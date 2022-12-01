ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

4 Great Steakhouses in Michigan

If you live in Michigan and you like going out with your loved ones from time to time, here is a list of four amazing steakhouses in Michigan that are highly praised by both local people and travellers alike for their delicious food and excellent service.
1470 WFNT

Michigan’s State Drink Sucks

I was surprised to find out that Michigan does not have a state food, we do however have a state drink, and it sucks (in my opinion). Drum roll please - Michigan's state drink is a Hummer. Before you even think I am rallying to change our state drink to...
localspins.com

Billy Strings soars to No. 1 on national bluegrass chart, Local Spins Hot Top 5

The Ionia County-raised guitarist continues his meteoric rise, with his latest album, “Me/And/Dad,” making waves on a number of national/regional charts. See who else made the latest Hot Top 5. SCROLL DOWN TO LISTEN TO TRACKS FROM HOT TOP 5 ALBUMS. It took an international bluegrass powerhouse to...
WOOD

GVSU vs. Ferris State post-game scuffle

As the players were shaking hands, a scuffle ensued shortly after the game. The NCAA is investigating. (Dec. 3, 2022) As the players were shaking hands, a scuffle ensued shortly after the game. The NCAA is investigating. (Dec. 3, 2022) Professional women’s volleyball coming to Grand Rapids. Grand Rapids...
100.7 WITL

It’s Illegal to Throw These Things Away in Michigan

When you're done eating that granola bar, you don't think anything about throwing away that wrapper, do you?. There are lots of things that Michiganders throw away with no thought and no consequence. But did you know there are more than a few things that are actually illegal to throw away in this state?
Detroit News

Michigan's Jim Harbaugh defends not suspending Mazi Smith

Michigan football coach Jim Harbaugh defended his and the university's decision to not suspend star defensive tackle Mazi Smith following his arrest on a gun charge in October. Smith faces a felony gun charge for not having finalized paperwork for his carry permit. The charges came to light last week,...
wcsx.com

Michigan Town Ranked the No. 1 Coolest City with the Lowest Cost of Living

Often times, the cool cities to live in aren’t necessarily the most reasonable. Many cities that are considered trendy and cool are simply very expensive to reside in. One Michigan city, though, is apparently super cool and has a low cost of living, ranking No. 1 on a list of the coolest cities in America with the lowest cost of living.
Tv20detroit.com

112 Michigan schools identified as 'low achieving,' post-pandemic test scores show

EASTPOINTE, Mich. (WXYZ) — Eastpointe Community Schools has three schools on the state's low-achieving schools list, including Eastpointe High School. Students at Eastpointe High say for them, missing out on crucial in-class time during the pandemic has had a huge impact on their learning. "Do you guys feel like...
WOOD

Storm Team 8 Forecast, 6:30 p.m.: 120422

A cold and quiet day. Mostly sunny skies will prevail with highs once again in the mid 30s. Winds shift to the southwest at 10-15 mph, still breezy but not nearly as much as Saturday. Areas unsheltered from the wind may feel like the 20s most of the day. Storm...
WILX-TV

Minimum wage set to increase in Michigan by 2023

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Michigan’s minimum wage rate is expected to be raised by the beginning of 2023. As of 2022, the state’s minimum wage rate was set at $9.87. Officials said that the wage will be raised n Jan. 1 2023 to $10.10 per hour. The wage increase was set by Michigan’s Improved Workforce Opportunity Wage Act which took action in 2018 and set an annual schedule of increases.

