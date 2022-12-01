Read full article on original website
kmvt
Injury Crash South of Shoshone
SHOSHONE, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) —Idaho State Police is currently investigating a two-vehicle injury crash that occurred on December 4, 2022, at approximately 4:00 p.m., on US Highway 93 near milepost 67 in Lincoln County. A 41-year-old male from Wendell was driving southbound on US 93 in a 2013 Hyundai Elantra....
KIVI-TV
Snow in the central mountains increases avalanche risk
IDAHO — Recent heavy snow in Idaho's central mountains is increasing the risk of avalanches. Experts say there is an "exceptionally weak" layer of snow beneath the recent snowfall. This is normal for this time of year but people who plan to go out and enjoy the wintery wilderness...
kmvt
Non-Resident Elk and Deer tags go up for sale in Idaho
JEROME, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — It was a busy morning at the Fish and Game office in Jerome, as hunters waited in line for non-resident elk and deer tags. People from other states, such as California, Nevada, Utah, and Washington... to name a few, showed up in droves to purchase a hunting license and an elk or deer tag.
Idaho's average gas price drops below $4 mark
BOISE, Idaho — The cost of crude oil remains relatively high, but lower demand, typical in winter, is helping prices at the pump cool down. AAA Idaho reported a statewide average price of $3.94 per gallon of regular unleaded gasoline on Monday morning. Looking at county-by-county figures from AAA, average prices range from $3.59 in Kootenai County to $4.53 in Blaine County.
Idaho's Newschannel 7
