Amendment Foundation today filed a federal lawsuit in U.S. District Court in Portland, Oregon challenging provisions of Ballot Measure 114, the restrictive gun control initiative passed Nov. 8 which bans standard capacity ammunition magazines among its tenets. Joining SAF in the legal action
