Week 13 QB Index: Trevor Lawrence Ties His Highest Ranking of 2022

By John Shipley
 4 days ago

Trevor Lawrence continues to rise the ranks after a huge game against the Ravens last weekend.

Trevor Lawrence is on a roll.

It has been a great month for Lawrence, who is 2-1 as a starter over the last three games and whose 76.9% completion rate is better than any other starter's from Week 9 through 12 and who has the second-best quarterback rate in that span.

This culminated with a statement performance against the Baltimore Ravens in Week 12, with Lawrence leading a comeback victory in the final minutes of a 28-27 win.

Lawrence finished the game 29-of-37 (78.4%) for 321 yards and three touchdowns and a passer rating of 129.8, throwing a game-winning 10-yard touchdown pass to Marvin Jones with 18 seconds remaining before completing the two-point conversion to Zay Jones.

And as a result of Lawrence's career game, the former No. 1 overall pick is seeing his name on the rise nationally. This includes NFL.com's QB Index , which has Lawrence rising from No. 16 to No. 14 this week.

"Lawrence is blooming before our eyes. Sunday saw Jacksonville’s second-year starter take flight in the fourth quarter to hit 15 of his 19 passes for 173 yards, a pair of touchdowns and a game-sealing two-point conversion in a stunner over Baltimore," NFL.com wrote.

"Lawrence teamed repeatedly with Zay Jones on must-have grabs and whipped an expertly aimed touchdown shot to Marvin Jones. Trevor’s teammates are in full-belief mode, with safety Andrew Wingard, a Jaguar since 2019, saying: "I'm so happy for Trevor because A) he had to deal with Urban Meyer last year as a rookie. I don't even know if he had a rookie year." Lawrence’s previous two starts served as an inviting siren’s song for the Jaguars faithful. What we saw Sunday suggests the rise of a player who could change the organization for eons to come.

Below is where NFL.com has ranked Lawrence each week this season; a lull in the middle of the season after an early jump, presented by a rise over the last few weeks.

Week 2: No. 19

Week 3: No. 20

Week 4: No. 14

Week 5: No. 17

Week 6: No. 24

Week 7: No. 21

Week 8: No. 20

Week 10: No. 19

Week 11: No. 16

Week 12: No. 16

Week 13: No. 14

“I think the one thing you look at is we’re not turning it over in the red zone, and that was a big stat early, early to middle of the season, out of four of five red zone trips we had a bunch of turnovers inside the 20, so obviously if you turn it over, that’s a wasted possession in the red zone, so we’ve eliminated those," Lawrence said this week.

"I think we’ve been a lot better on first and second downs. It’s really hard to score when you get yourself in third and long in the red zone. Teams are just going to kind of sit back, play zone, run up, make the tackle. You can get some yards and get something back, but it’s hard to move the sticks or even get in the end zone when you’re third and long, so I think we’ve done a good job of being ahead of the chains. There’s other things, too, but I think those are the two main things.”

