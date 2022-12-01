Minnesota's COVID update for the week ending Tuesday, Nov. 29

BringMeTheNews

The latest COVID-19 figures in Minnesota have been released and the number of cases identified through PCR testing are about the same as they have been over the last month, though hospitalizations increased in the latest report.

Here's a look at the data for the 7 days ending at 4 a.m., Tuesday, Nov. 29.

The 7-day moving average is tough to pinpoint because case data lags, in addition to most people taking COVID tests at home. The latest reporting period shows the average number of daily cases in the 700-770 range, which is similar to the last three weeks.

Hospitalizations as of Nov. 29: 573 total – 52 in ICU, 521 non-ICU – up from 520 last week, and the ICU admissions increased from 39 to 52.

Deaths reported Nov. 23-Nov. 29: 53 – same as last week (13,716 total)

All of the graphs above (and more) are available to the public through the Minnesota Department of Health, right here.

Currently the Metropolitan Council's Twin Cities wastewater data shows that omicron subvariant BA.5 comprises 88% of COVID found in wastewater Nov. 15-21. BA.4 and BA.2 represent 1% and 8%, respectively.

Met Council

The total amount of COVID detected in wastewater increased 24% Nov. 15-21 compared to the previous week, the Met Council says. Wastewater increases and decreases serve as predictors for increasing or decreasing case levels in the coming weeks.

Met Council

There are now bivalent COVID boosters that target the BA.4 and BA.5 subvariants available in Minnesota. You can find out here where to get one right here.