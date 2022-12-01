Global Strapping Materials Market Report 2022: A $8.91 Billion Market by 2027 - Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecasts - ResearchAndMarkets.com

Read full article on original website
Immune Checkpoint Inhibitors Global Market Report 2022: Rising Prevalence of Cancer Boosts Sector Growth - ResearchAndMarkets.com
The "Immune Checkpoint Inhibitors Market, by Drug Class, By Cancer Type, by Distribution Channel, and by Region - Size, Share, Outlook, and Opportunity Analysis, 2022 - 2030" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering. Immune checkpoint inhibitors are a part of immuno-oncology therapies, which involves use of patients' immune system...
2022 Retailer Corporate Strategies and Trends in Marketplaces Report - ResearchAndMarkets.com
The "Retailer Corporate Strategies in Marketplaces" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering. This briefing analyses three major trends that shape successful strategies and drive innovation in marketplaces, through the lens of eight companies operating marketplaces around the world. In the current challenging economic environment defined by supply chain bottlenecks,...
Global Marker Pens Strategic Business Report 2022: Market to Reach $423.6 Million by 2027 - Competitiveness and Key Competitor Percentage Market Shares - ResearchAndMarkets.com
The "Marker Pens: Global Strategic Business Report" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering. Global Marker Pens Market to Reach $423.6 Million by 2027. The global market for Marker Pens estimated at US$315.3 Million in the year 2020, is projected to reach a revised size of US$423.6 Million by 2027, growing at a CAGR of 4.3% over the analysis period 2020-2027.
Global Thyroid Eye Disease Treatment Market Report 2022: Growing Early Diagnosis Rate Coupled with Developing Novel Therapies for Thyroid Eye Presents Opportunities - ResearchAndMarkets.com
The "Global Thyroid Eye Disease Treatment Market (2022-2027) by Treatment, Distribution, and Geography, Competitive Analysis and the Impact of Covid-19 with Ansoff Analysis" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering. The Global Thyroid Eye Disease Treatment Market is estimated to be USD 268.16 Mn in 2022 and is expected to...
2 Day Drafting International Intellectual Property Agreements Training Course (February 6-7, 2023) - ResearchAndMarkets.com
The "Drafting International Intellectual Property Agreements Training Course" training has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering. This practical course has been designed to focus on the drafting skills and legal and commercial issues to be considered when drawing up international IP agreements. If you are doing business in a complex multi-jurisdictional environment you need to know how to address difficult situations when designing and negotiating IP-related agreements in cross-border projects.
IDC FutureScape: Top 10 Predictions for the Future of Intelligence
International Data Corporation (IDC) announced its Future of Intelligence predictions for 2023 and beyond. IDC's enterprise intelligence benchmarking research shows that maturity in enterprise intelligence makes a material difference to business outcomes. Top-quartile enterprise intelligence performers are 2.7 times more likely to have experienced strong revenue growth over 2020–2022 and 3.6 times more likely to have accelerated their time to market for new products, services, experiences, and other initiatives.
New Wolters Kluwer annual accounting survey reveals how technology is helping firms tackle top 5 challenges and achieve 2023 goals
Top five challenges among firms of all sizes include economic uncertainty and keeping up with changing tax legislation; recruiting/retaining talent is top challenges among large firms. 84% of firms report increased client demand for advisory services. Expanding revenue ranked as top 2023 goal among all firms, followed by improving customer...
