Global Strapping Materials Market Report 2022: A $8.91 Billion Market by 2027 - Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecasts - ResearchAndMarkets.com

The "Drafting International Intellectual Property Agreements Training Course" training has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering. This practical course has been designed to focus on the drafting skills and legal and commercial issues to be considered when drawing up international IP agreements. If you are doing business in a complex multi-jurisdictional environment you need to know how to address difficult situations when designing and negotiating IP-related agreements in cross-border projects.

5 HOURS AGO