ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Comments / 0

Related
Toby Hazlewood

Georgia’s Marjorie Taylor-Greene Is One of 44 Republicans To Vote Against ‘Maternity Services for Veterans’ Bill

Marjorie Taylor-GreenePhoto byGage Skidmore, United States of America, CC BY-SA 2.0 via Wikimedia Commons. On December 2, the House of Representatives passed a series of bills intended to provide help for pregnant veterans and those who have just given birth. The bill - HR 2521 - received bipartisan support in the House, and will now pass to the Senate for voting having exceeded the required two-thirds majority.
New York Post

Letters to the Editor — Dec. 6, 2022

The Issue: Elon Musk’s release of info pertaining to Twitter’s blocking of The Post’s Hunter Biden story. We are rightly told that the assault on the Capitol on Jan. 6 was a threat to our democracy (“Fed lies,” Dec. 5). The concerted censorship of The Post’s reporting on Hunter Biden’s laptop was an even greater assault. Not only by social media executives, but by mainstream media like The New York Times, Washington Post and major news networks. The control by our corporate-run media over what stories they want to tell us and which they want to suppress should bring chills to our spines. Twitter CEO...

Comments / 0

Community Policy